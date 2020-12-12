Norway to maintain and strengthen bilateral relations with Nigeria – Norwegian Ambassador

The Norwegian ambassador to Nigeria has disclosed that Norway wants to maintain and strengthen its bilateral relations with Nigeria in the areas of business, culture, energy, security, agriculture, health and gender issues, amongst others.

This was revealed by the Norwegian Ambassador, Knut Lein, in an interview with newsmen on Friday.

“We want to work with Nigeria as a close partner, as well as maintain and strengthen the bilateral relations between both countries,” he said.

“Tell us what your priorities are, so we can work together. We depend on good partners like Nigeria.

“For Norway, we are taking a pursuit in the Security Council for the first time in 20 years,” he added.

He said that the Norwegian Embassy in Nigeria was working on 3 projects with the FG including promoting businesses in the oil and gas sector, energy, fishery, and many others.

He added that Norway is working with Nigeria on the promotion of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals in Nigeria, which deals with issues of health, education, food security, and gender equality. It is also working with Nigeria’s security forces to ensure marine security, peace, and regional stability in Africa.

