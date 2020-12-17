Economy & Politics
FAAC: 3 tiers of government shared N601 billion as federation allocation for November
The sum of N601.110 billion was shared between the 3-tiers of government as federal allocation for the month of November.
The Federal Government, States and Local Government Councils shared the sum of N601.110 billion as federation allocation for November.
This was disclosed by Mr Aliyu Ahmed, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, in a statement at the end of the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) meeting in Abuja on Wednesday.
READ: FAAC disburses N606.2 billion in May, allocation drops by 22%
The Perm Sec stated that the total amount shared “represented” the cost of collection to Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), and the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).
He said the three tiers of government shared the revenue as follows:
- The Federal Government received N215.600 billion.
- States got N171.167 billion.
- Local government councils had N126.789 billion.
READ: These may be reasons Fowler couldn’t retain FIRS seat
For the Niger Delta oil-producing states, the 13% derivations summed up to N31.392 billion, while the Cost of Collection/Transfer and Refund was N56.162 bn.
Gross revenue from the Value Added Tax (VAT) for November amounted to N156.786 billion, as against the N126,463 billion distributed in October, indicating an increase of N30.323 bn.
READ: FG records N1.14 trillion budget deficit in three months
“The distribution is as follows; Federal Government got N21.872 bn, the states received N72.906 bn, Local Government Councils got N51.034 bn, while Cost of Collection – FIRS and NCS was N6.271 bn and Allocation to the NEDC project amounted to N4.704 bn,” according to communiqué issued by the committee.
“The distributed Statutory Revenue of N436.457 bn received for the month, was higher than the N378.148 bn received for the previous month by N58.309 bn.
READ: Norway to maintain and strengthen bilateral relations with Nigeria – Norwegian Ambassador
“From the total, the Federal Government received N190.122 bn, states got N96.433 bn, LGCs got N74.345 bn, while the 13 per cent Derivation from Mineral Revenue amounted to N30.370 bn and Cost of Collection/ Transfer and Refund got N45.187 bn.”
The Excess Crude account currently stands at $72.411 million.
READ: President Buhari not to blame for increase in debt – DMO DG
The communiqué also revealed that Oil and Gas Royalty, Import Duty, Excise Duty, VAT, and Petroleum Profit Tax (PPT) increased substantially, while Companies Income Tax (CIT) recorded a sharp drop.
What you should know: A while ago, Nairametrics reported that Mr. Aliyu Ahmed had stated that N604.004 billion was shared among the three tiers of government as federation allocation for October.
Economy & Politics
Restructuring is not about break up of Nigeria – Falana
Falana has stated that restructuring will help in righting the wrongs in critical areas, instead of creating disunity in the country.
Human rights activist, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN) has stated that restructuring Nigeria is not about breaking up the country.
Falana disclosed this at the Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti, during a lecture titled: ‘Restructuring and The Liberation of Nigeria’, marking the University’s 24th convocation ceremony on Wednesday.
READ: Recession: Cost of governance in Nigeria unacceptable anywhere in the world – Peter Obi
”Restructuring, without equitable distribution of wealth, will not bring the needed change and development that will build the foundation of our economy and make it gain global reckoning and work for the citizens.
“But I am warning that power devolution to the states without democratising such powers is dangerous to our system,” Falana said.
READ: SEC to revive Nigerian commodities market in 7 years
He also added that “Restructuring is not about break up of Nigeria,” as calls for restructuring should not be seen as a form of secession to disunite Nigeria.
He called on Governors to push for more federalism legally, which would boost the development of the nation and order the equitable distribution of wealth.
Falana also warned about Nigeria’s rising debt profile, calling the foreign debt at $85.9 billion a debt trap, which needs to be addressed.
READ: Oil marketers say non availability of forex still affecting importation of petrol
READ: Police reform bill passes second reading at House of Reps
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported last month that the Governor of Sokoto State and Former House of Reps Speaker, Aminu Tambuwal, said that any plan to restructure Nigeria and the Constitution must pass through legal due process from the National Assembly.
- Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State said that it’s time for Nigeria to begin the process of restructuring. He argued that in order for states not to suffer a tyranny of unfunded mandate, Nigeria should reduce the items of the exclusive list to Defence, National Security and Customs operations.
READ: Nigerian banks issues disclaimer against Azimo Money Transfer
Economy & Politics
Senate extends 2020 capital budget implementation to March 31, 2021
The Senate has passed a bill seeking the extension of the implementation of the capital aspects of the 2020 Appropriation Act.
The Senate, on Wednesday, passed an executive communication from the President Muhammadu Buhari seeking the extension of the implementation of the capital aspects of the 2020 Appropriation Act, from December 31, 2020, to March 31, 2021.
