No less than 10 Ministers have officially resigned from President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet

This is according to a farewell valedictory session that was held for the outgoing Ministers on Friday morning at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Minister of information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed also confirmed this while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the validatory session at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The resignation of the ministers follows Buhari’s directive for ministers to tender their resignation letters so as to pursue their political ambition in the 2023 elections.

What President Buhari is saying

President Buhari stated that after his administration entered office in 2015, ”Selecting members of the Cabinet went through a careful process so that the best and most competent could emerge. The performance of that class of 2015 proved me right.

”In 2019, Nigerians similarly re-elected me as President. Again the selection went through another meticulous process.

”That re-election was significant because it served as a referendum on our performance during the first term and it inspired me to bring back some of the members of the first cabinet either to their old Ministries or re-assigned to other sectors.

”New members were also brought on board to inject fresh energies, skills and ideas to enhance the execution of government’s programs and policies.

”With these and much more, I am happy to note that a significant number of cabinet members have become sufficiently equipped to aspire to higher elective offices, including the Office of the President.

“This shows the impact of the experience gathered while serving as members of the Federal Executive Council,” he said.

The president stated that his administration had made progress in areas including infrastructure, agriculture, health systems, financial management, administration of justice, and building social safety net systems.

Bidding the ministers farewell, President Buhari said, ”I have no doubt that if the next president emerges from among former members of this cabinet, like any other aspirant, ample competence and outstanding service delivery would be on display. This will be part of our legacies to Nigerians.”

He praised the Ministers for serving Nigeria ”with dignity and honour”, adding that some have complied while others are in the process of doing so.

”I wish you success in the upcoming elections and in your future endeavours,” he said.

Ministers respond to Buhari’s message

Senator Akpabio, speaking on behalf of the Ministers stated that ”As we step aside from FEC, I want you to know that you have disciples in us. I want you to know that it is time for us to propagate Buharism.

”I want you to know that we are going to be working closely with the Minister of Information and Culture to take your message of transformation, love, patience, and administrative sagacity to Nigerians,” he said.

Those at the valedictory session include ministers of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio; Science, Technology and Innovation, Ogbonnaya Onu, State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva; Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige.

Others are the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), Minister of State, Mines and Steel Development, Uche Ogah, the Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen and the Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Tayo Alasoadura.

In case you missed it

Nairametrics reported yesterday that President Muhammadu Buhari had extended his resignation notice to all public office holders in his administration who are seeking to contest in the 2023 elections.

The FG in a circular said: “For the avoidance of doubt, this directive affects all Ministers, Heads and Members of Extra-Ministerial Departments, Agencies and Parastatals of Government, Ambassadors as well as other political appointees who desire to contest for elective offices.”