The United Kingdom is preparing to unveil a new visa scheme aimed at attracting high-net-worth individuals willing to invest in strategic sectors of the British economy, government sources revealed this week.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s administration is reportedly in the early stages of developing the program, which would target global investors ready to channel capital into industries such as artificial intelligence, clean energy, and life sciences.

The move marks a significant policy shift more than two years after the controversial Tier 1 Investor Visa, also known as the “golden visa”, was scrapped amid rising concerns over national security and financial crime.

According to a report by Bloomberg, the proposed visa initiative is part of a broader economic strategy to revitalize foreign direct investment and strengthen the United Kingdom’s standing as a global hub for innovation-driven sectors.

The plan is expected to offer a tightly regulated pathway for wealthy individuals who demonstrate both the source of their funds and a clear contribution to the country’s long-term economic growth.

What was said

“The aim is to attract legitimate investors who can help drive growth in areas that are crucial to the UK’s economic future,” one government official familiar with the discussions told The Times on condition of anonymity.

The former Tier 1 Investor Visa, introduced in 2008, allowed foreign nationals to obtain residency by investing at least £2 million in British businesses.

However, the scheme became mired in controversy following revelations that it had served as an entry point for individuals linked to illicit finance, particularly from Russia and parts of Asia.

The Home Office formally shut it down in 2022 under then-Home Secretary Priti Patel, citing its vulnerability to abuse.

“I have zero tolerance for abuse of our immigration system,” Patel said at the time. “We must ensure the British people have confidence in our borders, and that means keeping corrupt elites and dirty money out of our cities.”

The new plan is expected to build on lessons learned from the Tier 1 visa program’s shortcomings. Officials suggest the forthcoming scheme will feature rigorous vetting processes, robust financial transparency requirements, and a narrower focus on economic sectors deemed essential for national development.

What to know

The UK joins a growing number of countries reassessing the value and risks of investor visa programs. Across Europe, nations such as Portugal, Greece, Malta, and Cyprus continue to offer similar “golden visa” pathways, trading residency rights for substantial capital inflows.

However, the European Commission has repeatedly urged member states to phase out such programs, citing risks of corruption, money laundering, and erosion of public trust.

While details of the UK’s prospective visa scheme remain under discussion, supporters argue it could offer a much-needed boost to the post-Brexit economy, especially amid sluggish growth and ongoing fiscal pressures. Critics, however, caution that the reintroduction of an investor visa, no matter how refinedmay invite renewed scrutiny and political resistance.

In a statement issued earlier this month, the UK government said that any future immigration reforms would prioritize applicants “who make the most significant contribution to the country’s economy,” signaling a shift towards more merit-based and strategically aligned migration policies.