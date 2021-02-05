Manufacturing
NADDC moves to unveil Nigeria’s first electric vehicle
Nigeria’s first locally assembled electric car, Hyundai Kona, is set to be officially unveiled by the NADDC.
Nigeria’s first locally assembled electric car, the Hyundai Kona, is set to be officially unveiled by the Federal Government through the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) today, 5th February 2021.
The electric car, which was assembled by the Stallion Group Automobile, has been tagged as an innovation that will enable Nigeria and Nigerians to benefit from the gains in renewable and sustainable energy. This innovation will help to foster an eco-friendly environment.
According to the Director-General of NADDC, Mallam Jelani Aliyu, the ceremony will be followed by a roadshow across the city of Abuja to provide Nigerians with the opportunity to see, feel, and drive the Electric Vehicle (EV).
What you should know
- The Hyundai Kona was launched on November 13, 2020, by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at VON Automobiles in Ojo, Lagos State where the car was manufactured.
- According to a Nairametrics report, the Electric car was regarded in the European motoring industry as the world’s number one, and it costs N24 million.
- However, the material used to assemble the 100% electric and zero-emission car was mostly sourced locally.
Why this matters
- The Hyundai Kona shows Nigeria’s readiness towards addressing the problems of climate change, as human activities have severely impacted changes in global temperature and weather patterns.
- With the launch of the Nigerian-made EV, Nigeria joins the rest of the world in embracing the recent innovation in energy mobility towards electric cars, courtesy of Hyundai and the Stallion Group.
- This innovation is an open letter from Nigeria to the rest of the world, as it shows the country’s seriousness about a clean environment through clean and other sustainable energy options.
- This new development is a move towards replacing internal combustion engine-powered vehicles with electric vehicles, in a bid to reduce environmental pollution and keying into an eco-friendly green environment.
Manufacturing
Dangote $2.5 billion fertilizer plant to commence operations in Q1 2021
Dangote’s $2.5 billion West Africa’s largest fertilizer plant to commence operations in Q1 2021.
Dangote Fertilizer Plant, the $2.5 billion plant owned by Africa’s riches man Aliko Dangote, looks set to commence operation in the first quarter of 2021.
The Urea Fertilizer plant was built to tap into Nigeria’s demand for fertilizer, a critical component of achieving food sufficiency for Africa’s most populous country.
Images of the plant surfaced on social media platform Twitter suggesting that the reopening of the plant could be imminent.
READ: Notore chemicals shuts down 500,000 MTPA fertiliser plant for turn around maintenance
Nairametrics reported last year that the plant will be opened early in 2021 producing Granulated urea fertilizer plant. The plant capacity is also expected to be expanded to produce multiple grades of fertilizers to meet soil, crop and climate-specific requirement for the African continent, as Fertilizer is essential for agribusiness in Africa.
The opening of the fertilizer plant has been pushed back severally for several reasons such as access to forex, the ailing economy and more recently the COVID-19 pandemic.
The newly completed fertilizer complex, located at the Lekki Free Zone (LFZ), in Lagos State.
READ: No foreign exchange for food and fertilizer importers – Buhari
Why this matters
The Fertilizer plant is expected to manufacture 3 million metric tonnes of urea per annum, with core focus on the reduction of Nigeria’s fertilizer imports, and $400m annual foreign exchange from export to Africa countries.
- According to Dangote Group, “the coming on stream of the plant will not only boost food sufficiency in Nigeria, but also make Africa self-sufficient in food production and a net exporter of food to the world.”
- The fertilizer plant will also compete with Notore Petrochemicals a 500,000 metric tonne Urea Plant in Onne, Rivers State, Nigeria.
Manufacturing
Notore chemicals shuts down 500,000 MTPA fertiliser plant for turn around maintenance
Notore Chemicals has shut down its fertiliser plant for turn around maintenance, in expectation of significant improvement in the Plant’s reliability index.
Notore Chemicals has shut down its fertiliser plant with a 500,000MTPA nameplate capacity for maintenance, in order to restore the plant’s productivity and facilitate a sustainable bounce back in operations.
