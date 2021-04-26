Business News
Why Airlines fail in Nigeria
Some banks believe that aviation is too difficult to invest in, but that is wrong, as it is not different from other sectors.
The Nigerian Aviation sector has witnessed the good, the bad and the ugly. From a sector that could boast of about 40 active domestic airlines, to an ailing sector with only 23 active domestic airlines.
A great number of them either folded up due to operational pressure or were taken over by the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) due to illiquidity.
Why Arik Air, Aero, others failed or were taken over
Aviation regulator and experts, in separate interviews, told Nairametrics that several airlines could not survive under their owners due to several factors. Some of them are lack of corporate governance, bailout funds, unfriendly business environment, high cost and nature of maintenance among others.
The General Manager, Public Affairs, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Sam Adurogboye, told Nairametrics in an exclusive interview that many of the airlines failed due to lack of corporate governance on the part of their former managers.
According to him, many Founders interfered in the day to day administration of the organisations and in some cases, they would abandon passengers and run errands for elites.
He said, “There are times some of them abandoned passengers to pick newly wedded couples abroad and such cost was on the company. In other instances, the founder would sit as the Chairman but want his wife and children to be directors regardless of whether or not they were qualified for the role.”
Lack of friendly business environment
Capt. David Olubadewo, Managing Director, Starburst Aviation Limited told Nairametrics that aviation in Nigeria is a very difficult business because the environment is unfriendly.
He said, “Although the government has the role to provide an enabling environment for players, it is not something that has to do with the government alone.”
Contrary to the claim that Nigeria does not have qualified personnel to handle maintenance, he argued that the nation has lots of very qualified people. “There are lots of engineers in the United Kingdom and the United States who are Nigerians. We have people that are overqualified, but we lack the skills to execute the right policies to grow the sector.”
Access to cheap funds
Olubadewo added that some banks believe that aviation is too difficult to invest in, but that is wrong, as it is not different from other sectors.
“Everyone is in business to make profit – and that has pushed interest rate to the roof.”
Sharing his personal experience, the former youngest pilot said, “I don’t obtain loans from Nigerian banks, because I will end up with -25% loss or more, but that is not happening in the UK where I pay far less interest rate.
If I take such a loan in Nigeria, it means I am -28% (interest rate) in red, and by the time you get to the top, you are owing millions. I cannot approach any of the banks to give me local money to do business in Nigeria.”
Bottomline
In 2017, the government took over the management of Arik Air and Aero Contractors. According to the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, the airlines were going through difficult times that were attributable to their bad corporate governance, erratic operational challenges, inability to pay staff salaries and heavy debt burden among other issues.
BUA cement dissociates self from increase in cement price, gives reason for high cost
BUA Cement Plc, has refuted claims about any purported increase in the ex-factory price of its cement by N300 per bag.
The second-largest cement producing company in Nigeria, BUA Cement Plc, has refuted claims about any purported increase in the ex-factory price of its cement by N300 per bag.
This is as BUA blames the huge difference between the ex-factory prices of cement and the retail prices of cement on the distributors and retailers who are taking advantage of increased cement demand and insufficient supply to make maximum profits.
This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the management of BUA Cement and seen on its official Twitter handle on April 25, 2021.
While stating that it had no plans to increase prices of its cement in the near future, BUA, in the statement, noted that the solution to the current situation in the market did not lie in the increase of ex-factory price.
The company reiterated its stand that the timing was not right for any increase in the price of major commodities, stating that work was ongoing towards ramping up production capacity to ensure that commodities like cement remained accessible and affordable for consumers.
What BUA Cement is saying in the statement
The statement from BUA reads, “BUA Cement Plc, in the past two days, has been inundated with calls seeking clarification as to whether it is part of a purported price increase of N300 per bag.
“BUA Cement wishes to inform the public, its distributors, and stakeholders that it has not and does not intend to increase its price of cement now or in the near future, barring any material unforeseen circumstances.
Whilst we are aware that demand for cement is high with current supply levels not sufficient to meet this increased demand, we do not believe the solution lies in an increase in ex-factory price of cement, especially not at this period. It is our strong conviction that any increase in prices of major commodities at a time like this, is not right whilst Nigerians are still trying to recover from the economic consequences brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic – especially for a product for which all raw materials are locally sourced.
BUA Cement is very much aware of the fact that there is a huge difference in the ex-factory prices of cement and the retail market prices of cement, which is mostly because of retailers taking advantage of increased cement demand to make maximum profits. Thus, any increase in ex-factory prices will be inadvertently passed down to the consumers.
