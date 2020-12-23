Business
AfDB approves a grant of $7m for renewable mini-grid industry in Africa
AfDB has approved a $7 million grant from the Sustainable Energy Fund for Africa (SEFA) to support the renewable mini-grid industry.
The sum of $7 million grant from the Sustainable Energy Fund for Africa (SEFA) has been approved by the Board of Directors of the African Development Bank (AfDB) for meeting the needs of the continent’s fast-evolving renewable mini-grid industry and promoting the Africa Mini-Grid Market Acceleration Programme (AMAP).
The Africa Mini-Grid Market Acceleration Programme (AMAP) is aimed at expanding the private mini-grid investments on the African continent and to include three core components, such as the implementation of a new and standardized framework for national-scale Mini-Grid Acceleration Programmes (MAPs) in four countries, the design and enhancement of financial de-risking solutions, and support for knowledge, innovation, and skills development activities, including the continuation of the Bank’s Green Mini-Grid Help Desk website.
What they are saying
According to Dr. Kevin Kariuki, the Bank’s Vice President for Power, Energy, Climate and Green Growth,
- “Mini-grids are an integral and increasingly important feature of the energy access solution, not just in terms of providing lights to households, but also in ensuring that underserved populations have access to productive uses of energy to power inclusive and green economic growth. AMAP underscores the African Development Bank’s commitment to strengthening Africa’s mini-grids industry, which we see as a key driver for accelerated energy access, climate resilience, and a green post COVID-19 recovery”
In the words of Aaron Leopold, CEO of the Africa Minigrid Developers Association,
- “Mini-grids are a fundamental but under-supported element of Africa’s energy future. To achieve SDG 7 – the UN’s target for universal energy access, the sector must be radically scaled up and to do this, a holistic and broad spectrum support programme informed by industry needs is required to bring governments, investors, and of course the mini-grid sector the kind of support that can facilitate fast and efficient progress. For these reasons, AMDA is excited to see AfDB working to bring mini-grid investments in Africa to the next level.”
What you should know
- AMAP’s initial phase is expected to lead to 880,000 new electricity access connections providing modern energy access to over 4 million people and over 80 MW of renewable energy-based generation.
- Over 7,200 full-time jobs would be created, out of which 1,800 are anticipated to be held by women.
- There shall be reductions of over 6.5 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (tCO2eq) in lifetime greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, and the facilitation of an estimated $650 million of public and private investments in mini-grids.
Why it matters
With Mini-grids, there can be facilitation of easier energy access for a wide spectrum of uses. They are expected to provide electricity to power households and institutions, such as schools, hospitals and local businesses, thereby enabling greater economic activities in the regions where they are deployed.
Business
FG declares 25th, 28th December 2020 and 1st January 2021 public holidays
FG has declared Friday 25th, Monday 28th of December 2020 and Friday, January 1st of 2021 as public holidays.
The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola has announced that the Federal Government of Nigeria has declared Friday 25th, Monday 28th December 2020 and Friday, January 1st, 2021 as public holidays to mark the Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year Celebrations respectively.
This disclosure was made by the Minister in a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Dr Shuaib M.L. Belgore.
The Minister who made the announcement today felicitated with Christians and all Nigerians both at home and abroad on this year’s Christmas and New Year Celebrations.
He called on all Christians to adopt the creed of Christ on faith, hope and love and urged Nigerians to adhere strictly to the Covid-19 protocols and guidelines, as stipulated by relevant authorities, during and after the festivities to curb the spreads of the virus, as the nation moves into the second wave of pandemic.
While admonishing all Nigerians to remain focused, determined, patient and patriotic, Aregbesola expressed confidence that the year 2021 would be a better year for all Nigerians and therefore urged Christians to use the period to pray for Nigeria.
What they are saying
The Minister said:
“We must emulate the life of humility, service, compassion, patience, peace and righteousness that the birth and Ministry of Jesus Christ signified, that will be the best way to know Christ and celebrate his birth.
“We should know that peace and security are critical factors needed to enable Government to accomplish its mission of revitalizing the economy, improving Foreign Direct Investment as well as generating employment opportunities for over 100 million Nigerian youths in the next 10 years.
“The Government remains committed to the fight against banditry, kidnappings & other crimes and criminalities in the country, however, Nigerians need to support the efforts of the security agencies by providing them with information that will enhance intelligence gathering.
