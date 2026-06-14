The Federal Government will open the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) recruitment portal from Monday, June 15, 2026, for shortlisted candidates to proceed to the next stage of the 2024/2025 recruitment exercise.

The Federal Government will open the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) recruitment portal from Monday, June 15, 2026, for shortlisted candidates to proceed to the next stage of the 2024/2025 recruitment exercise.

The Board disclosed this in a statement via its official X account, notifying CBT participants from the November 2025 examination of the commencement of physical screening and document verification.

Applicants are expected to access the portal between June 15 and June 20, 2026, to confirm their status and complete all required steps if shortlisted.

The exercise covers recruitment into the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), and the Federal Fire Service (FFS).

What they are saying

The CDCFIB said all applicants who participated in the CBT stage are required to check their status through its official recruitment portal starting Monday.

“The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board wishes to inform the general public, especially applicants for the 2024/2025 Recruitment Exercise, of its plan to move to the next stage of the exercise, which is physical screening and document verification.”

“Accordingly, applicants who took part in the online Computer-Based Test (CBT) held in November 2025 are to access the Board’s official recruitment portal from Monday, 15th to Friday, 20th June 2026, to verify their status.”

Candidates must log in using their application number generated during initial registration to access their recruitment status.

Shortlisted applicants will be required to upload credentials, select screening dates and venues, and strictly follow all portal instructions to avoid disqualification.

The Board warned against fraudulent messages and unofficial recruitment channels, stressing that all updates will be issued only through its official portal and verified platforms.

It reiterated that the recruitment process is free of charge, urging applicants not to pay any individual or agent, and to disregard fake links or impersonation attempts as the exercise remains transparent and merit-based.

Get up to speed

The CDCFIB recruitment exercise began in 2025 following the opening of applications across Nigeria’s paramilitary services, including multiple phases of screening and testing.

The initial application window opened in July 2025 but faced technical disruptions from high traffic, leading to a temporary suspension and later system upgrades before reopening.

Over 1.8 million applications were submitted, with 573,523 candidates moving to document screening and 286,697 shortlisted for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) conducted in September 2025.

Following the CBT, 221,996 candidates failed to meet the required benchmark, significantly reducing the applicant pool.

The process has now advanced into physical screening and document verification stages as part of the final selection phase

What you should know

Recruitment across Nigeria’s security and paramilitary agencies remains active as of June 2026, with several exercises currently in screening, verification, and final selection stages.

The Nigeria Customs Service recruitment has concluded its screening stage as of May 10, with shortlisted candidates previously needed to complete final updates ahead of physical assessment and interviews.

The exercise, which began in December 2024, is aimed at filling 3,927 vacancies across Superintendent, Inspector, and Customs Assistant cadres.

A total of 573,523 applications were received, with 286,697 candidates progressing to the CBT stage conducted in September 2025. The process has since moved through structured digital screening aimed at improving transparency and reducing recruitment fraud.

In the military sector, the Nigerian Army 91 Regular Recruits Intake is currently at the screening stage. Online registration ran from March 30 to May 17, 2026, while state-level screening commenced on June 9 and is ongoing through June 23, 2026 across designated centres nationwide.

The intake covers both tradesmen and non-tradesmen categories, with successful applicants proceeding from registration to physical screening in their respective states of origin as part of the selection process.