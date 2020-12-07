Macro-Economic News
FAAC disburses N639.9 billion in October 2020, allocation drops by 6.2%
The Federal Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) disbursed a sum of N639.9 billion to the three tiers of government in October 2020 from the revenue generated in September 2020.
This is contained in the latest monthly FAAC disbursement report, released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
According to the report, the monthly disbursement dropped by 6.2% compared to N682.1 billion shared in September and 5.4% decline compared to N676.4 billion shared in August 2020.
Checks by Nairalytics Research showed that a total of N6.57 trillion have been disbursed between January and October 2020.
Breakdown
- Federal Government received a total of N255.75 billion (39.97%). States received a total of N185.65 billion (29.01%), and Local governments received N138.44 billion, representing 21.64% of the total disbursement. The sum of N36.19 billion was shared among the oil-producing states as 13% derivation fund.
- Revenue generating agencies such as Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), and Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), received N6.50 billion, N8.54 billion, and N2.77 billion respectively as cost of revenue collections.
- Further breakdown of allocation to the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) revealed that the sum of N180.75 billion was disbursed to the FGN consolidated revenue account, N4.48 billion as share of derivation and ecology.
- Also, N2.24 billion was allocated to stabilization fund, N7.52 billion for the development of natural resources, and N5.74 billion to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.
- The amount disbursed comprised of N341.50 billion from the Statutory Account, N72 billion from Distribution of FGN Intervention Fund, Distribution of N45 billion from Non-Oil Revenue, N39.54 billion from FOREX Equalisation Account, and N141.86 billion from Valued Added Tax (VAT).
States with the highest allocations
- Delta State received the giant share of N15.42 billion, representing 7.95% of the total N194.03 billion net allocation disbursed to the 36 states, followed by Akwa Ibom with N12.32 billion (6.35%). Rivers State received a sum of N11.63 billion (5.99%), Lagos State N10.23 billion, while Bayelsa State received N8.21 billion.
- On the flip side, Cross River State received the least share with N2.94 billion representing 1.52% of the total amount disbursed to states, closely followed by Osun State with N2.96 billion (1.53%) allocation. Plateau State also followed with N3.24 billion (1.67%), Ogun State and Ekiti State received a total net amount of N3.41 billion and N3.59 billion respectively.
External debt deductions
- A total of N6.45 billion was deducted from the 36 states of the federation with Lagos State parting away with the highest sum of N2.44 billion, representing 37.8% of the total state deductions. Kaduna State followed with a total external debt deduction of N537.7 million.
- Others on the list of top 5 states deduction include Oyo State with N378.7 million, Cross River and Rivers State with N311.3 million and N227.1 million respectively.
Upshot
- The federal allocation to the three tiers of government continues to decline on the back of reductions in government revenue, as a result of the crash in oil prices triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic and global oil price war.
- Meanwhile, the price of oil has grown considerably in recent weeks. As of the time of writing this article, WTI Crude oil sells for $45.77 per barrel, while Brent crude sells for $48.75 per barrel.
- The increase in oil prices at the global market could see government revenue increase, thereby improving the monthly federal allocations. However, it is important for the state governments to strategize on ways to improve its internally generated revenue, so as to reduce reliance on the funds from the federation.
Nigeria’s foreign trade hits N8.4 trillion in Q3 2020, as import rises by 38%
Nigeria’s total foreign trade for the third quarter of 2020 rose by 34.15% to stand at N8.4 trillion compared to N6.24 trillion recorded in the previous quarter (Q2 2020).
This is contained in the recently released foreign trade report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
According to the report, total imports stood at N5.38 trillion in Q3 2020, representing 33.77% increase compared to N4.02 trillion recorded in Q2 2020. It also increased by 38.02% compared to N3.89 trillion recorded in the corresponding period of 2019.
Total export (N2.99 trillion) was 34.85% higher in Q3 2020 than N2.22 trillion recorded in Q2 2020, but 43.41% less than in N5.29 trillion recorded in Q3 2019.
Highlights
- Imported Agricultural goods increased in value by 21.13% in Q3 2020 compared to Q2 2020, and 109.82% compared to the corresponding quarter in 2019.
- The value of Raw material imports increased by 24.47% in Q3 2020 compared to Q2 2020 and 114.95% compared to the same quarter the previous year.
- Agricultural goods export dropped in value by 22.6% in Q3 2020 compared to Q2 2020, but increased by 43.7% year-on-year.
