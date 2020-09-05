UK issues new travel advice for foreign students, can work for 3 years after graduating

The UK in their latest travel advice has offered some flexibility into their rules for international students applying for study visa due to ongoing global restrictions as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Visa and Immigration office said that students who cannot travel to the UK due to restrictions can start their studies remotely without applying for a Tier-4 student visa. It advised the international students to only apply for their visa when they are confident they can travel.

This is contained in the latest travel advice that was issued by the UK Visa and Immigration Office for UK visa applicants and temporary UK residents.

The UK, while introducing the measure, admitted that the ongoing global restrictions may mean that some students will face delays to their travel plans to begin their studies this academic year and as such had to come up with some flexibility to their rules to help the students.

As part of the measure, the UK Visa and Immigration office disclosed that for the rest of 2020, they will issue visa vignettes for 90 days as against the usual 30 days. This is to give a longer window for the students to travel, meaning more time and flexibility to arrange for their travel.

The travel advice also stated that the Graduate Route will be available to international students who successfully complete a degree at undergraduate level or above, at a higher education provider with a track record of compliance and who have valid Tier-4 or students leave at the time of application.

It states that successful applicants will be able to stay and work in the UK for 2 years after graduating, PHD graduates will get 3 years to stay and work.

