Hope Uzodimma, under the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate and incumbent governor of the state, has been declared the winner of the Imo State governorship election.
Professor Abayomi Fashina, the Returning Officer for Imo State, declared Uzodimma as the victor, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
Earlier, Nairametrics reported that Uzodimma cleared all 27 local government areas in Imo State, winning with a sweeping 540,308.
Meanwhile, the Labour Party had 64,081 while the PDP candidate, had 71,503, coming behind the winner.
Votes by Local Government Area
Below are the results from the 27 local government areas of Imo State as won by Hope Uzodimma:
Njaba LGA
Accredited Voters – 12,098
APC – 8,110
LP – 995
PDP – 2,404
Valid votes – 11,736
Total votes – 12,030
Owerri North LGA
Registered voters – 134,555
Accredited voters – 18,398
APC – 8,536
LP – 4,386
PDP – 3,449
Valid votes – 17,440
Total votes cast – 18,016
Nwangele LGA
Registered voters – 55,535
Accredited voters – 33,259
APC – 29,282
LP – 895
PDP – 2,132
Valid votes – 32,597
Votes cast – 32,959
Owerri Municipal LGA
Registered voters – 134,169
Accredited voters – 11,110
APC – 5,324
LP – 2,914
PDP – 2,180
Valid votes – 10,813
Votes cast – 11,054
Orsu LGA
Accredited voters – 19,139
APC – 18,003
LP – 813
PDP – 624
Valid votes 19,589
Votes cast 19,795
Okigwe LGA
Registered voters – 75,410
Accredited voters – 63,935
APC – 55,585
LP – 2,655
PDP – 1,688
Valid votes – 62,970
Total votes cast – 63,935
Ideato South LGA
Registered voters – 79,361
Accredited voters – 21,935
APC – 16,891
LP – 1,649
PDP – 2,469
Valid votes – 21,370
Total votes cast – 21,650
Onuimo LGA
Registered voters – 36,717
Accredited voters – 18,405
APC – 13,434
LP – 1,753
PDP – 2,676
Valid votes – 18,240
Total votes cast – 18,276
Ngor-Okpala LGA
Registered voters – 102,048
Accredited voters – 22,111
APC – 14,143
LP – 2,716
PDP – 3,451
Valid votes – 21,492
Total votes cast – 22,003
Oru East LGA
Registered voters – 85,080
Accredited voters – 74,324
APC – 67,315
LP – 3,443
PDP – 2,202
Valid votes – 74,286
Total votes cast – 74,290
Isu LGA
Registered voters – 55,203
Accredited voters – 15,974
APC – 11,312
LP – 1,253
PDP – 2,508
Valid votes – 15,776
Total votes cast – 15,932
Ahiazu Mbaise LGA
Registered voters – 98,887
Accredited voters – 16,097
APC – 8,369
LP – 2,214
PDP – 3,507
Valid votes – 15,353
Total votes cast – 15,878
Nkwerre LGA
Registered voters – 59,926
Accredited voters – 26,993
APC – 22,488
LP – 1,320
PDP – 2,632
Valid votes – 26,764
Total votes cast – 26,906
Aboh Mbaise LGA
Registered voters – 111,207
Accredited voters – 16,084
APC – 9,638
LP – 2,455
PDP – 1,724
Valid votes – 15,415
Total votes cast – 15,790
Owerri West LGA
Registered voters – 140,242
Accredited voters – 16,296
APC – 9,205
LP – 2,597
PDP – 3,305
Valid votes – 15,712
Total votes cast – 16,223
Obowo LGA
Registered voters – 68,690
Accredited voters – 22,214
APC – 17,514
LP – 3,404
PDP – 712
Total valid votes – 21,907
Total votes cast – 22,171
Ezinihitte Mbaise LGA
Registered voters – 91,272
Accredited – 16,971
APC – 8,473
LP – 3,332
PDP – 2,737
Valid votes – 16,282
Oguta LGA
Registered voters – 95,152
Accredited voters – 64,260
APC – 5,7310
LP – 1,941
PDP – 26,53
Valid votes – 63,675
Total votes cast – 63,947
Ikeduru LGA
Registered voters – 119,987
Accredited voters – 33,662
APC – 22,356
LP – 1,377
PDP – 7,258
Valid votes – 32,183
Total votes cast – 32,712
Ehime Mbano LGA
Registered voters – 79,212
Accredited voters – 13,027
APC – 6,632
LP – 4,958
PDP – 681
Valid votes – 12,484
Total votes cast – 12,782
Orlu LGA
Registered voters – 103,223
Accredited voters – 49,229
APC – 37,614
LP – 2,424
PDP – 3,690
Valid votes – 48,027
Total votes cast – 48,386
Ohaji Egbema LGA
Registered voters – 107,456
Accredited – 21,366
APC – 14,962
LP – 1,506
PDP – 3,694
Valid votes – 20,755
Total votes cast – 21,249
Ihitte Uboma LGA
Registered voters – 52,108
Accredited voters – 17,537
APC – 11,099
LP – 2,766
PDP – 3,077
Valid votes – 17,358
Total votes cast – 17,537
Mbaitoli LGA
Registered voters – 153,283
Accredited Voters – 24,186
APC – 12,556
LP – 4,007
PDP – 5,343
Valid votes 23,014
Total votes cast 23,986
Oru West LGA
Accredited voters 42,965
APC – 38,026
LP – 1,867
PDP – 987
Total valid votes – 41,373
Total votes cast – 42,318
Leave a Reply