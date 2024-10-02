The Nigerian government has urged its citizens currently residing in Lebanon to return home, citing escalating violence in the region.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) issued the advisory in response to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, which has led to heightened tensions and attacks in parts of Lebanon.

In a statement, NiDCOM advised Nigerians to consider leaving the country while commercial flights remain operational, given the uncertain security situation.

“In light of the attacks on Hezbollah and other areas in Lebanon by the Israeli government, we are advising Nigerians in Lebanon to take the opportunity to exit the country now, as flights are still available,” said Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Director of Media, Public Relations, and Protocols Unit at NiDCOM.

Despite the instability, NiDCOM noted that information from the Nigerian community in Lebanon suggests that many Nigerians have already relocated from more volatile areas, particularly in the southern part of the country, and are currently in safer locations. “We have been informed that most Nigerians have moved to safer regions and are relatively secure, but we continue to urge them to remain vigilant until a ceasefire is in place,” Balogun added.

NiDCOM also reassured the public that no Nigerian nationals have been harmed in the conflict so far. “It is gratifying to note that no Nigerian has experienced any form of injury or accident during the ongoing violence. We advise them to remain cautious and continue prioritising their safety during this period,” the statement said.

The Nigerian government is closely monitoring the situation and has emphasised that the safety and well-being of its citizens remain a top priority for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration. Nigerians in Lebanon are advised to maintain contact with the Nigerian Embassy in Beirut for further guidance on security measures and evacuation options if needed.

NiDCOM’s statement comes as part of a broader effort to ensure the safety of Nigerians abroad amid growing geopolitical instability in the region.

Backstory

This advisory follows growing concerns over the deteriorating security landscape in Lebanon, exacerbated by the intensification of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah. The conflict, rooted in decades of territorial and political disputes, has once again flared up, creating instability in Southern Lebanon and neighbouring regions. Hezbollah, a militant group based in Lebanon, has clashed with Israeli forces intermittently over the years, often drawing the country into broader Middle Eastern conflicts.

In recent weeks, the conflict has escalated, with rocket fire and airstrikes affecting civilian areas, prompting fears of a wider regional war. Lebanon, already grappling with a severe economic crisis and political instability, faces further strain as violence escalates. The situation has caused concern for the safety of foreign nationals, including the estimated thousands of Nigerians living and working in the country, many of whom are in vulnerable conditions due to Lebanon’s ongoing economic hardships.