The Governor of Adamawa State, Umaru Fintiri, has formally defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), ending months of speculation about his political future.

Fintiri announced his defection in a statewide broadcast from his office on Friday, February 27, 2026, stating that the move was taken in the developmental interest of Adamawa State and in the spirit of national unity.

The governor disclosed that he is moving to the APC alongside all cabinet members, political appointees, and elected local government chairmen.

What he is saying

Fintiri emphasized the need for stronger alignment with the Federal Government to accelerate development priorities.

“Fellow citizens of Adamawa State, I address you today in this manner due to the magnitude of what we have at stake, the regard we have for you and the consistent support we have always enjoyed from you.

“In 2019, you voted for us overwhelmingly against an incumbent. In 2023, you repeated the same feat with even greater strength in spite of all odds. We have remained popular in your hearts, and so has our party, the PDP. We are conscious of the moral burden imposed on our shoulders by your collective mandate.”

He added:

“We have structures everywhere. We are moving into the APC with all the 226 wards, 21 local government areas, all elected and appointed members and indeed our energy and political machinery to confer benefits on our state, the nation and our people. I therefore call on all our supporters to fit in, register massively in the APC and gear up for a future that is assured.”

More insight

The governor said the decision followed broad consultations and was not driven by personal ambition.

“The decision to leave the PDP and join the APC was not taken lightly. It was not driven by personal ambition nor by convenience. It was guided by one overriding consideration: the long-term stability, development and prosperity of Adamawa State.”

Fintiri explained that the political alignment would enable Adamawa to better support and leverage the “Renewed Hope Agenda” of President Bola Tinubu, which he said focuses on critical sectors such as infrastructure, social welfare, housing, and inclusive economic development.

The defection marks a significant political development in Nigeria’s Northeast and could reshape party dynamics in the region ahead of future electoral cycles.

What you should know

On Wednesday, February 25, fifteen lawmakers of the Adamawa State House of Assembly resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), citing ongoing internal crises at the party’s national level.

The announcement was made during plenary by the Speaker, Bathiya Wesley, who also revealed that he and his deputy, Buba Jijiwa, had formally withdrawn their membership from the PDP.

After concluding legislative business, the Speaker called for order and proceeded to read the resignation letters one after another, confirming their collective exit from the party.

According to the letters, the departing lawmakers include Kefas Calvin, Bulus Geoffrey, Haruna Jilantikiri, Kefas Emmanuel, Ahmed Belel, Moses Zah, Kate Mamuno, Pwamwakeno Mackondo, Adun Alaba, Bulus Kantom, Musa Kallamu, and Japhet Hammanjabu.