FG to deliver 1 million vehicle conversion to autogas by end of 2021

The Federal Government has revealed that its Autogas programme is expected to deliver at least 1 million vehicle conversions by the end of next year.

The implementation of this programme by the government will herald the clean energy transition for Nigeria and the delivery of cheap transportation.

This was disclosed on Sunday, November 29, 2020, by the Federal Government via tweets on its official Twitter handle.

Pres. @MBuhari will Tue, Dec 1 rollout the much awaited National Gas Expansion Programme(NGEP) in Abuja. As part of the event, HM @HETimipreSylva will, on behalf of the FG, hand over CNG-powered mass transport buses to the NLC as part of the agreement reached during negotiations. pic.twitter.com/S8gEHv8lkW — Government of Nigeria (@NigeriaGov) November 29, 2020

The rollout is the culmination of the resolve of President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to deepen domestic usage of natural gas in its various forms. It is also in line with the government’s plan to make gas the first choice source of cheaper and cleaner energy for Nigerians in their personal and industrial use.

The government also stated that there will be a commencement of formal dispensing of Autogas (CNG and LPG) products at two NNPC retail stations.

In addition, there will be a handover of CNG-powered mass transport buses to NLC, in fulfilment of the agreement during recent negotiations. This agreement was reached with labour during negotiations and in recognition of the role organized labour plays in the quest to bring relief to ordinary Nigerians.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported in September that the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva revealed that Nigerians can now convert cars using petrol to gas, which is cheaper, with effect from October 2020.

The Department of Petroleum Resources also ordered 9,000 filling stations nationwide to begin the installation of facilities for gas products.

In October, the Federal Government estimated that the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) will cost N97 per litre, as it had promised to provide alternatives to the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as petrol, for poor Nigerians.