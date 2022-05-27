Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike will continue a proposed probe of Rotimi Amaechi over alleged N96 billion fraud as the court dismisses the former Transport Minister’s appeal

The Supreme Court in Abuja on Friday dismissed an appeal filed by Amaechi seeking to stop his probe of alleged N96 billion fraud.

The apex court dismissed the appeal on the grounds that the issue of not being given a fair hearing does not arise as no one is on trial.

In the appeal, Mr Amaechi prayed the apex court to restrain Governor Wike from probing his 8-year tenure as the governor of the state.

In a judgement prepared by Justice Emmanuel Augie, the apex court dismissed Amaechi’s appeal and ordered him to pay the sum of One million Naira to Governor Wike.

What you should know

Governor Wike had set up a 7-man panel of enquiry to investigate how N96 billion was allegedly withdrawn from the Treasury of the state government and how it was expended.

Mr Amaechi alledged that the probe is targeted at humiliating and witch hunting him due to their political differences.

The panel will also investigate alledged sales of valuable assets owned by the state.

Some of the assets include:Olympia Hotel, Omoku Gas Turbine, Afam Gas Turbine, Trans Amadi Gas Turbine and Eleme Gas Turbine.