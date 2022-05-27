An Abuja Division of the Federal High Court has refused to admit Senator Rochas Okorocha, the former governor of Imo state, to bail.

In an ex-parte application filed by Mr Okorocha’s lawyer, the Senator prayed the court to grant him bail on liberal terms pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

Justice Iyang Ekwo who refused to grant the application for bail, ordered him to put the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on notice

What happened in court

Ola Olanipekun (SAN), Mr Okorocha’s lawyer told the court that he had filed a motion on notice for his client’s bail.

Justice Ekwo held that making an order for his bail will be unnecessary since the matter would be coming up on May 30.

The judge said the motion on notice for his bail will also be heard on May 30.

What you should know

On Wednesday, the EFCC invaded the residence of Mr Okorocha and arrested him.

Mr Okorocha will be arraigned on Monday before Justice Ekwo on allegations bordering on money laundering during his tenure as Imo State Governor.

The EFCC has said Mr Okorocha was arrested following his refusal to honour their invitation.

At the last adjourned date, the judge threatened to strike out the case if the EFCC failed to produce Mr Okorocha at the next adjourned date.