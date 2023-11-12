Hope Uzodimma, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate and current Imo State Governor, emerged victorious in all 27 Local Government Areas in the ongoing governorship election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced Uzodimma’s victory in all the Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Imo State at the state collation center in Owerri.

At the final collation of LGAs’ results in the state on Sunday morning, Prof. Abayomi Fasina, the election’s State Returning Officer and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Oye, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State, called for a one-hour recess. The purpose was to facilitate his computation of the final result and the subsequent declaration of the election’s winner.

Earlier, the state agent of the Labour Party, Callistus Ihejiagwa, was beaten and thrown out of the collation centre after he objected to the results announced by the LGA returning officers.

The Peoples Democratic Party’s state agent, Kissinger Ikeokwu, immediately left the collation centre.

The PDP candidate in the election, Samuel Anyanwu, had on Saturday night, called for a total cancellation of the election.