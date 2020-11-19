Economy & Politics
FAAC: 3 tiers of government shared N604 billion as federation allocation for October
Ministry of Finance has disclosed that N604.004 billion was shared among the 3 tiers of government as federation allocation for October.
The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mr. Aliyu Ahmed, on Wednesday disclosed N604.004 billion was shared among the three tiers of government as federation allocation for October.
According to a news report by NAN, this statement was issued by Mr. Hassan Dodo, the Director for Information at the end of the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) meeting in Abuja.
Highlights
- The N604.004 billion shared included the cost of collection to Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Department for Petroleum Resources (DPR), and Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).
- However, during the period under review, the Federal Government received N220.751 billion, the States received N161.825 billion, while the Local Government Councils (LGCs) got N120.588 billion.
- Oil-producing states received N31.902 billion as derivation (13% of mineral revenue) and the cost of collection/transfer and refunds got N48.939 billion.
The Federation Accounts Allocation Committee disclosed that gross revenue available from the Value Added Tax (VAT) for October was N126.463 billion. This was against N141.858 billion distributed in the preceding month of September, resulting in a decrease of N15.395 billion.
The gross revenue available from the Value Added Tax (VAT) for October was distributed as follow:
- The Federal Government got N17.642 billion.
- States received N58.805 billion.
- Local Government Councils got N41.167 billion
- While Cost of Collection/Transfer and Refund got N5.059 billion
- Allocation to NEDC project received N3.794 billion.
In like manners, the distributed Statutory Revenue of N378.148 billion received for the month was higher than the N341.501 billion received for the previous month by N36.647 billion.
For the distributed Statutory Revenue of N378.148 billion:
- Federal Government received N166.195 billion
- States got N84.296 billion.
- LGCs got N64.989 billion
- Derivation (13% Mineral Revenue) got N21.581 billion
- Cost of Collection/ Transfer and Refund got N40.086 billion.
The communique also revealed that Oil and Gas Royalty, Companies Income Tax (CIT) increased substantially. However, Import Duty, Excise Duty, VAT, and Petroleum Profit Tax (PPT) recorded decreases.
The committee disclosed that the total revenue distributable for the current month was augmented with the sums of N72 billion and N7.392 billion from Forex Equalization and FGN Intervention respectively.
This included augmentation of N20 billion from the Stabilization Act, which is attributable to the low revenue to be shared to the three tiers of government. This takes the total Distributable Revenue to N604.004 billion.
However, the committee stated that the balance in the Excess Crude Account as of Nov. 18 stands at 72.409 million dollars.
Nigeria’s manufacturing sector gains momentum in November, first time in 6 months
The manufacturing PMI rose to 50.2 points in November from 49.4 points recorded in October and 46.9 in September 2020.
The Manufacturing sector gained momentum in November as the manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 50.2 points, after enduring six months of contraction due to the pandemic induced lockdown.
This was disclosed in the latest PMI report, published by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).
Manufacturing PMI
According to the report, the manufacturing PMI rose to 50.2 points in November from 49.4 points recorded in October and 46.9 in September 2020.
The CBN report also disclosed that eight (8) out of the fourteen (14) surveyed subsectors, reported expansion (above 50% threshold) in the month under review in the following order:
- Transportation equipment
- Non-metallic mineral products
- Furniture & related products
- Cement
- Textile, apparel, leather & footwear
- Plastics & rubber products
- Food, beverage & tobacco products
- Printing & related support activities
The remaining 6 sub-sectors reported contractions in the following order: Electrical equipment, Petroleum & coal products, Chemical & pharmaceutical products, Primary metal, Paper products, and Fabricated metal products.
Out of the eleven indices measured, production level, new orders, supplier delivery time, output prices, input prices, and quantity of purchases, expanded in November while the remaining five reported decline — employment level, raw materials/WIP inventory, new export orders, outstanding business/backlog of work, and stock of finished goods.
Non-manufacturing PMI
On the other hand, PMI for the non-manufacturing sector stood at 47.6 points in November 2020 — indicating slowing contraction in non-manufacturing activities.
Specifically, of the 17 surveyed sub-sectors, only three sub-sectors reported growth in the following order:
- Transportation & warehousing
- Health care & social assistance
- Agriculture
while arts, entertainment & recreation; professional, scientific, & technical services; construction; repair, maintenance/washing of motor vehicles; utilities, water supply, sewage & waste management; real estate rental & leasing; accommodation & food services; finance & insurance; information & communication; wholesale/retail trade, educational services and electricity, gas, steam & air conditioning supply reported decline and management of company remained stationary.
What this means
PMI is a survey that is conducted by the Statistics Department of the Central Bank of Nigeria and shows the changes in the level of business activities in the current month compared with the preceding month.
For each of the indicators measured, this report shows the diffusion index of the responses, which is computed as the percentage of responses with positive change plus half of the percentage of those reporting no change, except for supplier delivery time, which is computed as the percentage of responses with negative change plus half of the percentage of those reporting no change.
