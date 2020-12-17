Business
Germany, Sweden, others donate $90million towards sustainable energy fund for Africa – AfDB
AfDB has announced a new $90million donation from Germany, Sweden, others for sustainable energy in Africa.
The African Development Bank (AfDB) recently announced new donor commitments for its Sustainable Energy Fund for Africa (SEFA), of up to $90million.
In a virtual launch event attended on Monday by over 300 development partners, financiers, representatives of African governments and energy sector institutions, project developers and sponsors, commercial banks and infrastructure bonds; SEFA’s transformation into a special fund was unveiled.
It was also an occasion for SEFA donors to reaffirm their support for the Fund’s institutional priorities.
During the event, Denmark, SEFA’s founding partner and first donor, unveiled DKK 65 million ($10.65 million) in fresh commitments, while it was also revealed that Germany and the Nordic Development Fund (NDF) became SEFA donors in 2020.
Germany extended €50 million ($60.97 million) to support SEFA’s green baseload activities, in order to promote more sustainable baseload power generation options and prevent countries from locking themselves into environmentally damaging and potentially economically costly technologies.
Other significant funding came from the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency, which has committed 75 million Swedish Krona ($8.98 million). The governments of the United States and the United Kingdom also affirmed their continued support for SEFA.
What they are saying
Danish Minister for Development Cooperation, Mr. Flemming Møller Mortensen, represented by Stephan Schönemann, Under-Secretary for Development Policy with the Danish government stated that,
- “Denmark has the development goal of providing clean energy to 5.8 million people in Africa. SEFA has proven that it has the capacity to implement innovative renewable energy projects – even in difficult circumstances. Therefore, Denmark is a close partner with SEFA – and we are pleased to be able to continue the work of providing clean energy to all.”
Maria Flachsbarth, Parliamentary State Secretary of the German Ministry of Economic Cooperation (BMZ) submitted that:
- “Climate change is advancing fast and knows no borders, we can only tackle it together and in solidarity. For many years, the African Development Bank is a trusted partner for Germany and one of the most important driving forces behind a structured energy transition in Africa.”
NDF Managing Director, Karin Isaakson, announcing a €10 million ($12.19 million) commitment, noted that:
- “SEFA’s proven capability to promote early-stage projects, businesses, and markets, as well as to design and implement new and innovative financing structures and mobilize additional funding, fits well with NDF’s strategic pathways. We look forward to identifying opportunities to co-create new climate finance instruments together with SEFA.”
Dr. Kevin Kariuki, African Development Bank Vice President for Power, Energy, Climate and Green Growth, acknowledged the key role the fund has played in building African market, as well as its centrality to the Bank’s strategic vision. He said:
- “I am indeed very proud to observe that SEFA is a key enabler of the New Deal on Energy for Africa, a partnership-driven goal to ensure Access to Affordable, Reliable, Sustainable and Modern Energy for All, launched by the African Development Bank in 2016.”
Why this matters
The $90 million donor funds will be utilized in expanding, making Africa’s fast-changing energy market more flexible and responsive, with a sharper focus on green mini-grids and green baseload, as well as offer a wider array of catalytic finance instruments.
What you know
- SEFA is managed by the Bank, and is a special fund providing catalytic finance for renewable energy, with the goal of ensuring universal access to affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy services for all Africans.
- The Fund was established in 2011 in partnership with the Danish government. The governments of the United States, United Kingdom, Italy, Norway, Spain, Sweden, and most recently Germany and the NDF are donors.
- Notable achievements include the Africa Renewable Energy Fund, the Facility for Energy Inclusion and the Green Mini-Grid Market Development Programme.
- SEFA has also supported various developers in bringing their projects to fruition and advised countries on designing innovative renewable energy and energy access programmes.
Don’t process drivers’ licenses without NIN from Monday, FG orders FRSC
FG has ordered Federal Road Safety Corps not to process drivers’ licenses without the use of National Identification Number.
The Federal Government has ordered the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) not to process drivers’ licenses without the use of their National Identification Numbers (NIN).
This follows the Federal Government’s directives on the harmonisation of citizens’ data by relevant agencies.
This was disclosed by the Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, on Wednesday evening via his official Twitter handle.
He tweeted, “In compliance with the FG’s directives on the harmonisation of citizens’ data by relevant agencies, the Federal Road Safety Corps had in compliance with the directives earlier put members of the public on notice.”
In compliance with the FG’s directive on the harmonisation of citizens’ data by relevant agencies, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) from 21/12/2020 will begin the enforcement of the NIN in the processing of driver’s license, FRSC said in a statement.
Meanwhile, FRSC confirmed this when it issued a statement via its Twitter handle, which was signed by Assistant Corps Marshal, Bisi Kazeem, titled “FRSC commences enforcement of National Identification Number in driver’s licence processing,” on Wednesday. It stated:
- “In compliance with the FG’s directive on the harmonisation of citizens’ data by relevant agencies, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) from 21/12/2020 will begin the enforcement of the NIN in the processing of driver’s license.
