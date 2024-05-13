The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has announced the election of new executive leaders at its 2024 Annual Delegates Meeting held in Calabar, Cross River State.

The association aims to harness the collective strengths of its members to advance healthcare delivery across the nation.

Bala Audu, Professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology and the current Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Health Sciences in Azare, Bauchi State, has been elected as the National President of the NMA.

The newly elected leaders

Prof. Audu is set to lead the association for the next two years, alongside a team of newly elected executives.

Dr. Benjamin Olowojebutu, previously the NMA Chairman for the Lagos Zone, will serve as the National 1st Vice-President.

Dr. Usha Anenga steps in as the 2nd Vice-President. The roles of National Secretary General and Deputy Secretary General will be filled by Dr. Ben Egbo and Dr. Wale Lasisi, respectively.

In his statement, Dr. Olowojebutu emphasized the collaborative spirit within the NMA, highlighting that the association represents a diverse community of healthcare professionals each contributing unique talents and perspectives.

“There are no winners or vanquished in our association, only colleagues bound together by a common dedication to the health and well-being of our members and communities,” he remarked.

Dr. Olowojebutu also stressed the importance of unity and solidarity in overcoming the challenges faced by the healthcare sector in Nigeria. He acknowledged the crucial roles all members play, regardless of the election’s outcome, in shaping the future of the profession and the national health system.

This new leadership team is expected to bring renewed vigour to the NMA’s efforts in improving healthcare delivery, advocating for medical professionals, and ultimately enhancing the well-being of communities across Nigeria.

The profile of the NMA president

Prof. Bala Muhammad Audu, the newly elected National President of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), has a background in the medical field, particularly in obstetrics and gynaecology.

He graduated from the University of Maiduguri in 1988 and furthered his studies with an MSc from the University of London in 1994, followed by an MD in 2021.

He has a certificate in Hospital Administration and Health Services from the National Institute of Public Health, Japan, obtained in 2008 .

Prof. Audu has held several positions before his current role as the Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Health Sciences, Azare, Bauchi State.

His academic career includes serving as the Provost of The College of Medical Sciences at Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi, and as a professor and Head of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Maiduguri.

His research focuses on cancer prevention, early diagnosis and treatment, and issues related to maternal mortality and infertility.

His publications span a wide range of topics, including studies on oral health practices among pregnant women, risk factors for puerperal sepsis, and the outcomes of twin deliveries, reflecting his extensive involvement in improving healthcare practices and outcomes in northeastern Nigeria.