We stand by our previous statements that the timing is not right for any increase in the price of major commodities whilst we work towards ramping up our production capacity to ensure that commodities like cement remain accessible and affordable to our consumers.
BUA Cement, therefore, wishes to restate that it is not a part of the purported increase in cement prices and we once again enjoin and appeal to our distributors, who have been advised to ensure there are no further arbitrary increases or excessive profit-taking in the retail price of cement.”
What you should know
BUA Cement Plc is a publicly quoted company that produces and markets cement products across the country. It is the second-largest producer in Nigeria after Dangote Cement.
It was formed through the consolidation of the cement interest of the BUA Group, promoters of Obu Cement Company, and the Kalambaina Company majority owned Cement Company of Northern Nigeria.
The company was listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange in January 2020 with a market cap of $3.2 billion and proposed a N70 billion dividend for the period ended December 31, 2020.
Business
Is 5% returns on mutual funds enough? Here are 5 things you need to know this morning
2021 has been a slow year for mutual fund investors as the best performing fund could only return 4.87%
Last week was another interesting week with a series of activities and events making the rounds in the economy and markets. These events have an effect on your money, and we will be breaking down what it all means.
Joe Biden’s Tax Plans
Biden’s tax plans last week had a strong effect on the market and led to a sell-off in many asset classes – especially crypto. The rumours were that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen wanted to institute an 80% crypto capital gains tax. The market did not react well to this with over $200 billion dollars lost in cryptocurrencies on Friday as a result.
President Biden plans to fund his ambitious infrastructural plan with the capital gains tax which targets people who earn over $1 million dollars a year.
Many investors are still bullish on the long-term with cryptocurrencies, perhaps this is a good time to ‘buy the dip’ and for those unaware, capital gain tax can only be applied when the asset is sold.
CBN vs Exporters
Last week, the CBN assured exporters of unhindered access to their dollar earnings. The backstory here is that the CBN had in January 2021, announced that all Nigerian exporters who are yet to repatriate their export proceeds, will be barred from banking services effective from January 31, 2021.
The exporters instead prefer to sell their forex to the parallel market where it can be exchanged for a higher naira value, boosting their gains on foreign currency conversions. They also avoid regulatory squabbles by opening foreign bank accounts where most of the export proceeds are warehoused and then sold at the black market.
Nigerian Mutual funds take a 4% dip in Q1 2021
Mutual Funds are traditionally a good investment vehicle for many Nigerians. However, so far, 2021 has been a slow year for mutual funds as the net asset value of the funds declined by 4.01% from N1.57 trillion as of 31st December 2020 to N1.51 trillion as of 1st April 2021.
The highest return for the quarter stacked 4.87% and has a minimum investment 0f $2,500. However, the question is will investors be satisfied with this return especially with inflation heading to 20%. Considering this particular fund invests in debt instruments an almost 5% ROI should attract a number of investors.
Bitcoin peer to peer trading surges 27% after CBN crypto ban
CBN’s restriction on banks facilitating cryptocurrency exchanges has enabled Nigerians to find other ways to buy crypto through P2P (peer to peer). Data reveals that Nigerians have moved over $103 million.
Cryptocurrency adoption in Nigeria is still on the rise and there seems very little the regulators can do about it. The Nigerian central bank is not the only regulator trying to control cryptocurrency adoption, last week, the CBRT (Central Bank Republic of Turkey) also announced a ban on cryptocurrency citing excessive volatility and lack of regulation.
Hyundai & Kia to set up an assembly plant in Ghana in 2022
Ghana has proven to be a prime investor location for Foreign Direct Investment in Sub-Saharan Africa. This announcement is just a few weeks after Twitter announced its plans to open its first African office in the country.
An official statement from Alan John Kyerematen, Ghana’s Minister of Trade and Industry reads “The local assembly of vehicles, 3,600 direct and indirect jobs would be created in Ghana, and the addition of components and parts manufacturing will also add about 6,600 direct and indirect jobs.”
It has become more glaring that attracting investment into Nigeria is becoming increasingly difficult due to regulatory uncertainties and macro factors.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- Transcorp Group Plc announces appointment of 4 executives across the group.
- Daar Communications Plc reports a loss of N144.6 million in Q1 2021.
- Glaxo SmithKline proposes dividend worth N478.4 million for shareholders.
- LivingTrust Mortgage Bank grows profit after tax by over 260% to N100.6 million in Q1 2021.
- Stanbic IBTC profit plunges by over 45% to N11.3 billion in Q1 2021.