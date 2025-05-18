The Lagos State Commissioner of Innovation, Science and Technology, Olatunbosun Alake, has said that the State Government will release AI guidelines, which will be the first in Nigeria, for the deployment and management of the technology in the coming weeks.

Alake disclosed this during the official launch of Dyna.Ai’s operations in Nigeria.

He added that the Lagos State government is also taking steps towards the wide adoption and regulation of artificial intelligence in the state, with the planned release of Nigeria’s first AI guidelines.

“They are not policies. They are just guidelines to make sure that you and I are building the kinds of products that, in the future, we will be proud to let our children use and not try to protect them from,” he said.

Managing AI’s risks

Calling for collective custodianship, Alake emphasized that unchecked AI is not just risky, but also reputationally radioactive.

According to him, the most enduring returns will come from value that aligns with the public good. Alake reiterated Lagos State’s commitment to becoming a hub for responsible AI development and innovation that serves all.

Delivering the keynote address at the Special Assistant to the President on ICT Development and Digital Innovation, Tokoni Peter Igoin, spoke about the Federal Government’s vision for a secure and forward-thinking digital ecosystem.

“The government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, under the visionary leadership of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is fully committed to responsible innovation.

“Our approach to AI and financial technology is rooted in a positive framework. It encourages creativity while ensuring transparency, data protection, and digital security”, he said.

Nigeria as strategic entry point for Dyna.Ai

In his opening remarks, the Chairman and Co-President of Dyna.Ai, Mr. Tomas Skoumal, emphasized the strategic importance of Nigeria and the broader African market.

“For us, it makes sense to start in Nigeria. There is no bigger country in Africa, this is where the momentum is,” he said.

He noted that Africa is no longer just “the future,” but is actively transforming today, driven by rapid digitalization and fintech innovation. “This is the perfect time to be here,” he added, highlighting that Dyna.Ai sees technology as a vital bridge to financial inclusion and long-term growth across the region.

Skoumal introduced Dyna.Ai’s advanced Agentic AI solutions, including its proprietary Agent Studio and industry-specific language models, designed to power intelligent automation across customer service, marketing, collections, HR, and more.

He also emphasized the company’s long-term ambition to invest in local talent, adding that the company is not just here to sell a product, but to build infrastructure, create local jobs, and scale innovation from Nigeria to the rest of Africa.