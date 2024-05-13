Access Bank Sierra Leone Limited has announced the appointment of Maurice Nathaniel Cole and four other non-executive directors.

According to a press statement made available to Nairametrics by Access Holdings Plc, the new executives to its Board of Directors will further strengthen its leadership team and advance the implementation of its growth and transformation strategy.

It added that the appointments also reflect the Bank’s commitment to fostering growth and development while maintaining the highest standards of governance and stewardship.

Joining the Board as Non-Executive Directors are Maurice Nathaniel Cole, Nsikak N. Usoro, Michala Mackay, Ibrahim Khalil Lamin, and Kolawole Augustine Ajimoko.

The group noted that the appointees boast a wealth of expertise from diverse sectors, including banking, telecommunications, corporate governance, compliance, and finance.

Their combined experience and vision will contribute to shaping the future trajectory of Access Bank (SL) Ltd.

Cole will serve as Chairman, following the exit of Alice Marie Onomake and will bring his experience to the fore as Access Bank (SL) Ltd works to consolidate its market position and deliver value for all its stakeholders.

What Access Bank Sierra Leone MD is saying

“We are thrilled to welcome our new executives to Access Bank (SL) Ltd,” said Ganiyu Sanni, Country Managing Director, Access Bank Sierra Leone Ltd. “Their leadership and vision will be invaluable as we navigate through challenges and pursue sustained success. We extend our gratitude to outgoing Chairman, Alice Marie Onomake, and Non-Executive Director, Aminata B. Dumbuya, for their dedicated service and contributions to the Bank.”

He noted that Access Bank (SL) Ltd remains committed to excellence, transparency, and accountability as it embarks on this exciting new chapter.

According to him, the Bank looks forward to leveraging the collective expertise of its leadership team to drive innovation, foster growth, and create lasting impact for its customers and communities.

Nairametrics reported recently shareholders of Access Holdings Plc, at the 2nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Friday in Lagos, endorsed the group’s plan to establish a capital raising programme of up to $1.5 billion as well as the subset initiative to raise to N365 billion through a rights issue.

The proceeds of the rights issue would be used to support ongoing working capital needs, including organic growth funding for its banking and other non-banking subsidiaries.

The shareholders also ratified the appointments of Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, Olusegun Ogbonnewo, and Ojinika Olaghere as non-executive directors.

The appointment of Aig-Imoukhuede as the chairman of Access Holdings was cheered by the shareholders, who pointed to his history of success with the institution, having transformed it into Nigeria’s biggest lender by market value alongside the late Herbert Wigwe.

Aigboje’s leadership was instrumental in driving the institution’s growth during the 2004 recapitalisation of the banking industry led by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) under the leadership of its former Governor, Prof. Charles Soludo, shareholders said.