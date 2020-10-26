Energy
FG set to create at least 5 million jobs for youths in the power sector – Minister of Power
FG is set to create at least 5 million jobs for the youths, through its 5 million solar power initiative and other projects.
The Minister of Power has disclosed that the Federal Government of Nigeria is set to create at least 5 million jobs for the youths, through its 5 million solar power initiative and other projects.
This was disclosed by Engr. Sale Mamman, The Minister of Power, during a stakeholder meeting in Jalingo, the Taraba state capital, where he addressed youths on the need to foster peace and harmony.
Mamman, stated that in line with the demands of the youths, the Federal Government is set to create massive job opportunities for Nigerian youths in the power sector through its 5 million solar power initiative.
This initiative includes the five million Solar Home System (SHS) project, the Mass Metering Scheme, among others.
The minister lauded the youths for making their voices heard on developmental issues, He urged the youths to shun violent protest while giving the President a chance to implement their demands and other ongoing robust projects on youth empowerment.
What they are saying
Speaking on the initiative to immerse 5 million Nigerian youths into the power sector, the minister said:
“Plans are ongoing to kick start this and it is being designed to ensure that majority of the firms and the installers are Nigerian youths. This is also part of the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari’s focus on lifting 100 million people out of poverty within 10 years.
“From the briefings I have received so far, the youths are taking up opportunities in this aspect as well as in renewable energy. This is another way the government will be empowering young Nigerians as the local assembly; installation and the maintenance of these meters are largely handled by our industrious youths.”
“The minister urged the youths to vigilant and resist and attempt by some people to use them to incite violence for their sinister motive, noting that the Federal Government was tailoring more programmes for the youths through the Siemens Presidential Power Initiative and in building capacity on renewable energy.”
“There is the assurance of Mr. President that Nigerians will be beneficiaries of the Siemens project which will turn around the power supply situation of Nigeria. When this happens, industries will be revived and SMEs driven by youths will thrive more.
What you should know
- The initiative is expected to commence with a target for one-million-meter installation at least by December.
- The implementing agencies of the initiative are the Rural Electrification Agency and the Niger Delta Power Holding Company.
- However, the Central Bank of Nigeria is supporting local firms and Meter Asset Providers on financing the initiative.
- The National Power Training Institute of Nigeria (NAPTIN) is expected to play an active role in order to ensure that more youths become solar power installers and dealers to create a whole new trend of skills for self-empowerment.
Why this matters
The 5 million Solar project initiative will be implemented through the Economic Sustainability Plan steered by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, and it is expected to create opportunities for manufacturers of solar panels, installers, revenue collection agents and technicians.
This initiative is expected to reduce the level of unemployment in Nigeria, and cater to demands for better opportunities by the youths, through self-employment.
Energy
Petrol price to increase further, FG to add strategic reserves’ management cost
The pump price of petrol may be witnessing an increase as FG is set to add to it, strategic reserves’ financing cost.
There could be a further increase in the retail pump price of petroleum products like petrol, kerosene and diesel.
This is due to the Federal Government’s proposal of the addition of the cost of managing the national strategic stocks of petroleum products to the retail price of the commodities.
According to a report from Vanguard, this proposal is contained in the 2020 Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) which is currently before the National Assembly for passage.
This means that the passage and subsequent signing into law of the PIB, will lead to further increase in the pump price of petrol. Other things being equal, as the cost of managing the national strategic fuel stocks would, from then, form an integral component of the pricing template of petroleum products and would determine the pump price of the commodities.
Other current components of the pricing template, apart from the landing cost include the National Transportation Average (NTA), the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) charges, marketers margin and transportation costs.
In the new PIB that is before the National Assembly, the new Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority that would emerge from the scrapping of the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) and the Petroleum Equalization Fund (PEF), is to be saddled with the responsibility of setting up and managing the national strategic stocks of petroleum products.
The new agency would determine the amount to be charged as a levy for financing the strategic petroleum products’ reserves. Which would form part of the retail price of each of the petroleum products, and also mandate to work with security agencies in deciding areas of the country where the national strategic stocks would be maintained and distributed. The 2020 PIB partly reads;
- “The Authority shall: establish, administer and ensure the storage and distribution of the national strategic stocks of petroleum products in accordance with regulations issued by the Authority.
- Determine and publish the amount to be charged as a levy for the financing of the national strategic stock, which shall form part of the retail price of each petroleum product, such levy to be determined as a percentage of the retail price and be deducted on a wholesale basis.
