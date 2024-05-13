The Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JED) has announced that it will soon restore power supply to Bauchi and Gombe states following significant progress in the repairs of four vandalized transmission towers three weeks ago.

JED’s Managing Director, Abdu Bello-Mohammed, said this during an inspection visit to the ongoing reconstruction of vandalized 330kV power line towers.

This is contained in a statement by Dr Friday Adakole-Elijah, Head, of Corporate Communications, on Sunday in Bauchi.

Bello-Mohammed was represented by the Chief Operating Officer of the company, Alhaji Mamanlafia Umar.

He stated that the management of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) is working diligently to resolve the issues.

The managing director said that normal power supply would soon be restored to Bauchi and Gombe States.

“I want to sincerely thank you on behalf of the MD/CEO of Jos Electricity Distribution Plc for the speed you have exhibited so far. “I urge you to work towards meeting the deadline of 27th May 2024, for the completion of the repairs and restoration of normal supply to the good people of Bauchi and Gombe States, as committed to,” he said.

Backstory

Earlier in April, the TCN had reported that four of its towers on the Jos–Gombe 330kV transmission line were vandalized.

TCN said that the vandalism occurred around 3:32 pm on April 22.

According to a statement by Ndidi Mbah, TCN’s General Manager of Public Affairs, the transmission line initially tripped and despite attempts by the company’s operators to restore it, it happened once more.

Mbah explained that this led to the deployment of TCN operators who were sent out to trace and rectify the fault along the line.

She added that while tracing the fault, TCN’s engineering crew discovered that towers 288, 289, 290, and 291 were vandalised and some parts carted away.

“Also, the towers had equally collapsed as a result of the incident. “Presently, bulk power supply to Gombe, Yola, and Jalingo Substations have been disrupted, affecting bulk power supply to parts of Yola and Jos Electricity Distribution Companies’ franchise areas. “To mitigate the effect of the incident on electricity consumers affected by the incident, TCN is trying to first back feed Gombe through its 132kV transmission line from Bauchi and subsequently Ashaka, Potiskum, Damaturu, and Billiri/Savannah,” Mbah said.

She further said TCN would do everything humanly possible to restore supply to the affected areas, while efforts were being made to reconstruct the vandalised towers.