The African Development Bank (AfDB) is targeting 200,000 jobs from the special agro processing zone (SAPZ) project in Anambra State.

Dr. Chuma Ezedinma, Agricultural Economist with the AFDB), said this during a program entitled, “Preparation Mission for the Development of the second phase of SPAZ program” in Anambra State.

The event, which took place on Saturday, drew representatives from various entities, including the Federal Ministries of Finance, Agriculture and Food Safety, AFDB, and the Anambra State Government.

Highlighting AFDB’s keen interest in the state’s affairs, Ezedinma commended Anambra’s exceptional presentation on the SPAZ project, citing it as the most impressive thus far. The presentation, he said, relays the state’s preparedness to spearhead the initiative effectively.

He stated,

“From what we have seen, about 450 hectares of land will be dedicated to the industrial site. We are looking at approximately 5,000 farm families per zone. Multiply it by three zones, you have 15,000 farm families in the state.

“If you also add other secondary jobs that will be created in the park itself, you will see that we are creating real massive employment for more than 200,000 people over the next five years.

“The state government had already committed resources to put infrastructure in place and there is also a private sector interest to deliver this program within a very short time.”

Also, Commissioner for Agriculture in the state, Dr. Forster Ihejiofor, emphasized the efforts of Anambra State Investment Promotion and Protection Agency, along with the Ministry of Industry, in ensuring the readiness of the SPAZ project in Anambra.

What you should know

The Nigeria Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone program encompasses four interlinked components: infrastructure development and management of agro-industrial hubs, enhancement of agriculture productivity and production, policy and institutional development, and coordination and management of the program. Eligibility for participation in the SAPZ program extends to all 36 states in Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory.

It was launched in October 2022 with a fund totalling $538 million in seven states: Cross River, Imo, Kaduna, Kano, Kwara, Ogun, and Oyo, and the Abuja Federal Capital Territory. The program is supported by the AfDB, Islamic Development Bank, the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), as well as federal and state governments in Nigeria.