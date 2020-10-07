FG approves $3 billion Port Harcourt-Maiduguri railway and $462 million Bonny deep seaport

The Speaker of the House of Reps, Femi Gbajabiamila says that the House will draft new legislation to establish a system of accountability for the Nigerian police.

This was disclosed in a statement by the House of Reps on Wednesday afternoon. The speaker added that the relationship between the Police has reached toxic levels and some Policemen have shown themselves unworthy.

#HousePlenary Speaker @femigbaja reads statement to the House of Representatives by the Speaker, on the misconduct and abuse of authority by officers of the Nigeria Police Force {@PoliceNG} across the country and the need for additional police reforms. pic.twitter.com/uRchO2c8ch — House of Reps NGR (@HouseNGR) October 7, 2020

Nairametrics reported earlier that Honourable Akin Alabi will file a motion with the House of Reps to dissolve the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS), after the online outrage during the weekend over the activities of the Police Unit.

“Policing in Nigeria continues to fall short of modern practices. Where citizens should be treated with utmost respect and decorum, therefore making it very difficult for an average citizen to truly trust that the Police are their friends,” Alabi said.

In today’s plenary session Majority Leader of the House, Rep Alhassan Ado Doguwa, moved a motion on the need to put a stop to the gross violation of human rights by special anti-robbery squad (SARS) and it was seconded by Honourable Alabi.

Reacting to the issue, Gbajabiamila said: “Every day, throughout our country, interactions between the police and our citizens results in acts of horrific brutality, extortion/retribution against the Nigerian people. Too many of the people we assigned to protect our citizens have shown themselves unworthy. Unfortunately, many of those who have betrayed our trust in this manner are never answerable for their actions. At the heart of this fundamental failure lies the unavoidable truth, that we lack an independent framework for ensuring the Police are held to account. We’ve long expected the Police to police itself. It is now abundantly clear that this was the wrong call. The parliament will now step in to introduce an independent, fair/practical approach to ensure they are held to the highest standards of professional conduct.”

He added that the House of Reps will work with the Nigerian Bar association and other stakeholders to draft new legislation ensuring accountability from the Police. He said:

“Over the next thirty days, the House of Representatives will work with the Nigerian Bar Association, civil society and with Nigerians of good conscience to draft new legislation that establishes a system of accountability that;

Holds erring members of the Police Force to account for their conduct and impose civil and criminal liability for violations of the police code. Also compels the Nigerian Police Force to take responsibility for failures of training and discipline that leads to violations.

The Speaker said the House will make sure the police is made to act in the faith and respect of Nigerians and urged for the support of all Nigerians.

Rep. Ado Doguwa added that the actions of SARS has led to loss of lives and properties and expressed concern that all acts to reform the unit have produced very little results.

He said the House demands the IGP to take decisions to end Police Brutality and report to the House in 3 weeks. He said the IGP also has to: