Indian High Commission facilitates another air bubble flight in Nigeria

The Indian High Commission in Nigeria has facilitated Delhi-Lagos-Delhi air bubble flight on Sunday, November 29, 2020.

India created an air bubble arrangement with Nigeria in September 2020.

This was disclosed by the High Commission via its Twitter handle on Sunday.

It explained that the “Transport Bubbles” or “Air Travel Arrangements” are temporary arrangements between the two countries aimed at restarting commercial passenger services when regular international flights are suspended as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. They are reciprocal in nature, meaning airlines from both countries enjoy similar benefits.

It tweeted, “Glad to have facilitated travel in Delhi-Lagos-Delhi air bubble flight @airindiain 1903/04 on 28/29 Nov. Thank all the concerned 🇮🇳 & 🇳🇬 authorities for their continuous support.”

What you need to know

India’s Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), via its official website, had announced on September 17, 2020 that it established an air travel bubble with Nigeria.

What it means

Indian and Nigerian carriers are now permitted to operate flights between India and Nigeria and carry the following categories of persons on such flights:

A. From India to Nigeria:

i. Stranded Nigerian nationals/residents, foreign nationals destined for Africa and transiting through Nigeria or spouses of these persons, whether accompanying or otherwise;

ii. Any Indian national holding any type of valid Nigerian visa and destined for any country in Africa. It would be for the airlines concerned to ensure that there is no travel restriction for Indian nationals to enter the destination country before issue of ticket/ boarding pass to the Indian passenger; and

iii. Seamen of foreign nationalities; Seamen holding Indian passports would be allowed subject to clearance from the Ministry of Shipping.

