Hospitality & Travel
Dubai airport reports 70% dip in passenger traffic in 2020
The number of travellers that passed through Dubai airport fell from about 86 million in 2019 to 25.9 million in 2020.
The Dubai International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, reported a dip by 70% of the passenger traffic due to last year’s global closures and travel restrictions induced by the coronavirus pandemic.
According to the CGTN news report, “The number of travellers that passed through the major transit hub fell from more than 86 million in 2019 to 25.9 million in 2020,”
According to Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports:
- “In the past year, we have witnessed the most difficult circumstances the travel industry has ever faced.
- “The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has been felt not only in our sector, but across the entire world.”
According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), global air passenger traffic plunged by an unprecedented 66% last year owing to travel restrictions imposed during the pandemic.
What you should know
- Dubai International Airport is the world’s busiest airport by international passenger traffic, the seventh-busiest cargo airport in the world, the busiest airport for Airbus A380 and Boeing 777 movements, and the airport with the highest average number of passengers per flight.
- The proximate reason for the drop as well was that the Emirate of Dubai, one of the seven that make up the United Arab Emirates, temporarily closed its airport and suspended flights in early 2020 to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
- India accounted for the largest number of passengers at the Dubai airport last year, with 4.3 million Indians travelling through the hub.
- The UK came in second, with 1.89 million people entering the airport, narrowly ahead of Pakistan’s 1.86 million.
- According to the CGTN news report, “’Dubai International Airport had seen its first dip in traffic in 20 years in 2019, when the number of travellers fell by 3.1 percent, but the hub remained the world’s busiest for international passengers”.
Exclusives
Cargo handlers record higher revenues despite airline crunch
For companies like NAHCO and SAHCO, cargo business got a major boost from higher importation of goods.
The year 2020 was one which different sectors of the Nigerian economy will not forget in a hurry. While some believe it was filled with losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic, others witnessed a boom in certain segments of their operations, especially the aviation handling companies.
Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (NAHCO) and Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc (SAHCO) are the only aviation handling firms listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) and a look into their books revealed that the year was not as bad as was initially projected. Though, the revenue they made from flight passengers related services dropped due to the lockdown, revenue made from cargo handling rose significantly.
READ: NAHCO reacts to $8.06 million intercepted by Customs at Lagos Airport
NAHCO, Nigeria’s oldest handling company recorded revenue growth in import cargo handling from N3.60 billion in 2019 to N3.65 billion at the end of 2020. Revenue from its export cargo business rose from N348.6 million to N397.4 million in 2020.
Cargo Handling includes invoices raised for; cargo documentation services for airlines, import, and export.
SAHCO on the other hand reported its import revenue rose from N4.436 billion in 2019 to N4.865 billion, it also grew its cargo handling export revenue from N318.38 million recorded in 2019 to N447.90 million in 2020.
Cargo handling in SAHCO Plc also includes income from Cargo documentation services rendered to airlines, which include import and export cargo facilitation through Nigeria’s biggest network of customers, bonded warehouses in Lagos, Kano, Abuja, and Port-Harcourt. SAHCO’s profit grew from N446.53 billion to N639.10 billion in 2020.
READ: Aviation contribution to GDP drops by 38.86% in Q3 2020 – NBS
What led to the growth?
While commercial airlines recorded losses from their passenger businesses, Cargo Handling companies were able to avoid a similar fate. That aspect of their revenues remained intact as airlines continued lifting goods, especially essential items such as medical supplies, and personal protective equipment (PPE).
According to IATA, “Airlines transport over 52 million metric tons of goods a year, representing more than 35% of global trade by value but less than 1% of world trade by volume. That is equivalent to $6.8 trillion worth of goods annually, or $18.6 billion worth of goods every day.”
For companies like NAHCO and SAHCO, the economic lockdown may have impacted negatively on their revenues from passenger handling business but their cargo business got a major boost from higher importation of goods.
READ: Aviation: Nigerian ground handling firms count revenue losses due to pandemic-induced plunge
Data from the National Bureau of Statistics also reveal Nigeria imported items worth N627 billion through the MMA Cargo alone in the first three quarters of 2020. Total exports from the MMA cargo terminal was
This contributed significantly to the increase in revenue recorded by the cargo handling companies during the year.
On the stock market
NAHCO has a market capitalization of N3.5 billion and is trading at just 51.6% of its book value. However, its price-earnings multiple of 21x suggests it is not making enough profit relative to its balance sheet. NAHCO for example has a net asset of N6.8 billion and carries no external debt.
SAHCO on the other hand has a market capitalization of N4.1 billion and trading at a price to book ratio of just 21%. It also has a price to earnings ratio of 6.47x. SAHCO has a total shareholders fund of N19.6 billion mostly made up of property plant and equipment. However, it has a net cash balance (after debt) of N1.8 billion.
Hospitality & Travel
ACI accredites Murtala Muhammed International Airport
MMIA Lagos received the certificate of accreditation from @ACIWorld.
The Airport Council International (ACI) has given the certificate of accreditation to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.
This was disclosed by the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) on Saturday via its Twitter handle.
It tweeted, “The Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos has received the certificate of accreditation from @ACIWorld in its Airports Council International (ACI) Airport Health Accreditation Programme.”
READ: FG to open new Lagos International Airport Terminal in 2021
The Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos has received the certificate of accreditation from @ACIWorld in its Airports Council International (ACI) Airport Health Accreditation Programme. pic.twitter.com/KiQ2IxaDQo
— Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (@FAAN_Official) February 13, 2021
What you need to know
- The Airport health accreditation programme is designed to assess how aligned airports’ health measures are with the ACI Aviation Business Restart and Recovery guidelines and ICAO Council Aviation Restart Task Force recommendations, along with industry best practices.
- FAAN recently beefed up safety protocols at all airports, following the new wave of Covid-19, and a monitoring team was set up for each airport to drive total compliance.
- This is in line with the Airports Council International (ACI) Airport Health Accreditation Programme, which is designed to reassure the travelling public of the safety precautions being taken to reduce any risk to their health, as well as maintaining secure airport facilities.
READ: FG to allow flights only from nations that allow flights from Nigeria
In case you missed it
On Friday, ACI had accredited two of Nigeria’s International Airports in its ACI’s Airport Health Accreditation Programme, according to Nairametrics.
The accredited airports were Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja and the Port Harcourt International Airport Omagwa, Rivers State.