This follows the request by the president, through the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, in a letter to the National Assembly on Tuesday asking for the extension to enable the executive to implement the capital aspect of the budget.
The President had pointed out that the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, prevented the ministries, department, and agencies of government from implementing the capital aspects of the budget.
Senate Leader, Yahaya Abubakar, had moved the motion for the extension of the implementation of the 2020 Appropriation Bill to December 31, 2020, and was seconded by Senate Minority Leader, Eyinnaya Abaribe.
The senate then resolved into committee of the whole to consider the Bill, in order to extend the implementation of the capital aspects of the 2020 Appropriation Act to March 31, 2020, after it went through first and second readings.
This was subsequently read the third time and passed, with the lawmakers amending section 12 of the 2020 Appropriation Act by adding a proviso that the implementation of the capital component of the 2020 budget be extended to March 2021.
This means that the two proposed fiscal documents, when signed into law, would run concurrently.
Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, after the approval, gave assurance to Nigerians that the extension of the 2020 Appropriation act did not alter the January to December budget cycle of budget implementation.
The Senate explained that it took the decision to extend the implementation of the capital components of the 2020 budget till March to ensure proper utilization of the funds already disbursed to the MDAs.
What this means
- The extension of the 2020 Appropriation act means that the capital components of the budget, which could not be achieved due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, and led to a sharp drop in revenue and lockdown of the economy, would now see its implementation extended further.
- It also means that the 2 proposed fiscal documents, that is the 2021 Appropriation act and the extended 2020 Appropriation act, when signed into law, would run concurrently.
A Bill for an act to amend the 2020 Appropriation Act in order to extend the implementation of the capital aspects
of the Budget to 31st March 2021 and for related matters 2020 is read the Third Time and Passed.#TodayInSenatePlenary
— The Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) December 16, 2020
Economy & Politics
Africa’s economic growth to drop by 4.1% in 2020, rebound by 5% in 2021 – UN
The UN has stated that due to the pandemic, Africa’s economy will decline by 4.1% in 2020 and then rebound by 5% in 2021.
The United Nations (UN) has disclosed that Africa’s economy will rebound by 5% in 2021 after declining by 4.1% in 2020 due to the effects of the pandemic.
This was disclosed by the UN Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) in a report on Tuesday. The report titled: “Innovative finance for private sector development in Africa,” cited that Africa will need US$44 billion for the testing, personal protective equipment for frontline medical staff, equipment and treatment of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
READ: Nigeria’s inflation rate hits 14.89% in November 2020 as food inflation spikes
The UN discloses that Africa’s economic revival would need effective policies to combat the pandemic, also compounded by global actions to fight the pandemic.
The forecast that as Africa increases Health spending to sustain their health systems and absorb costs related to the COVID-19 lockdowns. The continent will need US$44 billion for the testing, treatment and hospitalization of Covid-19 patients
READ: eTranzact International Plc forecasts PBT of N53.19 million in Q1 2021
The pandemic will force between 5 to 29 million people into extreme poverty compared with a baseline 2020 African growth scenario, according to ECA projections.
The UN called for more investment in African infrastructure and innovation, citing poor innovation which affects Africa’s productions abilities and reduced education quality.
READ: Access Bank vs. Seplat: Of subterfuge and corporate brutality
- UN said the estimated financing gap is US$2.5 trillion for all emerging and developing countries and US$200billion to US$1.3trillion for Africa, and urges the continent to invest in human capital to bridge the gap.
- UN said due to Africa’s population growth of 43% over 2015–2030, the gap could reach US$19.5 trillion by 2030.
- UN said Africa had the second-fastest growing economy in the world in 2019, however, the pandemic would affect growth between 1.8% and -4.1% in 2020.
READ: Lasaco Assurance Plc forecasts N375.23 million profit in Q1 2021
The UN calls for more banking reforms to reduce the effects of monetary crisis, and also to boost private sector-led investment in the continent through stronger equity and debt capital.
READ: Econet founder Strive Masiyiwa secures $100m investment in Nigeria data center
What you should know about Africa’s economic situation
- Nairametrics reported earlier that IMF expects sub-Saharan Africa’s overall economy to fall by negative 3.2% in 2020 with a recovery in 2021 of 3.4%. While the Nigerian economy would witness a deeper contraction of 5.4% and not the 3.4% it projected in April 2020. But, the global lender expects Nigeria’s economy to rebound by 2.6% in 2021.
- The World Bank earlier said the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic could make an additional 5 million Nigerians poor, given the imminent recession which is expected to be the worst since the 1980s.
- The President of the World Bank Group, David Malpass, revealed that the bank needs to spend at least $70 billion per year to tackle the impact of the pandemic induced poverty.
READ: GITEX 2020: Nigeria receives $50m Start-up investment – Pantami