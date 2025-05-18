Patients seeking medical care at private hospitals in Nigeria are now facing the kind of long delays once associated only with public health facilities.

Waiting days or even weeks for appointments is now becoming the norm, just as surgery delays are also on the rise, even in high-end clinics.

Specifically, in Lagos and Abuja, long queues, rescheduled appointments, and frequent no-shows by doctors in private hospitals are pointing to a worsening crisis as Nigeria continues to bleed through a relentless wave of medical talent migration.

These were the alarming findings of Nairametrics’s investigation during visits to some private hospitals in Lagos and Abuja, mirroring the systemic collapse already visible in the public healthcare system.

Frustrated patients, absent doctors

At a prominent private hospital in Lekki, Lagos (name withheld), a 50-year-old patient expressed his frustration over repeated failed attempts to see a specialist.

“I’ve come here three times just to see one doctor. Each time, I’m told the specialist isn’t available.

“Today again, despite having a booked appointment, I was asked to reschedule. This is the third time. How long am I supposed to wait?” he lamented.

Julie, a woman in her mid-30s, recalled a harrowing experience involving her young nephew, who needed emergency care for appendicitis.

“We got to a private hospital in Gbagada on a Tuesday, but were told the surgeon wouldn’t be available until Friday,” she said.

The hospital advised them to admit the boy, pay upfront, and manage the pain with medication until the doctor arrived.

“Leaving a child in pain for days wasn’t an option. Eventually, we were referred to another hospital in Ogba because no surgeon was available in Gbagada,” she said.

Long queues, short consultations

Uyi Eseosa, another patient, described her experience at a private hospital in Abuja as both exhausting and disheartening.

“I arrived at 10:38 a.m. and got number 48. I waited nearly three hours before my number was called. It wasn’t until 1:30 p.m. that I saw the doctor,” she said.

Despite the long wait, the consultation was brief. “The doctor was kind, but I spent the entire day just waiting,” she added.

Another patient shared how she had to visit three different hospitals in search of a specialist.

Worrying statistics

Healthcare professionals blame the delays on an acute shortage of doctors, especially specialists, driven by the increasing rate of emigration among Nigerian medical professionals.

They describe the exodus as “alarming” and warn that even private hospitals may soon be unable to provide timely care.

Nigeria currently has around 55,000 licensed doctors, according to the Federal Ministry of Health.

But the World Health Organization recommends a doctor-patient ratio of 1:600, a benchmark Nigeria falls short of by almost 1,000%.

A recent tweet from the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) revealed that 18,949 doctors have left Nigeria in the past 20 years, 3,974 in 2024 alone.

A 2022 report from the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) showed a glaring disparity in the distribution of doctors across states.

Lagos leads with 7,385 doctors, followed by the FCT (4,453), Rivers (2,194), Enugu (2,070), and Oyo (1,996).

In contrast, Taraba has just 201 doctors. Jigawa (255), Zamfara (267), Kebbi (273), and Yobe (275) also rank among the lowest. These shortages have severe implications for healthcare delivery and patient outcomes.

Overburdened doctors

As a fallout of the shortage, a general practitioner at a private hospital in Lagos, Dr. Arinze, shared his daily burden with Nairametrics.

“I see about 30 patients a day. It’s exhausting physically and emotionally. I barely get a lunch break.

“We used to have three doctors per shift. One relocated abroad, and we haven’t been able to replace him,” he said.

He explained that the problem goes beyond low pay. “Many doctors working in public hospitals also consult in private ones. But now, they’re leaving the country altogether. The Japa trend isn’t slowing down,” he added.

Medical Director of a private clinic in Abuja, Dr. Hadiza, echoed similar concerns.

“We’ve had to merge night and weekend shifts because we simply don’t have enough doctors.

“Two of our most experienced physicians relocated to Canada in the past six months. Finding qualified replacements has been nearly impossible,” she said.

According to her, many young doctors see private hospitals as stepping stones until they get visas. “We invest in training them, but they leave before they become permanent staff.”

Between 2022 and 2024, more than 6,000 Nigerian doctors were licensed to practice in the UK. Saudi Arabia and Canada are now regular recruiters at Nigerian medical job fairs.

“It’s not just about money,” said Dr. Jeremiah, who resigned from a government clinic in Abuja in late 2024. “There’s burnout, no career growth, and no support system. Even private hospitals can’t compete with the benefits offered abroad.”

NMA raises the Alarm

First Vice President of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Dr. Benjamin Olowojebutu, told Nairametrics the situation has escalated into a full-blown national emergency.

“Government officials keep offering empty platitudes, but the root causes remain unaddressed,” he said.

“The elephant in the room is clear: Nigerian doctors are being exploited, dehumanized, and disrespected. The silence has broken, and the resilience is wearing thin.”

According to him, many young doctors are hired on temporary or contract terms, with no pension, no health insurance, and arbitrarily slashed salaries.

“These doctors work for years without confirmation or stability. In many teaching hospitals, they’re overworked, underpaid, and mistreated. Promotions are politicized, and abuse is systemic.”

He emphasized that over 2,000 doctors leave Nigeria annually, citing data from the UK’s General Medical Council that shows more than 12,000 Nigerian-trained doctors are currently practicing in the UK.

“These aren’t mediocre talents—they’re some of the brightest minds we have. They’re not leaving because they hate Nigeria. They’re leaving because Nigeria has made it impossible for them to thrive,” Olowojebutu said.

Why government response may fall short

In August 2024, the federal government introduced a policy aimed at curbing the medical brain drain, including reciprocal agreements with other countries to protect Nigerian health workers.

But Dr. Olowojebutu warned that unless the government addresses the core issues, contract staffing, poor compensation, and lack of professional support, the exodus will continue.

“This isn’t just a loss for the medical profession. It’s a death sentence for millions who depend on the healthcare system,” he said.

According to him, rural areas are the worst hit, citing an instance where an entire local government in the country has no single resident doctor.