Allen Onyema: From a lawyer to founder of Nigeria’s leading airline
Nairametrics’ profile focuses on a man who has risen from a humble beginning to become a top player in the Nigerian Aviation industry.
If you think of a Nigerian of Igbo extraction with the typical zero-to-hero story and no history of politics attached, the name of Air Peace boss, Allen Onyema would come top on the list with the likes of Innocent Chukwuma of Innoson Motors.
For many, Onyema came to the fore in 2019 after he offered the use of his Boeing 777 aircraft free of charge to evacuate Nigerians from South Africa during the Xenophobic attacks. It was a rare act that highlighted not only his patriotism but his humanity, especially considering that over N280 million was set aside for this purpose.
This week’s profile focuses on how Onyema went from his days of jumping buses and trains in search of a job in 1990, to becoming a top employer of labour in Nigeria.
Birth and education
Though a native of Mbosi town in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra state, Allen Ifechukwu Onyema, was the first of nine children born to his parents in 1964, in Benin City (now Edo state). He had his early education in several parts of Midwestern Nigeria including St. Anthony’s Secondary School, Azia; Urhobo College, Effurun; and Government College, Ughelli (all in current day Delta state) where he obtained his Higher School Certificate in 1984.
In the same year, he gained admission to read law at the University of Ibadan. He combined academic works with social activism to engender national peace. Onyema graduated in 1987 and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1989.
With no naira to his name, he moved to Lagos in search of greener pastures and a better life. Onyema once recalled that he had to squat with a friend at Oshodi, and trek from Marina to Iddo to join the overcrowded trains back from his daily trips to Lagos Island in search of a chamber to practice his law profession.
He secured a chance with Nwizugbo & Co. Chambers and paved his way in by winning a case that had been labelled ‘a bad case’ in 1990. Within the next two years, he rose to become the Head of Chambers, but had to resign in 1992 to avoid a clash of interest with his real estate deals.
Discovering Allen the entrepreneur
As part of his ways to make ends meet, Onyema earned some commissions from referring and connecting some buyers to get land in Alagbado, and this gradually ushered him into the world of business. In an interview with Late Ubong King on Thinkation, he recounted the story;
“When I was squatting in Oshodi, I had these garage boys that were my friends and one happened to belong to a family that had this large expanse of land in Alagbado. He took me there, showed me their properties and I helped them to bring some buyers. A week later, after I got the employment, the entire family sent for me, and gave me about 400 plots of land in Alagbado to sell on their behalf at N5000 per plot.”
As against the previous arrangement, there would be no commission but Onyema was at liberty to sell the plots at whatever price he desired and keep the extra. He had some survey and valuations done, and decided to sell the plots at N10,000 each, giving him 100% profit. For someone on a monthly salary of N500, every plot of land sold would fetch him his 10-months’ salary. It was easy for Onyema to recognise this opportunity as his ticket to riches.
He sold the first 6 plots, ran series of adverts on National Concord Newspaper after which the sales went wild. He took a friend’s advice and bought over 87 plots for himself which he sold for more than N30,000 per plot, years later when the value had appreciated. He also bought other plots of land at Lekki axis, as he progressed.
From squatting in Oshodi, Onyema moved to Airport Hotel Ikeja with the intention of staying for a couple of weeks till he got a suitable house, but ended up staying for two years before he moved out. It was one of those acts he described as “stupidity” resulting from youthful exuberance.
The real estate business progressed so fast that he then decided to float Allen Onyema & Company to handle his real estate concerns. When he resigned from the chambers in 1992, he also went ahead to float Onyema & Co. to continue his law practice. “I was making a lot of money but I was also working really hard,” he said.
Import and Trades
Another business which Onyema floated at the same time was the Continental Business Links Limited, an import trade outfit. He recalls that he set up the business to play the middleman role between traders in Nigeria who wished to import goods, and foreign manufacturers looking to get their goods into the Nigerian market.
He started with a trade exhibition where the Korean manufacturers met with local traders and established business connections. With both parties paying commissions to Continental Business Links for their trades and transactions, it did not take long to get the business off the ground.
Later again, he started Every Tide limited, an imports and trade business that imported electronics and sold in wholesale containers to traders. Since many traders were eager to avoid the hassles and risks of importing themselves, Onyema had a ready market waiting to lunge at his goods.
Starting Air Peace
For Onyema, starting an indigenous airline was not about making profit, but about creating jobs. A friend told him that one commercial Boeing 737 could give jobs to a thousand persons and he decided that commercial aviation was a much nobler venture than leaving his money to seat idle in the banks.
As he noted in an interview, “If it was about profit, I would have kept the money in the banks and be getting double digit interests on my investments. My businesses were making millions but they were not creating the kind of jobs I wanted them to create. There were people I gave money to start some business but they come back some months later with stories, so somebody suggested aviation to me.”
He first purchased three Domier jets in 2013, before realising that they could only be used for charters and even though they could fetch him a lot of money, only a few staff were needed.
“I had to go back to get Boeing 737 for commercial aviation, and that was how I started with 7 planes, the first time ever that a Nigerian airline would be starting with more than 2 airplanes.”
Despite a two-year delay resulting from the absence of an operating license, Air Peace has grown to become the largest indigenous airline in whole of West and Central Africa with competitive fares on both passenger and charter services.
Other activities
Onyema’s choice of the name ‘Air Peace’ stemmed from his interest in peace-engendering activities even back in his university days; and so it naturally adds up that most of his non-business activities are directly connected with this interest.
He initiated, organised and held the “1st Nigeria forever project” in 2005 – a project geared towards the promotion of broad nationalism as against ethnic nationalism.
In April 2007, Allen Onyema became the second African ever to be appointed to the Executive Board of The Global Nonviolence Conference Series Inc. USA, alongside notable world leaders like Hon. Dr. Andrew Young and Suarez Ramos. As a member of this board, he won for Nigeria, the hosting rights for Global Conference on Nonviolence and Peace in Abuja from December 3-5, 2007.
Odds in play for premium returns on 11 Plc delisting
Minority shareholders are growing wary of getting a good return on their investment as the current value of the stock trades at N228.
In 2017, NIPCO Investments Limited took over the 60% majority equity stake of ExxonMobil Oil Corporation in Mobil Oil Nigeria Plc, in a deal estimated to be valued at $301 million.
Barely three years later, the board of directors of 11 Plc. (formerly referred to as Mobil Oil Nigeria Plc) approved the voluntary delisting of 11 Plc. from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).
Minority shareholders are growing wary of getting a good return on their investment in the leading oil company as the current value of the stock trades at N228.
Khalil Woli an Oil & Gas analyst at CardinalStone Partners in an exclusive interview with Nairametrics shared insights on the exit price minority holders are anticipating after shareholders approved the delisting of the stock from the NSE at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on October 19, 2020,
Woli said, “According to SEC rules, the company has to offer a price not lower than its highest in the last six months to minority shareholders in the event of a ticker delisting. MOBIL’s highest trading price in the last six months is N249.95, a 9.6%% premium to its last closing price of N228.00.”
Although as a growing amount of investors become nervy about whether the delisting process would ever see the light of day, Olamide Adeboboye an investment analyst at an investment outfit based in Lagos, dampened such anxiety on the bias that the margins of the company under review has improved significantly amid an era of no subsidy;
“I think they will go ahead with the delisting. I guess the delay is just to buy some time for some pick up in the share price given the margin between six-month high and current price.
“Since margins are expected to improve for the downstream players this year, following an end to the subsidy regime. I think we might see them conclude the process towards the later part of the year,” Adeboboye said.
However, Olamide explained in detail that 11 Plc’s business model wasn’t so rock solid, as its core business failed to hit stock experts’ expectations. She said, “Though its core business has not reported a solid performance so far, it’s gotten a bit of support from the real estate and hospitality business, making the company record one of the highest margins in the industry.”
Corroborating Olamide’s bias, Woli broke down the leading downstream company’s balance sheet as he stated;
“Across the domestic downstream landscape, MOBIL is the least susceptible to earnings volatility due to support from its real estate business. However, earnings took a massive hit in 9M’20 on weaknesses from the core downstream business. For context, rental income contributed about 92.5% of operating profit at the end of 9M’20, compared to its five-year average of 61.2%.
“In FY’21, we expect a turnaround in fortunes in its core operations, as businesses and travels resume on a commercial scale. Recent improvements in lubricant demand are also likely to be supportive in the near term. Our positive outlook also considers income stability from its real estate business, which has defied frailties in the broad economy.”
Bottom line
Minority shareholders are banking on the NSE delisting rules in earning at least a premium on their investment irrespective of the company’s recent performance and current share value in play.
Budget Financing: Will selling government assets do the trick?
Experts argue on the pros and cons of FG’s decision to sell off some public assets to fund the 2021 budget.
The intention of the Federal Government to sell the nation’s assets to fund the 2021 budget has been received differently by several stakeholders and analysts.
