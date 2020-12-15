Financial Services
Nigerian banks issues disclaimer against Azimo Money Transfer
FirstBank Ltd has issued a disclaimer against Azimo
Nigerian Banks have issued disclaimers against Azimo, a money transfer application that claims to facilitate global money transfers.
Azimo is a London Based money transfer service founded by Michael Kent in 2012 and is one of the fastest rising money transfer startups in Europe. It list as part of its investors, European Investment Bank, Greycroft, Rakuten (Japan). It was also once listed as one of the fasted growing companies in the UK.
Nairametrics had earlier report First Bank sent a disclaimer to its customers, however nearly all the banks on the list posted on the website of Azimo have put out a disclaimer. This includes Fidelity Bank, UBA, GT Bank, Zenith, and First Bank.
The Disclaimer
In one of the emails sent to its customers by a bank, it warned its customers that it is not one of the receiving banks on the platform and that Azimo is also not a registered Money Transfer Operator (MTO).
- “We disclaim the listing of FirstBank as one of the receiving or paying Banks on Azimo.com by Azimo Limited, offering Global Money Transfer Services. FirstBank has no affiliation with Azimo and hereby publicly disassociates itself from it.Azimo is not a registered Money Transfer Service with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as such, not licensed in Nigeria. Anyone who transacts with Azimo is therefore doing so at his/her peril.”
- Another email from a bank revealed that informed Azimo to take out their name for their list of partner banks. “We have written to Azimo to take down the misleading advertisement and have put up this disclaimer to correct the misrepresentation.”
- In another email, one of the leading banks complained that including their name as one of the agent banks could attract regulatory sanctions. “This act of yours is unprofessional and illegal capable of sending a wrong signal to the public that the Bank is in some sort of alliance with or support your operations, thereby exposing it to regulatory sanctions in Nigeria. We therefore demand that you delete from your website all references to the Bank’s name and logo within 7 days of receipt of this letter failing which we shall be left with no option than to report you to the appropriate law enforcement agencies and commence legal action against you in the United Kingdom. This we shall do without further recourse to you.”
Azimo on transfer to Nigeria
On its website, Azimo states that it allows money transfer to Nigeria stating the following in its caption;
- “Save up to 70% on money transfers to Nigeria. Need to send money to Nigeria? No wahala. With great exchange rates and a low, honest fee, you’re better off sending money in Nigerian naira (NGN) with Azimo.”
- It claims to charge just £3.84 for a £120 transfer claiming it is one of the least in Europe.
The disclaimer from FirstBank may have been as a result of Azimo listing the bank as one of the receiving banks in Nigeria. The central bank approves the list of MTO and it is understood this is a heavily monitored activity by the apex bank as it tightens regulations around transfers from abroad to beneficiaries in the country.
Note: This article was updated to reflect new information.
Financial Services
7 out of 10 bank loans given to Lagosians
77% of banking loans went to Lagos State Beneficiaries.
The latest data from the National Bureau of Statistics reveals Lagos state borrowers obtained 77.7% of all banking sector loans by value given to states across the country.
Lagos State is the commercial capital in the country and has dominated economic activities in the country since independence.
According to the data about N15.1 trillion out of N19.4 trillion of the loans went to Lagos State in the third quarter of 2020 a 13.86% rise from the same period in 2019. Total loans given to beneficiaries in Lagos State was N13.9 trillion at the end of 2019.
What the data says
About 32 states in the country got less than 1% of the loans and a combined 12.01% of the loans buttressing just how concentrated Lagos is when it comes to banking.
- Among the states with the least loans were Yobe, Jigawa, and Ebonyi States with 0.1%, 0.13%, and 0.13% respectively.
- Combined, businesses in 32 states borrowed N2.3 trillion compared to Lagos State alone with N13.9 trillion.
- River State was next to Lagos with just 5% of the loan or N977 billion.
What this means: Lagos State remains the economic powerhouse of the country driving much of economic activities in the country. Apart from being the location for most head offices in the country it also maintains the most workforce employing about 11% of the total of 35.5 million employed people in the country.
- The central bank has made credit to the private sector the center point of its monetary policy. It has also focussed on its developmental responsibilities, particularly as it relates to Agriculture.