- “As a follow up to that, FRSC Management has resolved that effective 21 December, 2020, all applicants for the National Driver’s Licence in Nigeria must present the National Identification Number from the National Identity Management Commission before they can be captured for any class of the licences produced by the FRSC.”
Kazeem explained that all driver’s licence applicants are expected to present their NINs from the date, before they would be attended to, adding that there would be no waiver for anyone. He wrote about the need for a harmonised database on citizens’ information, saying,
- “It is critical to resolving the challenges of identifying individuals to assist security agencies in data collation and quick retrievals to address some of the national security challenges. Those going for their driver’s licence processing are to take note of the directives and carefully follow the procedures for obtaining their NIN. All numbers presented by the applicants must correspond with what NIMC issued to individuals for a harmonised database.”
Following the Federal Government's directives on the harmonisation of citizens' data by relevant agencies, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) had in compliance with the directives earlier put members of the public on notice. As a follow up to that,
What you should know about the new NIN requirements
Nairametrics reported on Tuesday when Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) instructed telecommunications operators like MTN, Airtel, Glo, 9Mobile and others to block all SIM cards not registered with the National Identity Numbers in two weeks.
This was disclosed by the Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, via his official Twitter handle on Tuesday.
He tweeted,
- “The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has given telecommunications operators (MTN, Glo, Airtel, 9Mobile and others) in the country two weeks to block all SIM cards that are not registered with the National Identity Numbers (NIN), the Commission has said in a statement.”
It has become a security risk as many unsuspecting customers buy their lines from roadside vendors only to discover later those lines were not properly registered or belong to someone else.
As a result, such subscribers keep receiving strange calls from people who claim the lines belong to them or people they know. It is even a common occurrence that persons without proper means of identification such as voter’s card, NIN or driver’s license are registered and given SIM cards by this group of illegal SIM card vendors, who lurk around all nooks and crannies of Nigerian cities.
NCC likely to extend deadline, as House of Rep orders 10 weeks extension
The House of Reps has called on NCC to extend by 10 weeks to enable subscribers to procure their NINs.
There is respite for telephone subscribers as the House of Representatives has called on the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to extend the deadline for re-registration of SIM cards by Nigerians to 10 weeks.
Recall that the NCC had instructed telecommunications operators to block all SIM cards that are not registered with the National Identity Numbers in two weeks.
The motion was duly moved by the Minority Leader Ndudim Elumelu, representing PDP Delta, at the plenary session today.
Hon. Ndudim Elumelu expressed serious concern over the shortness of the notice period, though the idea behind the policy seems quite good, as quite a huge number of Nigerians have not been properly sensitized or even aware of this directive and many risk being blocked at the expiration of the two weeks deadline. He said:
- “Therefore trying to enforce this policy in a period where most Nigerians are gearing up for Christmas festivities may lead to stampede in the process of rushing to get registered which could lead to unnecessary death and injuries. If the NCC is allowed to carry out these directives, it will bring about untold hardship as millions of subscribers will be disconnected this yuletide period, which could spell disaster in an already volatile nation like ours.”
- “If the NCC is not urgently called to halt their plans, there may be unnecessary panic in the country which may lead to exploitation of vulnerable Nigerians, thereby causing more pains in an already pathetic situation; hence the need to urgently wade into this impending crisis.”
After several contributions by other members of the house, it was resolved that the NCC should give a reasonable amount of time to enable Nigerians to submit their National Identity Numbers (NIN) to their service providers and that the 2 weeks is not feasible to comply with the directive.
The House, therefore, called on NCC to extend the deadline to 10 weeks and mandated the House Committee on Communications to ensure full compliance.
What this means
- An extension by 10 weeks is good and reasonable enough as against the 2 weeks deadline for subscribers to register for their national identity cards, considering the approaching yuletides when most businesses would close down for the year.
- Considering the bureaucracies in most public sector organizations including the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), 2 weeks is too short a Peri to reasonably register subscribers and could inevitably lead to stampede and undue exploitations by the officers of the NIMC.
Buhari orders immediate reopening of land borders
President Buhari has ordered the immediate reopening of four Nigerian land borders.
President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the immediate reopening of four of Nigeria’s land borders, over a year after they were all shut.
This was disclosed in a statement by the Presidency on Wednesday evening.
“President Buhari has directed the immediate opening of four land borders: Seme, Illela, Maigatari, and Mfun,” The statement said.
President @MBuhari has directed the immediate opening of four land borders: Seme, Illela, Maigatari, and Mfun.
The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning Minister, Zainab Ahmed disclosed that the other land borders will be reopened before Dec. 31st, 2020.
What you should know
- Naiarametrics reported in October 2019, that the Federal Government (FG) of Nigeria ordered the complete closure of Nigeria’s borders, placing a ban on both legitimate and illegitimate movement of goods in and out of the country.
- Last month, the Minister of Finance disclosed that the Federal Government was considering reopening the country’s land borders.