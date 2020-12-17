Restructuring is not about break up of Nigeria – Falana

Human rights activist, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN) has stated that restructuring Nigeria is not about breaking up the country.

Falana disclosed this at the Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti, during a lecture titled: ‘Restructuring and The Liberation of Nigeria’, marking the University’s 24th convocation ceremony on Wednesday.

”Restructuring, without equitable distribution of wealth, will not bring the needed change and development that will build the foundation of our economy and make it gain global reckoning and work for the citizens.

“But I am warning that power devolution to the states without democratising such powers is dangerous to our system,” Falana said.

He also added that “Restructuring is not about break up of Nigeria,” as calls for restructuring should not be seen as a form of secession to disunite Nigeria.

He called on Governors to push for more federalism legally, which would boost the development of the nation and order the equitable distribution of wealth.

Falana also warned about Nigeria’s rising debt profile, calling the foreign debt at $85.9 billion a debt trap, which needs to be addressed.