What you should know: The Federal Government, however, declared Monday a public holiday, since Boxing Day, typically December 26th fell on a Saturday this year. Hence, the following working day was marked down for citizens to celebrate the holiday as part of the yuletide.
Business
ASUU agrees to end 9-month strike
After months of negotiations, ASUU has finally agreed to end its long strike action and return to the classrooms.
The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, has announced it has reached an agreement with the Federal Government over major issues that will lead to the end of its strike.
This was disclosed by the ASUU National President, Biodun Ogunyemi in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.
READ: ASUU insists it won’t call off strike until withheld salaries are paid by FG
Academic Staff Union of Universities – and Nigeria [Federal Government] has finally agree on major issues that will lead to termination of its 10 month old strike
1 pic.twitter.com/hwLidxZLY4
— Official_ASUU (@ASUUNGR) December 23, 2020
READ: FG offers N65 billion to ASUU, N15 billion revitalization fund to end strike
” The agreement was reached on the early hours on Wednesday morning after eight-hour close-door meeting of negotiations between both parties.
” ASUU expresses joy on how the Federal Government handled the negotiation process and that they will be having their own executive meeting to conclude and gets back to the Government within 24hrs,” ASUU said on social media.
READ: ASUU: FG moves to register a rival union, to decide in December
What you should know about the ASUU strike timeline
- ASUU embarked on the strike action in March 2020, following its disagreement with the Federal Government over the funding of the universities and implementation of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), which according to the union, negates the autonomy policy for the universities.
- Since then, the Ministries of Finance, Education, Labour and Employment, and the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation have been meeting with ASUU and resolve the disagreement.
- ASUU, however, has its own developed and preferred payment platform, University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS), which the government said it is looking into.
- After months of negotiations, the Federal Government on Friday, November 20, 2020, agreed to exclude members of ASUU from the IPPIS.
- The government also shifted grounds, as it agreed to pay outstanding salaries to the university lecturers from February to June, through the old salary payment platform, Government Integrated Financial and Management Information System, as well as resolve other issues for a lasting industrial harmony in the university system.
READ: ASUU strike: NANS threaten to shut down all private universities
Business
Governor Oyetola assents Osun State 2021 Appropriation Bill
Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola has signed into law the State’s 2021 Appropriation Bill.
The Executive Governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola, has signed the 2021 appropriation bill tagged “Budget of Providence” and worth N109billion into law on Tuesday, 22 December 2020.
This is according to a disclosure by the Governor through his verified Twitter handle and seen by Nairametrics.
READ: Finance Bill critical to the success of 2021 budget – Speaker Gbajabiamila
Nairametrics gathered that N59.2 billion (54%) of the appropriation bill is earmarked for capital expenditure, while N50.6 billion (46%) is budgeted for recurrent expenditure and creative income strategies.
Recall that Governor Oyetola had earlier presented the 2021 Appropriation Bill to the State House of Assembly on November 10, 2020 and 52 days later, the same bill has been assented by the Governor.
He expressed optimism over the performance of the budget, stressing that the 2021 budget would perform better than its 2020 counterpart, which recorded more than 90% despite the impact of COVID-19 and EndSARS protests.
READ: AfCFTA to stimulate Nigeria’s economic growth in 2021 – Bismarck Rewane
What they are saying
A part of the verified Tweet reads:
- “This afternoon, I signed into Law the State of Osun 2021 ‘Budget of Providence.’ With 54% capital & 46% recurrent expenditure allocations & our creative income strategies, we’re on the path of delivering more on our Development Agenda, which is our pact with the people of Osun. I urge all Govt. officials to prepare to work harder as we resolve to efficiently implement the 2021 Budget, which is intended to further deliver prosperity to our people, provide jobs & opportunities for our youths, deliver more infrastructure & put Osun on a sound footing.
- “I thank @SpeakerOwoeye & other Honourable members of the House for the diligent & speedy passage of the Budget. By this act, the Assembly has once again proved itself as a people-oriented and development-conscious House.’’
READ: Lagos 2020 budget performance improved from 56% to 77% at the end of Q3
Why it matters
The executive assent is the last stage in law-making, thus making the recent action by the Governor of paramount importance. Furthermore, the recent allocation indicates that the state is on the path of delivering its Development Agenda in 2021 with 54 per cent for capital and 46 per cent for recurrent expenditure allocations respectively.