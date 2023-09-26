Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma has highlighted that the hydrographic and bathymetric investigative survey report of Oguta Lake will play a pivotal role in optimizing the gas sector within the state.

Gov. Uzodimma made this announcement during the reception of a comprehensive survey report of the Oguta Lake project by the Nigerian Navy experts at the Government House in Owerri on Monday, according to the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

The survey report encompasses an analysis of the potential dredging of the Oguta/Orashi River extending to the Atlantic Ocean.

Gov. Uzodimma’s vision for dredging Oguta Lake to the Atlantic Ocean

The governor underscored that the primary objective of this project is to promote gas optimization not only within the state but also in the broader South East region.

He emphasized that Imo State offers an ideal setting for a gas industrial cluster, petrochemical plant, and fertilizer production facility.

Furthermore, Gov. Uzodimma disclosed that his administration is exploring opportunities for a Public Private Partnership in the maritime sector, with potential involvement from China and France, to contribute to this endeavour.

He expressed confidence that the dredging of Oguta Lake to the Atlantic Ocean would generate employment, curtail oil theft, and facilitate the extraction of abundant gas reserves and other natural resources along the lake and Atlantic Ocean coastline.

Gov. Uzodima envisioned this project as the future economic backbone of the state, saying, “This will be the future economic life of the state.”

Also, he stated that “the 3R Government will provide every possible thing required to achieve the project.”

Furthermore, he mentioned that the state initiated the project with a notably frugal and subsidized budget.

In his words, “Talks are ongoing with a foreign outfit that will participate in the dredging with their sophisticated dredging equipment still at a subsidised cost.”

Naval officers praise Oguta Lake dredging project and offer suggestions

Nigerian Hydrological Agency’s Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Rear Admiral Hassan Kaoje, along with a team of senior Naval officers, formally presented the report to Governor Uzodimma.

In his remarks, Kaoje expressed satisfaction with the cooperation between the Navy, the State Government, and the people, reaffirming the Navy’s commitment to the project’s realization.

During the presentation, Rear Admiral Ayo Olugbode, the Navy Hydrographer of the Federation, commended Governor Uzodimma for undertaking a project of such historical significance.

Olugbode noted that the same dredging route was once utilized during colonial times until 1854, effectively reviving a historic trade route.

“This means that Gov. Uzodimma is bringing back to life what was used as a trade route long ago,” he said.

He stressed the importance of conducting an environmental impact assessment (EIA) and suggested further dredging and canalization of the recommended sea access route from Orashi River to Bonny River via Onne to accommodate larger vessels.

Additionally, Olugbode called for the installation and maintenance of standard IALA buoys and other navigation aids.

The dredging project of Oguta Lake to Orashi River and the Atlantic Ocean was officially launched by former President Muhammadu Buhari on May 12.