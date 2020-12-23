AfDB approves a grant of $7m for renewable mini-grid industry in Africa

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola has announced that the Federal Government of Nigeria has declared Friday 25th, Monday 28th December 2020 and Friday, January 1st, 2021 as public holidays to mark the Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year Celebrations respectively.

This disclosure was made by the Minister in a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Dr Shuaib M.L. Belgore.

The Minister who made the announcement today felicitated with Christians and all Nigerians both at home and abroad on this year’s Christmas and New Year Celebrations.

He called on all Christians to adopt the creed of Christ on faith, hope and love and urged Nigerians to adhere strictly to the Covid-19 protocols and guidelines, as stipulated by relevant authorities, during and after the festivities to curb the spreads of the virus, as the nation moves into the second wave of pandemic.

While admonishing all Nigerians to remain focused, determined, patient and patriotic, Aregbesola expressed confidence that the year 2021 would be a better year for all Nigerians and therefore urged Christians to use the period to pray for Nigeria.

What they are saying

The Minister said:

“We must emulate the life of humility, service, compassion, patience, peace and righteousness that the birth and Ministry of Jesus Christ signified, that will be the best way to know Christ and celebrate his birth.

“We should know that peace and security are critical factors needed to enable Government to accomplish its mission of revitalizing the economy, improving Foreign Direct Investment as well as generating employment opportunities for over 100 million Nigerian youths in the next 10 years.

“The Government remains committed to the fight against banditry, kidnappings & other crimes and criminalities in the country, however, Nigerians need to support the efforts of the security agencies by providing them with information that will enhance intelligence gathering.

What you should know: The Federal Government, however, declared Monday a public holiday, since Boxing Day, typically December 26th fell on a Saturday this year. Hence, the following working day was marked down for citizens to celebrate the holiday as part of the yuletide.