Some have queried the rationale behind selling off assets today to cater to immediate needs, saying ‘it is like mortgaging the future to cater for now’. While other analysts say selling off dead capital is what the government needs to raise the funding Nigeria desperately needs.
The former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, who is antithetical to the idea of selling government assets, expressed his dissatisfaction at the move, which he described as ‘suicidal’ while addressing development and other national issues in an interview on Monday. He further emphasized that government should focus on reducing other government costs rather than selling public assets.
In an entirely opposite view, PwC Partner and Chief Economist, Andrew Nevin took to Twitter to share his opinion on FG’s move. Highlighting that an asset is not an asset if it does not produce a return, which they do not under the current ownership of the government.
While the President, Nigerian Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV), Emma Wike, agrees with FG on its asset’s sale move, he called for transparency in the process in order to avoid a situation where the assets are sold without the problem being addressed.
He said, “Let us have transparency and openness if the government is to go ahead. They should have included it right from the preparation stage of the budget, to determine how much would be realised.
“There would have been proper valuation according to the Procurement Act so that people could know how much revenue is expected from the sale before the President assented to the budget bill. Anything done after the appropriation bill could become illegal.
“We had the concession of assets during Obasanjo’s regime. If the government has properties that are lying low without being used, the government should be able to sell and use the money realised to fund the budget, it means that it was not in the budget bill and so it is not proper.”
Chairman, Lagos branch, National Institute of Estate Surveyors, NIESV, Dotun Bamigbola explained that if there is no value for the assets, it is important that estate surveyors and valuers are commissioned to carry out the valuation.
However, former Chairman, Estate Surveyors and Valuers Registration Board of Nigeria (ESVARBON), William Oruka Odudu said:
“They have borrowed enough money in the past, which is unnecessary and now they want to sell to political cronies and so it is not wise.
“Buyers could make so much money at the expense of the government. If the National Arts Theatre is sold at a well-valued price, the government could make a lot of money from it. However, it may not be valued before the government sells, and to replace a monument like that will run into trillions of naira.”
What you should know
- The crash in crude oil prices in 2020 and subsequent OPEC cuts have drastically reduced government’s ability to generate revenue. This has left fiscal policy stakeholders no other option but to find more innovative ways to fund the budget and raise capital.
- The Federal Government had stated plans to sell off certain non-oil assets, notably, Integrated Power Plants in Geregu, Omotosho, and Calabar at N434 billion.
- PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) recently estimated that Nigeria holds at least $300 billion or as much as $900 billion worth of dead capital in residential real estate and agricultural land alone.
- Finance minister, Zainab Ahmed, had in a recent televised interview argued that the sale of public assets would benefit Nigerians and boost the economy.
- She described certain assets as dead and said that they could be sold to the private sector to be reactivated and put to use for the benefit of Nigerians. She stated: “So, we are looking at different – and I am a member of the National Council on Privatisation – we are looking at different categories of assets that government has not been able to manage, that is lying down and, in some cases, even completely rundown, to cede them off to the private sector.”
Best performing Mutual Funds in 2020
According to data from the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC), 54.3% of the 116 registered funds recorded positive growth in 2020.
Mutual Funds are a great form of investing especially for passive investors. They are designed to pool funds from various investors with the sole purpose of investing them in a portfolio of investments (shares, bonds, treasury bills etc).
The year 2020 was ravaged by the covid-19 outbreak in Nigeria, causing a decline in most economic activities. However, major mutual funds in Nigeria recorded double-figure growth in year, a reason for investors to smile despite the pandemic.
According to data from the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC), 54.3% of the registered funds recorded positive growth in the year, 37.1% remained unchanged while only 10 (15.9%) funds recorded negative growth in the period.
As of 31st December 2020, the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) registered a total of 116 mutual funds with over N1.57 trillion net asset value cutting across several fund types.
Below is a breakdown of the fund types available to investors.
To determine the best performing Funds in 2020, we compared the Fund Prices as of 27th December 2019 with the Fund Prices as of the last day of December 2020 (31st December).
These were the top 5 performing mutual funds in 2020. We also highlighted their performance in terms of changes in net asset value and included profiles of the Funds as described on their websites.
AIICO Balanced Fund – AIICO Capital Limited (Mixed Funds)
AIICO Balanced Fund is an actively managed open-ended Fund. The Fund invests primarily in equities, government securities, fixed deposit, fixed income securities.