A composite PMI above 50 points indicates that the manufacturing/non-manufacturing economy is generally expanding. 50 points indicate that there is no change, while a PMI below 50 points indicates that it is generally contracting.
The boost in the manufacturing PMI indicates that the Nigerian manufacturing sector is recovering from the effects of the lockdown, implemented due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw many businesses halt operations and value chains disrupted.
Nigeria will hope to recover completely as it moves to turn around an impending economic recession.
Although, it is worth noting that the employment level still contracted in the month of November.
Update: FEC approves 2020 Finance bill as FG denies plans to increase taxes
The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning has given an assurance that the 2020 Finance Bill will not lead to an increase in tax.
The Federal Government on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, approved the 2020 Finance Bill to support the 2021 Budget as it says that it has no plans to increase the tax burden on Nigerians.
The decision was taken at a meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) which was presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.
According to tweet posts from the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning on its official Twitter handle, the disclosure was made by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, while briefing State House correspondents on the outcome of the FEC meeting.
While explaining the contents of the bill, the minister gave an assurance that the bill will not lead to an increase in tax because the situation in the country does not warrant an increase in taxes.
She said the intent is to ease the tax burden on some categories of businesses, especially the small and medium businesses
She said, “This is not the time to increase taxes.”
The minister who said that the bill will soon be transmitted to the national assembly for consideration is considered very critical to the implementation of the 2021 budget. She said the bill is designed to bring incremental changes in the nation’s tax laws.
Nairametrics had reported about 2 days ago that the Federal Government has proposed the exemption of small businesses from the payment of Tertiary Education Tax as part of the measures and incentives being introduced by the government to assist those small enterprises.
They are also proposing a reduction of the minimum tax rate to be paid by companies in the next fiscal year, due to the current economic climate exacerbated by the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
FEC APPROVES FINANCE BILL 2020, NO INCREASE IN TAXES
2020 Finance Bill, critical to the implementation of the 2021 Budget has been approved by the Federal Executive Council presided over by President @MBuhari. The bill will soon be transmitted to @nassnigeria for consideration pic.twitter.com/kx19rIR3uD
— Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning (@FinMinNigeria) November 18, 2020
Lagos 2021 Appropriation Bill scales through second reading
The Lagos N1.16 trillion 2021 Appropriation Bill has scaled through a second reading at the Lagos State House of Assembly.
The Lagos 2021 Appropriation Bill of N1.16 trillion successfully scaled through the second reading on the floor of the Lagos State House of Assembly after the Acting Clerk of the House, Mr. Olalekan Onafeko, read it at the plenary session.
According to the Chairman, House Committee on Budget and Economic Planning, Mr. Gbolahan Yishawu, his committee would thoroughly review the budget before it can be considered and eventually passed.
He further noted that the current counterpart funding arrangement was not satisfactory, as it could inhibit the state from accessing the requisite grants.
Also, on the sectoral allotments, he is worried over a number of issues including the vote heads allotted to a number of sectors vis-a-vis the external and internal loans of the state, considering the state debt burden is in trillions of naira.
What they are saying
Mr. Yishawu said, “All seems not to be right with the projection of the 2021 estimate, as the expected revenues is most likely unattainable. This is because of the recent developments of COVID-19 pandemic and the EndSARS protest which have left behind sad tales of economic woes for the state and the country at large.
“The revenue-generating agencies needed more vote heads and the House needed to look at the budget critically to ensure revenues were used conscientiously, as well as looking at outsourcing our collections and increase coverage.”
Mr Rotimi Olowo, Chairman House Committee on Finance, was full of praise for Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the focus of the budget on empowering the youths through several schemes but cautioned the house to always use empirical facts and data to validate all the budget provisions, adding that the state needs a budget size that is easily and seamlessly implementable.
Commenting as well, Mr. Tobun Abiodun, Chairman House Committee on Works and Infrastructure, noted that since revenue drives the budget, there is a strong imperative for adequate provisions to be made regarding revenue projections.
Also, Oluyinka Ogundimu, the Chairman House Committee on Education, is worried over obvious gaps in finance as well as the revenue expectations and carefully noted that as the effects of COVID-19 are still evident in the state, it would be quite difficult for any breakeven projections to be achieved, given the wanton destruction of private and public assets in the state during the #EndSARS protests.
The Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, however, advised, “I want to caution the committee not to jump to conclusions on the revenue projection until their engagement with the MDAs. The state recently grapples with attendant effects of inflation, unemployment caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the EndSARS protest. Therefore, the budget must have a human face to put smiles on the faces of victims, whose means of livelihood were grossly affected.”
Mr. Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, requested the committee look into all grey areas highlighted and also committed the 2021 budget to the Joint Committees of the House on Appropriation and Finance for a thorough review and to report back to the general assembly in six weeks.
What you should know
- The second reading of a bill is the first opportunity for the members of the house to review and debate the main principles of the Bill.
- To pass a bill on the floor of the house, it takes several steps including first reading, second reading, committee stage, report stage, third reading, then assent/approval.