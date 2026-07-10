Access Holdings vests over 200 million shares in 77 employees, Agbede emerges largest beneficiary

Access Holdings Plc has vested more than 200 million shares in 77 employees across its group, with former Executive Director, Business Support, Bolaji Agbede emerging as the largest beneficiary with an allocation of 15.09 million shares.

Access Holdings Plc has vested more than 200 million shares in 77 employees across its group, with former Executive Director, Business Support, Bolaji Agbede emerging as the largest beneficiary with an allocation of 15.09 million shares.

The development was disclosed in a corporate filing dated July 8, 2026, submitted to the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) and signed by the Company Secretary, Sunday Ekwochi.

According to the disclosure, the vesting exercise took place between June 29 and June 30, 2026.

What they are saying

The share allocation covers employees across Access Holdings and key subsidiaries, including Access Bank Plc, recognizing their contributions to the Group’s growth and strategic objectives.

“We write to inform Nigerian Exchange Limited and the investing public that pursuant to the terms of employment of Access Holdings Plc (the Company or the Group) and Access Bank Plc, the shares of the Company have vested on the underlisted employees of the Group,” the company stated.

Among the top beneficiaries, Agbede received 15,092,922 shares, the largest single allocation under the scheme.

Executive Director Hadiza Ambursa and Access Bank Chief Financial Officer Seyi Kumapayi each received 10,906,875 shares, while Executive Director, Corporate and Investment Banking, Iyabo Soji-Okusanya received 10,119,941 shares.

Other notable allocations include Executive Director Lanre Bamisebi, who received 9,334,823 shares, while Executive Director Elizabeth Oguegbu and Access Bank Chief Risk Officer Femi Jaiyeola each received 4,651,163 shares.

The vesting programme also extended to several senior executives and management personnel, including Olumide Olatunji, Abraham Aziegbe, Sunday Ekwochi, Amaechi Okobi, and dozens of other senior managers across the Group.

More insights

The broad-based allocation reflects Access Holdings’ strategy of deepening employee ownership and aligning management incentives with long-term shareholder value creation.

Equity-based compensation has become an increasingly important tool in the financial services industry, particularly as banks compete for talent amid rapid digital transformation, expanding fintech partnerships, and growing regional operations.

By giving employees a direct stake in the company’s performance, Access Holdings aims to foster greater commitment to its long-term growth ambitions while strengthening accountability across leadership ranks.

The move comes as the Group continues to expand its presence across Africa and international markets, reinforcing its position as one of the continent’s leading financial services institutions.

What you should know

The share vesting follows recent assurances by Access Holdings that it remains committed to resuming dividend payments once regulatory conditions permit.

Speaking at the Group’s fourth Annual General Meeting in Lagos in June, Chairman Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede said the company had entered a phase focused on extracting value from years of strategic investments rather than pursuing growth solely for expansion.

According to him, Access Holdings recorded a profit of N1.007 trillion and total assets of N51.56 trillion in 2025, demonstrating the strength of a strategy centred on long-term resilience and sustainable value creation.

The latest share vesting programme is expected to further reinforce that strategy by linking employee rewards to the Group’s long-term performance and shareholder returns.