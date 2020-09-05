Business
UK issues new travel advice for foreign students, can work for 3 years after graduating
The UK admitted that the ongoing global restrictions may mean that some students will face delays.
The UK in their latest travel advice has offered some flexibility into their rules for international students applying for study visa due to ongoing global restrictions as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Visa and Immigration office said that students who cannot travel to the UK due to restrictions can start their studies remotely without applying for a Tier-4 student visa. It advised the international students to only apply for their visa when they are confident they can travel.
This is contained in the latest travel advice that was issued by the UK Visa and Immigration Office for UK visa applicants and temporary UK residents.
The UK, while introducing the measure, admitted that the ongoing global restrictions may mean that some students will face delays to their travel plans to begin their studies this academic year and as such had to come up with some flexibility to their rules to help the students.
As part of the measure, the UK Visa and Immigration office disclosed that for the rest of 2020, they will issue visa vignettes for 90 days as against the usual 30 days. This is to give a longer window for the students to travel, meaning more time and flexibility to arrange for their travel.
The travel advice also stated that the Graduate Route will be available to international students who successfully complete a degree at undergraduate level or above, at a higher education provider with a track record of compliance and who have valid Tier-4 or students leave at the time of application.
It states that successful applicants will be able to stay and work in the UK for 2 years after graduating, PHD graduates will get 3 years to stay and work.
Trade and Investments, a way out of Nigeria’s economic troubles – Fola Fagbule
Fagbule said export trade is a legitimate way to boost FDI and FX liquidity.
Fola Fagbule, Senior VP and Head Advisory at Africa Finance Corporation said legitimate export trade and investment is a viable way out of Nigeria’s economic burdens and would move Nigeria away from crude oil dependence.
He disclosed this while speaking at a webinar organised by Nairametrics titled, “Economic Outlook: Projecting Nigeria’s Recovery”.
Fagbule said 42% of Nigeria’s GDP is trade, telecoms, I.T, Service economy and others, and boosting the sectors is a way to improve Nigeria’s economy as the country battles a GDP decline due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.
He added that Nigeria is below her peers in Africa in investment as a percentage of GDP. “Gabon’s investment as a percentage of GDP is 30%, Nigeria is less than 14%,” he said, citing the performance of Africa Finance Corporation’s investments in Gabon.
He said that if Nigeria doubles its investment as a percentage of GDP, it could reach $60 billion annually, adding that the investment focus should be on drivers of trade.
“ Gabon’s success was about facilitating export trade,” he said, adding that Nigeria can mirror same objectives, which would boost infrastructure investments to achieve success in export trade.
Citing the present capital expenditure of the Nigerian government which is not sufficient to combat Nigeria’s economic burdens, he said export trade is a legitimate way to boost FDI and FX liquidity as infrastructure is a major focus on making export trade work.
On ways of attracting foreign investments to boost trade in the country, he said, “the best way to attract foreign financing to Nigeria is to tie it to projects.
“Viable projects that are well structured can also catalyze private investors to fund private projects. We need to change direction to financing specific projects.”
Fagbule said that such specific financing for projects include Nigeria’s Electricity infrastructure upgrade project with SIEMENS, which Nairametrics reported last month as a $2 billion power deal, under the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI), with 85% of funding from a consortium of banks, and guaranteed by the German government through credit insurance firm, Euler Hermes.
How to access CBN’s N250 billion intervention fund for gas sector
Loan shall be determined based on the activity and shall not exceed N10 billion per obligor.
The Central Bank of Nigeria has set N10 billion as the maximum loan an obligor can access under its N250bn intervention fund for the gas sector.
This was disclosed by the apex bank in its new guideline titled ‘Framework for the implementation of an intervention facility for the national gas expansion programme’.
Terms of loan
Part of the term loan conditions for manufacturers, processors, wholesale distributors, was that the term loan, “Shall be determined based on the activity and shall not exceed N10 billion per obligor, Working capital is maximum of N500m per obligor.”
Why it matters: The CBN must have introduced the N250billion intervention facility to help stimulate investment in the gas value chain as part of its efforts to stimulate finance to critical sectors of the economy.
It stated that “The low level of investment in the industry had resulted in the minimal production and utilisation of Compressed Natural Gas and Liquefied Petroleum Gas as clean alternative sources of domestic energy in Nigeria
“Failure to harness its gas resources has had negative consequences for the country, economic, environmental, fiscal and social, particularly as the industry has the potential to engender rapid growth in Nigeria’s non-oil economy.”
It added that the objectives of the facility included improved access to finance for private sector investments in the domestic gas value chain; and also to stimulate investments in the development of infrastructure to optimise the domestic gas resources for economic development.
The CBN said it also aimed to fast-track the adoption of CNG as the fuel of choice for transportation and power generation, as well as LPG as the fuel of choice for domestic cooking, transportation and captive power.
The development would also fast-track the development of gas-based industries particularly petrochemical (fertilizer, methanol, etc) to support large industries, such as agriculture, textile, and related industries; provide leverage for additional private sector investments in the domestic gas market; and boost employment across the country.
Click here to read the guidelines of the intervention fund.
Floods destroy over 25% of Nigeria’s rice harvests
The farmers warned that the flooding may lead to food security challenges.
The recent flooding in rice-producing Kebbi State has destroyed over 25% of Nigeria’s expected 8 million tons of rice harvests this year.
This was disclosed by the Kebbi State Chairman of the Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria, Mohammed Sahabi, in an interview with Bloomberg on Saturday.
President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier expressed worries about the effects of the flooding in Kebbi State on Nigeria’s Rice harvests this year. “It’s a setback to our efforts to boost local rice production as part of measures to stop food importation,” he said.
“This bad news couldn’t have come at a worse time for our farmers and other Nigerians who looked forward to a bumper harvest this year in order to reduce the current astronomical rise in the costs of food items in the markets.”
Mr. Sahabi said that 450,000 hectares of rice were flooded and written off, and other rice farmers in Kano, Enugu, Jigawa and Nasarawa also recorded losses. He added that heavy rainfall was predicted for the year, however, “we didn’t expect that the damage will be of this magnitude.”
“Our target at state level was 2.5 million tons this year, but now we are looking at only 500,000 tons of harvest,” he added.
The All Farmer Association of Nigeria warned that the flooding may lead to food security challenges, though it might be too soon to know the true impact of the heavy rainfall on agriculture output.