- The value of Raw material goods export recorded a decline of 24.6% in Q3 2020 compared to Q2 2020 and a decline of 61.9% compared to the same quarter in 2019.
Due to lower exports and higher imports, the trade balance recorded a deficit of N2.39 trillion during the third quarter. This also represents the widest merchandise trade deficit since 2017. When compared to the deficit of N1.8 trillion recorded in Q2, the current period deficit rose by 32.45%.
A cursory look at the data shows that, though crude oil exports increased by 56.04% compared to the previous quarter, non-crude oil exports dipped by 14.64% in the same period. Notably, crude oil exports stood at N2.42 trillion in the review period as against N1.55 trillion recorded in Q2 2020.
Also, non-crude oil exports stood at N568.2 billion in Q3 2020, a decline compared to N665.6 billion recorded in Q2 2020 and a further decline compared to N1.54 trillion recorded in the corresponding period of 2019 (Q3).
Top trade destinations
In the review period, Nigeria’s major export trading partners include; India, Spain, Netherlands, South Africa, Turkey, while import trading partners include; China, United States, Netherlands, India, and Belgium.
India accounted for 16.73% (N500.6 billion) of the total value of exported goods, followed by Spain with N328.5 billion (10.97%) and Netherlands with N227.8 billion (7.61%). Others include South Africa with N203.9 billion (6.81%) and Turkey N150.01 billion (5.01%).
On the other hand, China accounted for 30.51% (N1.64 trillion) of Nigeria’s total import followed by the United States with N482.3 billion (8.96%). Netherlands, India, and Belgium made up the rest of the list with N443.5 billion (8.24%), N354.1 billion (6.58%), and N212.3 billion (3.95%).
Top Nigeria’s import by region
- Asia – N2.59 trillion
- Europe – N1.81 trillion
- America – N746.4 billion
- Africa – N175.4 billion
- Oceania – N67.3 billion
Top Nigeria’s export by region
- Europe – N1.24 trillion
- Asia – N1.12 trillion
- Africa – N442.3 billion
- America – N150.8 billion
- Oceania – N44.7 billion
Implication for the Nigerian economy
- When a country’s imports are greater than its exports, it has a trade deficit. This implies Nigeria’s trade deficit rose further within the period, which is bad for the country’s economy.
- The increase in import in the third quarter can be attributed to the relaxation of lockdown and travel restriction that was initially placed across the nation in the previous quarter.
- Also, despite the improvement in total trade, Nigeria is still largely an oil-dependent economy, as the country’s oil export constituted 81% of total export revenue in the period.
- Despite the growth in the Agricultural sector, Agricultural exports declined by 22.6% in the third quarter compared to the previous period.
- Nigeria recorded a negative trade balance in Q3 2020, representing the fourth consecutive record of trade deficit, which will further dampen the country’s current account deficit as the demand for foreign currency exceeds the demand for our local currency hereby affecting our foreign exchange.
Covid-19: Nigerian record worst consumption expenditure in over 12 quarters
Nigerians spent a total of N46.99 trillion on household consumption expenditure in the first half of 2020 (January – June). This is contained in the Nigerian Gross Domestic Product report (Expenditure and Income approach), released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
According to the report, the final consumption expenditure of Nigerian households in nominal terms stood at N46.99 trillion in H1 2020, indicating a 4.2% decline compared to N49.06 trillion recorded in the corresponding period of 2019.
In terms of quarterly breakdown, household consumption expenditure grew by 8.62% in Q1 2020 to stand at N25.49 trillion, while it dipped by 15.96% at N21.5 trillion in the second quarter of the year.
What this means
Consumption expenditure is an important factor in determining economic growth for any country. Thus, as Nigerians suffered the effects of the Covid-19 lockdown in the second quarter of the year, consumption expenditure dropped meaning more Nigerians spent less as they stayed at home.
- A major driver of the lower spending was households with consumption falling to N21.5 trillion, the lowest in over 12 quarters. The data dates to the first quarter of 2018.
- Covid-19 meant more Nigerians stayed at home reducing the amount they spent on household consumption. Most Nigerians spent more on staple food items, and critical supplies required to stay safe.
- Spending on internet data also rose in the period as Nigerians relied on social media and streaming to stay informed.
- Nigeria needs consumption expenditure to rise if it is to exit the recession.
Highlights
- Consumption expenditure of non-profit institutions serving households grew by 56.8% from N267.7 billion recorded in H1 2019 to N419.7 billion in H1 2020.
