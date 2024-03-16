The Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, has revealed an ongoing discussion with the the President of the Africa Export Import Bank (Afreximbank), Prof. Benedict Oramah, for a potential $1.5 billion investment deal in the southeastern state.

In a statement on Friday, Uzodimma remarked that he met with the president of the Bank in Cairo, Egypt, where the two discussed in details the investment opportunities of Imo State.

Earlier, Oguwike Nwachuku, the Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser to the Governor, expressed that the Governor is eager to transform Imo State’s extensive arable land, gas reserves, and other plentiful natural resources into revenue streams and job opportunities for the state’s unemployed youth.

“At the Cairo meeting with Oramah during the week, Governor Uzodimma and his host explored, among other things, the huge investment potentials that is Imo State for a win win situation.

“An excited Governor Uzodimma is not only confident that the meeting was fruitful and will yield the desired results, he also expressed joy that Imo State would be better off based on the matters under discussion with Oramah,” the statement added.

What the Governor is Saying

Moreover, Uzodimma detailed the Cairo meeting on his X platform thread, noting that the investment opportunity amounts to approximately $1.5 billion.

“I am delighted to share an exciting development as I seized an opportunity in Cairo to meet with our esteemed brother, Prof. Benedict Okey Oramah, President of Afreximbank.

“We explored potential partnership terms aimed at catalyzing investments in our State’s economy and I am thrilled to announce that our efforts have borne fruit, as we have made significant strides in advancing discussions for potential investments totaling up to $ 1.5 billion.

“This collaboration holds immense promise for the prosperity and growth of our beloved State as we continue to work diligently towards realizing our shared vision of a thriving and vibrant economy,” he said.