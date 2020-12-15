Police reform bill passes second reading at House of Reps

The bill that seeks to reform the Police Service Commission (PSC) has passed the second reading on Tuesday at the House of Representatives.

This was disclosed by the Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Tuesday via his official Twitter handle.

According to him, the draft legislation, which was titled “A Bill for an Act to Repeal the Police Service Commission Act and Enact the Police Service Commission Bill, 2020 is to strengthen the Commission to be more Functional in its Operations and for Related Matters.”

Jointly sponsored by Rep. Yusuf Gagdi and Rep. Henry Nwawuba, the PSS Bill is part of the resolve of the 9th House, as contained in its Updated Legislative Agenda, to reform the Nigeria Police Force.

The Speaker tweeted:

“Leading the debate on the Bill, Rep @yusufgagdi said the Bill seeks a reform of the Nigeria Police to ensure that the Police Service Commission is well placed to appoint and promote officers, ensure policy formulation for the guidance of officers, employ and train qualified individuals into the police force, sanction erring officers, among others.

He called for the support of Members to ensure the total overhaul of the public image of the Nigerian Police.

“Contributing, Rep. Jimi Benson said the Bill adds value to the workings of the Nigerian Police and commended the Speaker, Rep. @femigbaja, for his commitment to seeing a better Nigeria Police that will meet international best standards via solid legislation.”

On his part, Rep. Abdulrazak Namdas praised the spirit of the Bill for clarifying the legal tussle between the Police Service Commission and the office of the Inspector General of Police on the issue of recruitment of personnel.

What you should know

It would be recalled that as part of its Public Dialogue Series, the House had in November engaged some stakeholders including the Nigeria Bar Association, PSC, the NPF, the National Human Rights Commission, civil society organizations, among others on the PSC Bill before its introduction on the floor of the House.