- Compensation of employees also recorded a 1.9% increase to stand at N18.77 trillion between January and June 2020 as against N18.42 trillion recorded in the comparable period of 2019.
- Also, changes in inventories were estimated at N602.7 billion in H1 2020, a 2.76% increase compared to N586.6 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2019.
- National disposable income for the first half of the year stood at N68.7 trillion in nominal terms. grew by 4.26% (year-on-year) from N65.87 trillion.
A cursory look at the data in real terms showed that household consumption expenditure in Q1 and Q2 2020 declined by 4.03% and 0.08% (year-on-year) respectively compared to 2.68% negative growth and 0.75% growth for the corresponding periods of 2019.
It is worth noting that household consumption accounted for 63.11% of the total real GDP at market prices in the second quarter, an increase of 3.7% points when compared to Q2 2019.
Government expenditure
In nominal terms, government expenditure grew by 9.61% in Q1 and 157.01% in Q2 2020. General government expenditure accounted for 6.23% of the gross domestic product in real terms in the first quarter and 14.58% in the second quarter of 2020.
- In Q1 and Q2 2020, real general government expenditure grew by 6.80% and 152.05% respectively, with the half-year growth rate recorded at 77.25%.
Compensation of employees
In nominal terms, compensation of employees rose by 9.5% in Q1 but recorded a decline of 4.64% in Q2 2020 compared with growth of 7.83% and 14.35% for the comparative periods in 2019.
- In real terms, however, compensation of employees recorded growth of 6.7% in Q1 and 6.47% decline in Q2 2020, year-on-year). For the first half of 2020, growth in this component was marginal at -0.34% year on year, or 7.74% points slower than 7.4% in 2019.
Net lending to rest of the World
Net lending grew by 348.25% in Q1 but declined by 51.11% in Q2 2020 compared with declines of 172.06% in Q1 and 242.85% in Q2 2019.
- While, for the first half of 2020, nominal Net lending grew by 52.43%, compared to a decline of 213.85% recorded in 2019.
What you should know
- The Nigerian economy contracted by 6.1% in the second quarter of 2020, and consequently slipped into recession after enduring a second contraction in Q3 2020.
- The decline in economic activities in the country can be attributed to the disruptions brought about by the lockdown as a result of covid-19 pandemic.
- Household disposable income, which measures the income of households after taking into account net interest, dividends received, payment of taxes, and social contributions grew by 2.55% and 0.66% in Q1 and Q2 2020 respectively.
Here are macro trends that will shape Nigeria in 2021 – KPMG
Nigeria may be out of recession by the first quarter of 2021, as projected by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, but analysts in KPMG Nigeria have stated that there are 10 macro trends that will determine the fate of the nation’s economy next year.
The macros are Global dynamics, fiscal sustainability, uncertain forex environment, stringent policy posture, constrained productivity and accelerated credit penetration.
Others are cautious private sector investment activities, emerging digital economy, socio-political threats, and consumer pressure points.
This was disclosed by Olusegun Zacchaeus, Associate Director, Strategy and Economics, KPMG, during the American Business Council webinar recently.
Global dynamics
Zacchaeus explained that the modest recovery expected in 2021 is threatened by the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. According to him, everyone should expect more pressure that will emanate from the global economy. For instance, the change of baton of the Democratic government in the United States is expected to impact several economies, including Nigeria. He said,
“The emergence of a new democrat president will have implications on the global economy. The bigger fiscal stimulus package totaling US$2.5 trillion from 2021 to 2024 is expected to drive recovery.
“On oil price dynamics, bilateralism with possible easing of trade tensions between the US and China. Possible catalyst for distortion in oil prices given strong advocacy for shift away from fossil fuel.”
KPMG added that OPEC is considering deepening oil production cuts amidst rising Covid-19 cases, and fresh economic lockdown in Europe Outflows from SSA between February and March totaled $5 billion.
According to the firm, 47% of investors think emerging market economic activity will slow over the next 12 months, compared with 37% who think it will accelerate and borrowing costs are still high and financial conditions remain difficult.
“WTO expects a significant downturn in global trade in 2020 between 13% and 32%, and some recovery in 2021 at 8%. Risks to the outlook include a second wave of COVID-19 with the results being very sensitive to the length of time that the Covid-19 threat remains in place or trade restrictions,” he added.
Fiscal sustainability
It stated that the proposed 2021 budget provides indications of tight spending and worsening debt. KPMG projected that the Budget implementation will likely underperform in line with historical trends.
