A Yenagoa division of the Federal High Court has declared former President, Goodluck Jonathan eligible to contest the upcoming 2023 presidential election.

Justice Isa Hamma Dashen made the declaration on Friday. He held that Mr Jonathan’s right to vie for the office of president again cannot be stopped by any retroactive law.

What you should know

In April, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana had earlier stated that the former president is not allowed by the constitution to contest in the upcoming 2023 presidential election.

He said the constitution bars Mr Jonathan from seeking re-election and that his re-election will be a breach of the provision of section 37 of the 1999 constitution.

He noted that by the virtue of the fourth alteration number 16, Mr Jonathan can only be sworn in twice. He said the fourth alteration provides that a person who was sworn in to complete the term of another person in the office is only entitled to contest once after that.