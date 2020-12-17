Economy & Politics
Governor Uzodimma presents N346 billion 2021 “Budget of Wealth Creation”
Imo State Governor has presented to the State House of Assembly a N346 billion 2021 Appropriation bill.
Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has today presented a 2021 budget proposal tagged “Budget of wealth creation”, worth N346 billion to the Imo State House of Assembly.
This is according to a disclosure by the Governor himself through a verified tweet, seen by Nairametrics.
The Governor revealed that the 2021 budget is based on some key criteria, among which are;
- FGN’s medium-term expenditure framework (MTEF),
- The Federal Government Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP),
- An oil price benchmark of $40 per barrel and 1.86 million barrels of output per day,
- An exchange rate of N379/$1 for 2021 and
- A national GDP growth rate of 3% in 2021, largely driven by Non-Oil export.
What you should know:
- The total proposed budget sum for 2021 is N346, 169,972,082.
- The total sums of N74.66 billion and N271.52 billion were budget for recurrent and capital expenditure respectively.
- The proposed sum of N33.72 billion was budgeted for overhead costs representing about 52% of the total recurrent expenditure, while the sum of N14..12 billion was budgeted as personnel cost, representing 16% of the total recurrent expenditure.
- The sum of N13.34 billion is provided in the budget as consolidated revenue fund charges (CRFC).
What they are saying: Commenting on the goal of the budget, the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma said: “It is expected that the budget will capture every sector of the state which will lead to an uncommon and unequalled development in the state.”
Explaining why there is a proposed increase in overhead cost, Sen. Uzodimma further added that: “An increase in personnel cost is anticipated to accommodate the payment of the new minimum wage to workers in the state.”
Economy & Politics
Restructuring is not about break up of Nigeria – Falana
Falana has stated that restructuring will help in righting the wrongs in critical areas, instead of creating disunity in the country.
Human rights activist, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN) has stated that restructuring Nigeria is not about breaking up the country.
Falana disclosed this at the Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti, during a lecture titled: ‘Restructuring and The Liberation of Nigeria’, marking the University’s 24th convocation ceremony on Wednesday.
”Restructuring, without equitable distribution of wealth, will not bring the needed change and development that will build the foundation of our economy and make it gain global reckoning and work for the citizens.
“But I am warning that power devolution to the states without democratising such powers is dangerous to our system,” Falana said.
He also added that “Restructuring is not about break up of Nigeria,” as calls for restructuring should not be seen as a form of secession to disunite Nigeria.
He called on Governors to push for more federalism legally, which would boost the development of the nation and order the equitable distribution of wealth.
Falana also warned about Nigeria’s rising debt profile, calling the foreign debt at $85.9 billion a debt trap, which needs to be addressed.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported last month that the Governor of Sokoto State and Former House of Reps Speaker, Aminu Tambuwal, said that any plan to restructure Nigeria and the Constitution must pass through legal due process from the National Assembly.
- Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State said that it’s time for Nigeria to begin the process of restructuring. He argued that in order for states not to suffer a tyranny of unfunded mandate, Nigeria should reduce the items of the exclusive list to Defence, National Security and Customs operations.
Economy & Politics
FAAC: 3 tiers of government shared N601 billion as federation allocation for November
The sum of N601.110 billion was shared between the 3-tiers of government as federal allocation for the month of November.
The Federal Government, States and Local Government Councils shared the sum of N601.110 billion as federation allocation for November.
This was disclosed by Mr Aliyu Ahmed, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, in a statement at the end of the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) meeting in Abuja on Wednesday.
The Perm Sec stated that the total amount shared “represented” the cost of collection to Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), and the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).
He said the three tiers of government shared the revenue as follows:
- The Federal Government received N215.600 billion.
- States got N171.167 billion.
- Local government councils had N126.789 billion.
For the Niger Delta oil-producing states, the 13% derivations summed up to N31.392 billion, while the Cost of Collection/Transfer and Refund was N56.162 bn.
Gross revenue from the Value Added Tax (VAT) for November amounted to N156.786 billion, as against the N126,463 billion distributed in October, indicating an increase of N30.323 bn.
“The distribution is as follows; Federal Government got N21.872 bn, the states received N72.906 bn, Local Government Councils got N51.034 bn, while Cost of Collection – FIRS and NCS was N6.271 bn and Allocation to the NEDC project amounted to N4.704 bn,” according to communiqué issued by the committee.
“The distributed Statutory Revenue of N436.457 bn received for the month, was higher than the N378.148 bn received for the previous month by N58.309 bn.
“From the total, the Federal Government received N190.122 bn, states got N96.433 bn, LGCs got N74.345 bn, while the 13 per cent Derivation from Mineral Revenue amounted to N30.370 bn and Cost of Collection/ Transfer and Refund got N45.187 bn.”
The Excess Crude account currently stands at $72.411 million.
The communiqué also revealed that Oil and Gas Royalty, Import Duty, Excise Duty, VAT, and Petroleum Profit Tax (PPT) increased substantially, while Companies Income Tax (CIT) recorded a sharp drop.
What you should know: A while ago, Nairametrics reported that Mr. Aliyu Ahmed had stated that N604.004 billion was shared among the three tiers of government as federation allocation for October.
Economy & Politics
Senate extends 2020 capital budget implementation to March 31, 2021
The Senate has passed a bill seeking the extension of the implementation of the capital aspects of the 2020 Appropriation Act.
The Senate, on Wednesday, passed an executive communication from the President Muhammadu Buhari seeking the extension of the implementation of the capital aspects of the 2020 Appropriation Act, from December 31, 2020, to March 31, 2021.
This follows the request by the president, through the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, in a letter to the National Assembly on Tuesday asking for the extension to enable the executive to implement the capital aspect of the budget.
The President had pointed out that the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, prevented the ministries, department, and agencies of government from implementing the capital aspects of the budget.
Senate Leader, Yahaya Abubakar, had moved the motion for the extension of the implementation of the 2020 Appropriation Bill to December 31, 2020, and was seconded by Senate Minority Leader, Eyinnaya Abaribe.
The senate then resolved into committee of the whole to consider the Bill, in order to extend the implementation of the capital aspects of the 2020 Appropriation Act to March 31, 2020, after it went through first and second readings.
This was subsequently read the third time and passed, with the lawmakers amending section 12 of the 2020 Appropriation Act by adding a proviso that the implementation of the capital component of the 2020 budget be extended to March 2021.
This means that the two proposed fiscal documents, when signed into law, would run concurrently.
Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, after the approval, gave assurance to Nigerians that the extension of the 2020 Appropriation act did not alter the January to December budget cycle of budget implementation.
The Senate explained that it took the decision to extend the implementation of the capital components of the 2020 budget till March to ensure proper utilization of the funds already disbursed to the MDAs.
What the extension of the appropriation act means
- The extension of the 2020 Appropriation act means that the capital components of the budget, which could not be achieved due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, and led to a sharp drop in revenue and lockdown of the economy, would now see its implementation extended further.
- It also means that the 2 proposed fiscal documents, that is the 2021 Appropriation act and the extended 2020 Appropriation act, when signed into law, would run concurrently.
A Bill for an act to amend the 2020 Appropriation Act in order to extend the implementation of the capital aspects
of the Budget to 31st March 2021 and for related matters 2020 is read the Third Time and Passed.#TodayInSenatePlenary