According to the firm, Nigeria’s fiscal flexibility is constrained by a high interest bill as a percentage of general government revenue and by inefficient non-oil tax collection.
Noting that the impact of new tax policies could be watered down by overall low economic outputs, KPMG advised that the Integrated Revenue Monitoring System (IRMS) needed to ease revenue recognition.
Uncertain FX environment
It stated, “The foreign exchange environment will remain under pressure exacerbated by lower FX earnings.
“Fair value estimation at N422/$1, reflecting a 9% overvaluation of real effective exchange rate. Fair value may improve but rates will still be misaligned in 2021.
“Liquidity is low due to the pressure on foreign reserves and sharp fall in capital importation by -78% in Q2 2020 (QoQ). Liquidity will remain challenged given oil price outlook and capital flows,” it added.
On the multiplicity of rates, KPMG stated that multiple exchange subsist, considering the spread of N80 between BDC, government intervention rate, and official rate. CBN may not likely close the multiple exchange rate window.
Constrained productivity
KPMG stated that Volatile, Uncertain, Complex and Ambiguous (VUCA) policy environment has negative impact on the overall growth in the economy.
Following this, social wheel pressure is spinning and this has resulted in a growing flux of skilled talent to other climes like Canada, U.K, Australia, and the United States.
“The nature, speed, volume, and magnitude of change is not predictable e.g. rising Inflation and low aggregate demand. Lack of clarity resulting in multiple and conflicting interpretations.
“Lack of predictability in issues and events make it difficult to see future outcomes or make decisions. Focus will be more on social vs economic growth,” it added.
Accelerating credit penetration
The tax firm stated that Nigeria has been credit starved despite increased supply to the private sector. On what is expected in 2021, it added that deepened credit penetration is expected to continue in 2021. Albeit, there may be increased concentration
While concluding on this, it noted that LDR stipulated at 60%, now increased to 65% and that the OMO restrictions increasing overall liquidity in the banking sector.
“Increase in CRR from 22.5% to 27.5% to tame excess liquidity and inflation. The Reduction in MPR by 100bps from 12:5% to 11.5%. Development Finance Initiative as a policy tool will enhance credit penetration,” it recalled.
Cautious private sector investment activities
According to KPMG, the Private sector confidence remains low as FDI is expected to dim in 2021. The firm noted that the largest component of capital importation, contributing 58.8% of total capital importation.
It attributed this to the government aggressive policies toward enhancing other strategic investments e.g. technology development in the economy.
It also attributed the Portfolio investment, which declined by 91% (YoY) at $385.32million in Q2 2020 from $4,292.893million in Q2 2019, to the impact of Covid-19 on global activities, which dampened investors’ sentiments.
Emerging digital economy
The emerging digital economy is expected to witness growth in 2021, as Nigeria boasts of an industry driven by increased investment resulting in capital to drive growth.
On the influx of start ups in the segment, KPMG stated that the total funding in Nigerian startups in 2018 up to $178 Million. Entry of new players, 15 startups raised more than $1million in the fintech segment.
“Tech start-ups have begun to attract funding from venture capital firms, however, foreign investors provide over 80% of this funding,” it added.
Socio-political threats
The social wheel of pressure is spinning, as an additional 5million Nigerians are expected to be pushed into poverty in 2021 due to crisis. This will be driven largely by contraction of remittances and growth in population (2.6% annually) above the GDP growth rate.
Consumer pressure points
Even in 2021, the tax firm is optimistic that there are several macro forces pitched against the consumer. One of them is employment, which remains a major challenge in Nigeria, as inflationary pressures on the rise are expected to be sustained in 2021, driven by rising costs.
Despite the challenging environment, consumers’ confidence is expected to be positive, as consumer spending will remain under pressure.
In conclusion, unemployment and erosion of purchasing power, due to inflation, will form additional pressure points.
What you should know
Speaking at the same forum in 2019, as reported by Nairametrics, Zaccheaus explained that the the global developments in 2020 portends significant risks for the Sub-Saharan countries. Other factors are investment for growth, productivity, technology and digital disruption, socio-economic pressure and consumer pressure points.
While providing an update on the Nigerian economy, it was stated that it currently stands on a slippery slope of recovery. According to KPMG, the Nigerian economy which recorded a growth rate of 6.21% in the first quarter of 2014, has continued to witness very slippery growth recovery since the 2016 recession.