- However, most of the states where farming is practiced received the least loans suggesting Nigerian banks are wary about lending outside of the commercial capital of Lagos.
- For most small businesses outside of Lagos or the bigger cities in the country, the chances of obtaining a loan are slim and nearly non-existent.
Financial Services
VFD Group plans to expand investment portfolio as a pan-African financial powerhouse
Adenubi has disclosed that VFD Group wants a sustainable business where profit and social consciousness are both incorporated.
VFD Group’s Co-Founder and Executive Director, Adeniyi Adenubi has revealed plans by the Group to expand its investment portfolio as a pan-African financial powerhouse, with a target of about 20% of the Nigerian Banking space by the first half of 2021 (H1, 2021) and further expansions to Ghana.
Recalling how he ventured into co-founding the VFD Group, Mr. Adenubi stated that the decision was borne primarily out of the need to create value and build a business that would impact the country and continent.
Given his experience as an investment banker, he founded an investment management firm, Paragon Partners with a ten-year strategy to build a financial services holding company and a diversified investment company, with a thematic focus on financial services, power, education and media.
He emphasized that VFD Group wants a sustainable business where profit and social consciousness are both incorporated, in line with the group’s corporate strategy of building a positive and socially conscious eco-system.
What they are saying
When asked on what the Group’s target is in terms of market share, Mr Adenubi said: ‘’Sorry that information is private, but what I will tell you is that we have a race till half year 2021 to gain about 15% of the total banking markets to be on our platform. Once we do that, we ascertain that V-Bank is already a success, and going from there, we start to build on that. But the initial plan is 15-20% of the initial banking market. I think we are doing quite well, and I believe that before H1, 2021, we would have met that target.’’
Commenting on where the Group wants to be in the next 5-10 years, Mr. Adenubi further added; ‘’We want to be a pan-African investment company, we are already looking at Ghana, we have begun conversations in Ghana, we are looking to deploy a small bank or payment bank in Ghana, using the V-Bank platform. From Ghana, we also look at Kenya which is an exciting market. We definitely have ambitions for Africa and if we get lucky in our lifetime as well, we have global ambitions also.’’
Financial Services
Non-performing loans of banks dip by 3.5% – NBS Report
A recent NBS report has disclosed that the total volume of NPL of banks declined by 3.5% in Q3 2020, compared to its position in Q2 2020.
The total volume of non-performing loan stock in banks decreased to N1.169 trillion in the third quarter of 2020, representing a 3.5% dip when compared to the second quarter value of N1.212 trillion.
This is contained in the Banking Sector Report recently released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
A non-performing loan (NPL) is a loan in which the borrower is in default and hasn’t made any scheduled payments of principal or interest for over a certain period of time.
According to the report, the General Commerce sector achieved the highest dip of 12.79% in the NPL, moving from N171.55 billion in Q2 2020 to N149.60 billion in Q3 2020, followed by the Oil and Gas sector that decreased to N238.26 billion in Q3 2020 from N268.79 billion in Q2 2020, a dip of 11.36%.
The highest surge in the NPL volume was contributed by the Transportation and Storage sector with 26.87%, with the NPL volume increasing to N46.99 billion in Q3 2020 from N37.04 billion in Q2 2020, followed by Power and Energy with 6.17%, moving from N30.81 billion in Q2 2020 to N32.71 billion in Q3 2020.
Other Key highlights
- The NPL volume as at Q3 2020 increased by 6% (YoY) compared to what it was in Q3 2019
- The Gross loan portfolio (GLP) of the banks increased by 17% in Q3 2020 compared to Q3 2019 (YoY) and 3% compared to Q2 2020 (QoQ)
- The Specific provisions rose by 3% in Q3 2020 compared to Q3 2019 (YoY) and reduced by 0.8% compared to Q2 2020(QoQ)
What this means
- With the reduction in the NPL size, one would expect that the liquidity of the banks would be buoyant enough to grant more credits to grow the economy.
- Importantly, this means good fortunes for the banks to begin making more profits, if this development can be sustained.
- Huge bad loan portfolio is the bane and nightmare of most banks. It is on record that most large banks that went under in the past was as a result of humongous toxic loans in their books, which largely squeezed their liquidity to meet depositors’ obligation as at when due.