This information became general knowledge after a notification issued by the Company Secretary, Mrs. Otivbo Saleh, was published on the website of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
According to her, Notore Chemical Industries Plc had to shut down its fertiliser plant to pave way for the commencement of the Turn Around Maintenance, expected to return the Plant to its 500,000 MTPA nameplate capacity and improve the reliability index to 95%.
The TAM exercise was initially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, as the disruption to global businesses occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic and its attendant restrictions by Governments all over the world affected the timely delivery of procured spares and the arrival to the site of Vendor Service Men (VSM).
Barring any unforeseen circumstance, the Turn Around Maintenance which has started should be completed on 8 March 2021.
- The company’s 2020 audited financial report tells a tale of effete operation, as the company made a Gross loss of N2.9 billion, due to the cost coming from the company’s operation completely eroding all the revenue generated from its operating segment.
- The company managed to post a positive operating profit of N9.5billion at the back of N18.8billion revenue from contracts with customers. However, this was not enough to set the company on the path of profitability, as the heavy loan book of the company impacted its profitability in 2020.
- Upon the completion of the TAM programme, the company expects a significant improvement in the Plant’s reliability index and sustained daily production output of 1,500MT.
Business
BUA Cement signs contract to build 3 Plants in Adamawa, Edo and Sokoto States
BUA Cement Plc has disclosed that it is set to sign a contract for the building of additional production lines in three states.
The Management of BUA Cement Plc has disclosed that the Company is set to sign a contract for the building of additional three production lines, with an installed capacity of 3 million metric tonnes per annum each this week.
This disclosure was made by the Company in a notification issued and signed by the Company’s Secretary, Mr. Ahmed Aliyu.
In line with the information contained in the disclosure, the contract will be signed between the Company and Sinoma CBMI of China.
According to the statement issued by Mr. Aliyu, the three plants with an installed capacity of 3 million metric tonnes per annum each, will be located at Adamawa, Edo and Sokoto States.
This, however, when completed, is expected to increase the total installed production capacity of the cement manufacturer by a cumulative 9 million metric tonnes per annum.
What you should know
- In a publication by Nairametrics six months ago, the Chairman of BUA, Abdul Samad Rabiu, disclosed that the company was set to establish a three million metric tonnes cement plant and 50 megawatts power plant in Guyuk and Lamurde local governments of Adamawa state, in the North Eastern region of Nigeria.
The Chairman stressed that the Guyuk Cement Plant as proposed, would be a major investment in the North-East by BUA and the company would ensure that raw materials are sourced locally.
Why this matters
The additional three production plants with an installed capacity of 3 million metric tonnes each are expected to add to the robust infrastructure of the cement manufacturer.
- These plants when completed in 2022, in addition with its 3rd cement line of 3millon mtpa in Sokoto which has been booked for commissioning in mid-2021, are expected to increase the total installed cement production capacity of the company from 8 million mtpa to 20 million mtpa.
- This will enable the manufacturer to secure its place in the Nigerian Markets and unlock Pan-African opportunities elsewhere in the continent.
- This move is expected to place the company higher than Lafarge as the second-largest cement manufacturer in Nigeria, with a total installed capacity of 10.5 million mtpa, but lower than Dangote’s total national installed capacity of 29.25 million mtpa.
What they are saying
The founder of BUA Group Plc, Abdul Samad Rabiu, in his statement at the 2020 Institute of Directors Dinner, said:
- “I am happy to announce that our 3rd cement line of 3mmt per annum in Sokoto is expected to be commissioned in the middle of 2021, and I am also pleased to inform you that we are commencing the construction of 3 more cement plants of 3 million tonnes each in Sokoto, Edo and Adamawa at the cost of $1.050billion, which should be completed by the end of 2022. The contract signing is expected to happen this week.”
Speaking about impressive developments in the foods segment of the Group, Rabiu said:
- “BUA is also looking to combine our foods businesses – from sugar, flour, pasta to list as BUA FOODS on the NSE by the end of 2021. In sugar, we have our integrated plantation in Kwara State set to produce 200,000 tonnes of refined sugar, 20million litres of ethanol annually and 35MW of power – all utilizing the by-products of cane sugar.”
