Rotimi Amaechi, the Minister of Transportation and one of the presidential aspirants on the platform of the All Progressive Congress has said that he resigned his position with mixed feelings, as he is set to contest for his party’s ticket.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Amaechi Presidential Media Committee (APMC) signed by Kingsley Wali, in Abuja.

According to the statement, Amaechi officially resigned his position in the cabinet of President Muhammadu Buhari as the Minister of Transportation to focus on his aspiration to contest for the 2023 presidency.

What Amaechi is saying about resignation

He stated, “It is with mixed feelings that I tender my resignation as the Minister of Transportation of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to contest for the Presidential ticket of our great party, the All Progressives Congress.”

In case you missed it

Nairametrics had reported that no less than 10 Ministers had officially resigned from President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet

This is according to a farewell valedictory session that was held for the outgoing Ministers on Friday morning at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Minister of information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed also confirmed this while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the validatory session at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The resignation of the ministers follows Buhari’s directive for ministers to tender their resignation letters so as to pursue their political ambition in the 2023 elections.