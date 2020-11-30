Energy
25 million Nigerians to pay N4,000 monthly for solar power system
25 million Nigerians will be expected to pay about N4,000 monthly over a 3-year period to benefit from the FG’s Solar Power Naija project.
The Presidency has disclosed that an estimated 25 million Nigerians that will benefit from the Federal Government’s Solar Home Systems which is expected to commence this week will be expected to pay about N4,000 monthly over a 3-year period.
According to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), this disclosure was made by the Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, through a statement on Sunday titled “25m Nigerians to own 5m solar systems at N4, 000 monthly.”
While giving further insight into earlier reports that the Federal Government will from next week commence the process of installation of 5 million solar-home systems in underserved and off-grid communities across the country, Akande said the solar programme nicknamed Solar Power Naija, whose installations would start in December, is being implemented by the Rural Electrification Agency.
The Presidential media aide who pointed out that the programme was designed to boost ongoing efforts to fix Nigeria’s energy supply challenge, also said that priority would be given to Nigerians residing in rural areas and urban settlements either under-served or cut off the national grid.
He said an important aspect of this scheme is the option of outright ownership by beneficiaries at a cost ranging from N1, 500 per week to N4, 000 per month depending on the capacities for the 3 years.
He noted that that the arrangement allows as many as 25 million Nigerians to own personal solar systems in their homes.
He added that, as indicated in the Economic Sustainability Plan, the 5 million connections initiative is a private sector-led electricity access acceleration scheme to be facilitated by a low-cost loan facility from the Central Bank of Nigeria and implemented by REA.
Akande said, “The programme will include the assembly or manufacturing of components of off-grid solutions to facilitate the growth of the local manufacturing industry. In view of the scale of materials required, solar equipment manufacturers/assemblers will be incentivised to set up facilities in Nigeria, thereby offering additional job opportunities to Nigerians.’’
“In addition, installation, servicing, and payment collections are expected to provide thousands of other jobs. In all, at least 250, 000 jobs will be created.”
Optics: If religiously implemented, this will help provide affordable energy to the under-served Nigerians in rural areas with the objective of improving social, economic, and environmental welfare of 25 million Nigerians while generating jobs, increasing revenues, and import substitution.
However, the fear is whether this will go the same way as other government’s programmes or initiatives in the past.
Energy
Transmission company of Nigeria gives reason for nationwide blackout
Following the current nationwide blackout, TCN has stated that it has started the process of restoration to the national grid.
The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has on Sunday announced that the current power blackout in the country was due to multiple trippings.
According to a report by Vanguard, General Manager, Public Affairs, TCN, Ndidi Mbah, who made the announcement through a statement said the company had started the process of restoration to the national grid.
Mbah pointed out that the places that power is yet to be restored were Calabar, Makurdi, Jos, Gombe, Yola, Ugwuaji and Maiduguri axis.
She stated, “The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) regrets to inform electricity consumers nationwide that at 11:25 am today, the nation’s electricity grid experienced multiple trippings, which led to the collapse of the system.’’
“TCN has since commenced grid restoration; power has been successfully restored to every part of the country, except Calabar, Ugwuaji, Markurdi, Jos, Gombe, Yola, and Maiduguri axes. The effort is however ongoing to ensure full restoration nationwide.”
“We regret the inconvenience this has caused electricity consumers. Investigations would be conducted to establish the immediate and remote cause(s) of the multiple trippings as soon as the grid is fully restored, considering that the grid had been relatively stable in the last couple of months.”
What you should know
At around 11:25 pm on Sunday, November 29, electricity supply to most parts of the country was disrupted as the national electricity grid experienced multiple trippings.
Energy
FG to start the installation of 5 million solar power across the country next week
FG will next week commence the process of installation of 5 million solar-home systems in under-served and off-grid communities across the country.
The Federal Government has announced that it will commence the process of the installation of 5 million solar-home systems in under-served and off-grid communities across the country from next week.
This move is in continuation of coordinated implementation of the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) which is being coordinated by a committee headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, across the country.
This disclosure is contained in a series of tweet posts by the Presidency on Sunday, November 28, 2020, through their official Twitter handle.
It stated that the programme will include the assembly and manufacturing of components of off-grid solutions to facilitate the growth of the local manufacturing industry, while there will be incentives for use of local content. The first set of installation will be done nationwide in December 2020.
The tweet post from the Presidency stated, ‘’In continuation of a coordinated implementation of the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) across the country, the Buhari administration will next week commence the process of installation of 5 million solar-home systems in under-served and off-grid communities across the country.’’
According to the statement, the Central Bank of Nigeria will make available funds to the private companies in the solar power sector involved in the manufacture, assembling installation, servicing of the solar systems, at rates ranging between 5 to 10%.
It also states that apart from providing access to affordable energy, the objective of the plan is to improve social, economic and environmental welfare of 25 million Nigerians while generating jobs, increasing revenues and import substitution.
What you should know
The NESP, which was approved by the Federal Executive Council on June 24, 2020 and developed by the Economic Sustainability Committee, chaired by Vice President Yemi Osibanjo, is to develop a plan that responds robustly and appropriately to the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic amongst other terms of reference.
A major part of the plan is the installation of solar home systems that targets 5 million households, serving about 25 million individual Nigerians who are currently not connected to the National Grid. The solar manufacturers will be required to set up production facilities in Nigeria and provide the materials required.
Energy
AutoGas: President Buhari to launch scheme on December 1
President Buhari will launch a National AutoGas Scheme on the 1st of December.
President Muhammadu Buhari will launch a National AutoGas Scheme on the 1st of December, as Nigeria makes alternative moves to maximize its rich natural gas reserves as a means of fuel consumption.
This was disclosed by Dr Mohammed Ibrahim, Chairman, National Gas Expansion Programme (NGEP), in a statement after a meeting with stakeholders on Saturday in Lagos.
Dr. Ibrahim told stakeholders on Saturday that the autogas scheme and deepening domestic utilisation of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) would create about 12.5 million direct and indirect jobs for Nigerians.
He also added that the Presidential fleet has already converted some of it fuel engines to run on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), adding that the adoption of AutoGas was necessitated by the deregulation of petrol by the government, which had led to increment in the pump prices in recent times.
”We need about 500, 000 conversion engineers in the next 90 days to ensure that the retrofitting of the vehicles go as planned.
“Fifty conversion centres are currently upgrading for mass conversion and trainings and over 30,000 vehicles are already running on dual fuels in Nigeria.”
“The 90 days training is being undertaken by the Nigerian Content Development Monitoring Board and the Petroleum Trust and Development Fund.
” These entrepreneurs will get their own foundries for manufacturing and will thereafter train others as time goes on,” he said.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported in September that the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva revealed that Nigerians can now convert cars using petrol to gas, which is cheaper, with effect from October 2020.
The Department of Petroleum Resources also ordered 9,000 filling stations nationwide to begin the installation of facilities for gas products.
In October, the Federal Government estimated that the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) will cost N97 per litre, as it had promised to provide alternatives to the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as petrol, for poor Nigerians.
