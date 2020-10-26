The Minister of Power has disclosed that the Federal Government of Nigeria is set to create at least 5 million jobs for the youths, through its 5 million solar power initiative and other projects.

This was disclosed by Engr. Sale Mamman, The Minister of Power, during a stakeholder meeting in Jalingo, the Taraba state capital, where he addressed youths on the need to foster peace and harmony.

Mamman, stated that in line with the demands of the youths, the Federal Government is set to create massive job opportunities for Nigerian youths in the power sector through its 5 million solar power initiative.

This initiative includes the five million Solar Home System (SHS) project, the Mass Metering Scheme, among others.

The minister lauded the youths for making their voices heard on developmental issues, He urged the youths to shun violent protest while giving the President a chance to implement their demands and other ongoing robust projects on youth empowerment.

#EndSARS; Minister says FG creating jobs for youths with 5 million solar power projects, mass metering, others. The Minister of Power, @EngrSMamman, has said the @NigeriaGov is creating massive job opportunities for Nigerian youths in the power sector through key programmes. pic.twitter.com/WyCTpybvWv — Office of the Minister of Power (@PowerMinNigeria) October 26, 2020

What they are saying

Speaking on the initiative to immerse 5 million Nigerian youths into the power sector, the minister said:

“Plans are ongoing to kick start this and it is being designed to ensure that majority of the firms and the installers are Nigerian youths. This is also part of the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari’s focus on lifting 100 million people out of poverty within 10 years.

“From the briefings I have received so far, the youths are taking up opportunities in this aspect as well as in renewable energy. This is another way the government will be empowering young Nigerians as the local assembly; installation and the maintenance of these meters are largely handled by our industrious youths.”

“The minister urged the youths to vigilant and resist and attempt by some people to use them to incite violence for their sinister motive, noting that the Federal Government was tailoring more programmes for the youths through the Siemens Presidential Power Initiative and in building capacity on renewable energy.”

“There is the assurance of Mr. President that Nigerians will be beneficiaries of the Siemens project which will turn around the power supply situation of Nigeria. When this happens, industries will be revived and SMEs driven by youths will thrive more.

What you should know

The initiative is expected to commence with a target for one-million-meter installation at least by December.

The implementing agencies of the initiative are the Rural Electrification Agency and the Niger Delta Power Holding Company.

However, the Central Bank of Nigeria is supporting local firms and Meter Asset Providers on financing the initiative.

The National Power Training Institute of Nigeria (NAPTIN) is expected to play an active role in order to ensure that more youths become solar power installers and dealers to create a whole new trend of skills for self-empowerment.

Why this matters

The 5 million Solar project initiative will be implemented through the Economic Sustainability Plan steered by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, and it is expected to create opportunities for manufacturers of solar panels, installers, revenue collection agents and technicians.

This initiative is expected to reduce the level of unemployment in Nigeria, and cater to demands for better opportunities by the youths, through self-employment.