- And designate, in consultation with the appropriate authorities and national security agencies, the strategic locations across the country where the national strategic stocks shall be distributed and maintained.”
The PIB is also proposing that facilities and infrastructure which are to be specifically defined by the soon-to-be-established Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority for the storage of national strategic stocks would be exempted from the provisions of the law relating to open access.
The other functions of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority in the new PIB include; regulating and monitoring technical and commercial midstream and downstream petroleum operations in Nigeria, and determining appropriate tariff methodology for processing of natural gas, transportation and transmission of natural gas, transportation of crude oil, and bulk storage of crude oil and natural gas.
What this means:
This is going to add more financial burden to Nigerians who are already complaining of the high cost of petroleum products, which has negatively impacted on the price of goods and services.
It can be recalled that the Federal Government had some time ago proposed a new charge on petroleum products for road maintenance across the country. This was roundly condemned by Nigerians and some stakeholders before the idea was later suspended.
Appointments
TCN MD, Sule Abdulaziz appointed Chairman of West Africa Power Pool
The acting Managing Director of TCN, Sule Abdulaziz, has been appointed the new Chairman of WAPP.
The acting Managing Director of Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Sule Abdulaziz, has been appointed the new Chairman of the Executive Board of West African Power Pool (WAPP). Abdulaziz was nominated by the former Managing Director of Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN), Joe Makoju, who is an honorary member of WAPP.
This disclosure was made by TCN’s General Manager, Public Affairs, Mrs Ndidi Mbah, through a public statement in Abuja on Thursday, October 22, 2020.
In her statement, Mbah revealed that the West African Power Pool was created by Decision A/DEC.5/12/99 of the 22nd Summit of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, and adopted during the 29th Summit of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government held in Niamey, Niger.
The appointment was made during the 46th meeting of the WAPP Executive Board which was chaired by the Secretary-General of ECOWAS, Ki Sengui, and held through video conference on October 21.
The statement from Mba partly reads, “While making the nomination, Makoju noted that Abdulaziz is an expert in engineering with vast experience in the electricity sector and therefore will perform creditably as the new WAPP Executive Board Chairman.
“His proposal was endorsed by MDs and Director Generals and other members of the board,” she said.
According to the statement, Abdulaziz in his acceptance speech thanked the board members and the honourary members for his nomination as the Chairman of the board and assured them of his total commitment to the overall objective of the regional electricity body.
He also expressed the need to move the pool to the next level of operational efficiency and solicited the support of member utilities, especially members of the executive board in this regard.
He urged members to ensure prompt payment of their contributions to the pool and also continue to collaborate actively with the secretariat to ensure effective and efficient coordination and implementation of all WAPP programmes.
ENDSARS
#EndSARS: IPMAN warns of looming fuel scarcity across the country
The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has warned of a looming petroleum scarcity in the country, following attacks on fuel tankers and the disruption of depot operations across the country by hoodlums who had hijacked the #EndSARS protests.
READ: #EndSARS: Access Bank announces N50 billion interest-free facility for businesses
This disclosure was made by the Chairman of IPMAN in Rivers State, Dr. Joseph Obele, while speaking on a live radio program in Port Harcourt on Friday, October 23, 2020.
Obele disclosed that about 10 petroleum tankers belonging to its members were attacked and destroyed across the country by these hoodlums during the protests, although he noted that there had been no fatalities.
READ: DPR cautions IPMAN against PMS diversion
He said the scarcity of petroleum products could be inevitable if the situation failed to improve before filling stations exhausted their stocks.
Obele said, “About 10 of our trucks have been attacked nationwide by protesting youths, although there have not been casualties.
READ: #EndSARS: Feminist Coalition raise Cryptos worth $126,000
“Supply and distribution of petroleum products haven’t really been smooth, reason arising from the fact that 90% of our supply came from Lagos and there has been a skeletal supply schedule in Lagos for the past one week.
“Thursday’s case was worse, [as] all the depots in Nigeria were shut down. We don’t produce these products; we buy from depots and tank farms, and if these depots do not give us products, we fear that when we run out of stock, petroleum scarcity will happen.”
READ: #EndSARS: Coca-Cola donates N20 million to cover medical bills of victims
Backstory
Recall that the #EndSARS protest against police brutality and extra-judicial killings, which started peacefully about 2 weeks ago, was taken over by hoodlums who meted out violence with the looting and destruction of public and private properties across the country. This has also led to the loss of lives and disruption to socio-economic activities.
