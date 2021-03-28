Business News
Why it is cheaper to fly to UK than some African nations – Allen Onyema
Onyema claims Nigerian airlines were charged as much as $10,000 to land in some African nations.
The Chairman of Air Peace Limited, Mr Allen Onyema, has said that it is more expensive to fly to some African nations like Gabon, Niger, Togo and Cote D Ivoire than the United Kingdom (UK).
Mr Onyema made this disclosure in an interview with a television crew last week.
Onyema explained that some African nations like Togo and Ivory Coast charge Nigerian airlines as much as $10,000 to land, while they do not face similar actions in Nigeria.
According to him, the attitude of these African nations contravened the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) treaty, as the nations involved have signed the treaty to freely give access to member states.
“When I applied to Ivory Coast, I was frustrated. Togo said her space will not be open to us because they want to protect their airlines. That did not change until I decided to go to court to stop an airline coming from that place.
When they give you this permit, the type of charges they slam on you is exorbitant. It is like asking us to pay about $10,000 each time we land in the nations. How many people do we have on board to make such payments? But the Federal Government is doing something about it now,” Mr Onyema explained.
What you should know
- To date, 34 countries have signed up to the SAATM representing over 80% of the existing aviation market in Africa.
- The countries are Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Cabo Verde, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Congo Brazzaville, Cote d’Ivoire, Egypt, Ethiopia, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea (Bissau), Guinée, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Mali, Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda, Sénégal, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Swaziland, Tchad, Togo, Zimbabwe.
Terrorists bomb power supply infrastructure again, disrupt electricity supply to Maiduguri
Insurgents reportedly chain-bombed two towers; T152 and T153, on the same line route of a previous incident.
The Transmission Company of Nigeria disclosed that terrorists have once again disrupted the electricity supply to Maiduguri through vandalisation of key power supply infrastructure, less than a week after it restored power supply to the state capital.
This was disclosed in a statement by TCN’s General Manager, Public Affairs, Mrs Ndidi Mbah, who cited that two towers were attacked early Saturday morning, but the company was doing its best to restore power.
“The incident which occurred at about 5.56 a.m. on March 27 again cut power supply to Maiduguri and its environs. This time, the insurgents chain-bombed two other towers; T152 and T153 on the same line route of the other incident,” she said.
What you should know: The TCN disclosed last week that it restored power to Maiduguri after 2 months outage following the vandalization of three towers in Jakana area of Maiduguri on January 26, 2021 by terrorists.
Lake Chad: FG engaging stakeholders on recharging the Lake – Buhari
The two leaders discussed bilateral issues ranging from security to the recharging of Lake Chad.
President Muhammadu Buhari stated that Nigeria is engaging with relevant stakeholders on recharging Lake Chad as it is important that there be water transfer to the Lake from the Congo Basin.
The President disclosed this on Saturday, during a one-day official visit of the President of Chad, Marshal Idris Deby Itno at the State House in Abuja. The two leaders discussed bilateral issues ranging from security to the recharging of Lake Chad.
“It is imperative that there be water transfer to the Lake Chad from the Congo Basin, so that the people can resume their normal lives,” President Buhari said.
“I’ve been engaging with the relevant stakeholders in Africa and beyond, on why we need to recharge Lake Chad. Nigeria will benefit more, but it is also advantageous to everyone.”
The President added that the water basin supports water transfer, farming, fishing, animal husbandry and others; and would also stop the “irregular migration of youths, who now dare the Sahara Desert and the Mediterranean Sea, to get into Europe, seeking greener pastures.”
What you should know
- Lake Chad shrunk by 95% between 1963 to 1998. The UN Food and Agricultural Organization has called it an “Ecological Catastrophe.” Lake Chad provides water to almost 20million people, including farmers, fishermen, and herders.
- In November 2020, The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, announced that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) will resume oil exploration in the Lake Chad area.