December 27th, 2019
Fund Price – N2.50
December 31st, 2020
Fund Price – N3.70
Return – 48.2%
Ranking – Fifth
Commentary: This is a Mixed Fund by AIICO Capital Limited. The Fund grew by 48.2% in 2020. The net asset value stood at N171.60 million as of 31st December 2020, growing by 57.7% compared to N108.8 million recorded in 2019.
Lotus Capital Halal ETF – Lotus Capital Limited (Exchange Traded Fund)
The Lotus Halal Equity Exchange Traded Fund “LHE ETF” is an open-ended fund that tracks the performance of the NSE-Lotus Islamic Index (NSELII). It is designed to enable investors obtain market exposure to the securities of the constituent companies of the NSE-Lotus Islamic Index and to replicate the price and yield performance of the index.
December 27th, 2019
Fund Price – N8.39
December 31st, 2020
Fund Price – N12.73
Return – 51.7%
Ranking – Fourth
Commentary: This is an Exchange Traded Fund by Lotus Capital Limited, grew by 51.7% in the review period. The net asset value also stood at N613.59 million as of 31st December 2020, growing by 51.7% compared to the 2019 NAV of N404.4 million.
PACAM Equity Fund – PAC Asset Management Limited (Equity-Based Fund)
PACAM Equity Fund is a pure equity fund that invests funds predominantly in a portfolio of Nigerian companies, using a rigorous research-based system.
The fund provides long-term capital preservation by investing at least 75% of the fund’s assets in a diversified portfolio of high-quality companies listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange. In order to manage liquidity, the fund may also invest up to 23% in short-term money market instruments.
December 27th, 2019
Fund Price – N1.02
December 31st, 2020
Fund Price – N1.59
Return – 55.6%
Ranking – Third
Commentary: This is an Equity-Based Fund by PAC Asset Management Limited. The Fund grew by 55.6% in 2020. The performance is impressive considering that it is purely focused on Equity, which is a reflection of the performance recorded in the equities market of the NSE in 2020. The net asset value grew by 41.1% from N204.9 million recorded in 2019 to N289.2 million in 2020.
New Gold ETF – New Gold Managers (Exchange Traded Fund)
The NewGold Exchange Traded Fund (NewGold) is an ETF listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange in December 2011. NewGold tracks the price of gold and offers institutional and retail investors the opportunity to invest in a listed instrument (structured as a debenture) that is fully backed by gold bullion.
The fund is managed by NewGold Managers Limited while the sponsoring broker is Vetiva Capital Management Limited.
December 27th, 2019
Fund Price – N5,220
December 31st, 2020
Fund Price – N9,100
Return – 74.3%
Ranking – Second
Commentary: Gold prices have been on the up since the Covid-19 pandemic took hold of the global economy, which has reflected on the performance recorded on the gold ETF fund. New Gold ETF grew by 74.3% in 2020 while the Net Asset Value recorded 1,621% increase to close at N13.2 billion as at 31st December 2020.
New Gold also got a major boost from investors who found dual-listed companies as a means of repatriating dollars out of the country. This is done by buying shares locally and then selling on a foreign stock exchange so as to get their money out.
VI ETF – Vetiva Fund Managers Limited (Exchange Traded Funds)
The Vetiva Industrial ETF “VETIND ETF” is an open-ended Exchange Traded Fund managed by Vetiva Fund Managers Limited. The VETIND ETF is designed to track the performance of the constituent companies of the NSE Industrial Index and replicate the price and yield performance of the Index.
The NSE Industrial Index comprises the top 10 companies in the Industrial sector listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), in terms of market capitalization and liquidity and is a price index weighted by adjusted market capitalization.
December 27th, 2019
Fund Price – N10.49
December 31st, 2020
Fund Price – N20.52
Return – 95.6%
Ranking – First
Commentary: VI ETF is the first Fund on the list of best performing Mutual Funds in 2020. The fund price grew by 95.6% in the year under review. The net asset value also grew by 138.1% to close at N216 million as of 31st December 2020.
Bubbling under…
The following Funds make up the rest of the top 10 on our list in ascending order;
Lead Balanced Fund – Lead Asset Management Limited (Mixed Funds)
Return – 34.4%
Legacy Equity Fund – First City Asset Management Limited (Equity-Based Funds)
Return – 36.3%.
Stanbic IBTC Nigerian Equity – Stanbic IBTC Asset Management Limited (Equity-Based Fund)
Return – 36.6%.
VG 30 ETF – Vetiva Fund Managers Limited (Exchange Traded Fund)
Return – 38.6%.
Stanbic IBTC lmaan Fund – Stanbic IBTC Asset Management Limited (Ethical Fund)
Return – 41.9%.
