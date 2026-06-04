Nigeria’s capital importation recorded a strong rebound in the first quarter of 2026, rising to $10.37 billion as foreign investors increased exposure to the country’s financial sector.

Nigeria’s capital importation recorded a strong rebound in the first quarter of 2026, rising to $10.37 billion as foreign investors increased exposure to the country’s financial sector.

According to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), total capital importation grew by 83.83% year-on-year from $5.64 billion recorded in Q1 2025.

On a quarterly basis, inflows surged by 60.97% compared to $6.44 billion recorded in Q4 2025.

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The sharp increase reflects renewed investor interest in Nigeria’s banking and financial services sectors amid ongoing banking recapitalization efforts, exchange rate reforms, and broader macroeconomic adjustments.

What the data is saying

The data highlights the growing concentration of foreign capital within the financial ecosystem. Despite the strong growth in overall capital importation, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) remained relatively modest.

FDI inflows stood at $135.08 million in Q1 2026, compared with $126.29 million in Q1 2025, representing a 6.96% year-on-year increase.

However, on a quarterly basis, FDI declined significantly by 62.25% from $357.80 million recorded in Q4 2025.

This suggests that the bulk of capital inflows in the quarter were not long-term direct investments but were driven largely by portfolio and short-term financial flows.

The top 10 sectors collectively recorded an inflow of $10.369 billion, representing a 99.97% of the total inflow of $10.371 billion, representing virtually all recorded capital importation.

A breakdown of the top 10 sectors reveals that Banking alone attracted nearly three-quarters of all capital imported into the country during the quarter, with Banking and Financing accounting for more than 96% of total inflows during the quarter.

Top 10 sectors by capital importation (Q1 2026)

10. Electrical—$2.70 million

The Electrical sector recorded the smallest inflow among the top 10 sectors, attracting $2.70 million.

Capital importation into the sector declined by 70.06% year-on-year and 61.46% quarter-on-quarter, reflecting subdued foreign investor interest.

9. Telecommunications—$7.24 million

The Telecommunications sector attracted just $7.24 million, accounting for 0.07% of total inflows.

This represented a steep 91.04% year-on-year decline and a 94.71% quarter-on-quarter fall, making it one of the weakest-performing sectors in the period.

8. IT Services — $33 million

Capital importation into IT Services dropped sharply to $11.33 million from $75.92 million in Q4 2025.

While the sector recorded a 57.32% annual increase, quarterly inflows declined by 85.07%, indicating a slowdown in technology-related foreign investments during the quarter.

7. Agriculture—$37.28 million

The Agriculture sector attracted $37.28 million, representing 0.36% of total capital importation.

Foreign investments into the sector increased by 54.35% year-on-year from $24.15 million in Q1 2025, while quarterly inflows surged by 129.62% compared to $16.24 million in Q4 2025.

The performance highlights continued investor interest in Nigeria’s agricultural value chain despite broader structural challenges facing the sector.

6. Others—$38.08 million

The Others category received $38.08 million during the quarter, accounting for 0.37% of total capital importation.

Although relatively small in value terms, it posted the fastest growth among all sectors, rising by an extraordinary 2,946.04% year-on-year from $1.25 million recorded in Q1 2025.

Quarterly growth was equally impressive at 519.14% compared to $6.15 million in Q4 2025.

5. Trading—$79 million

Capital importation into the Trading sector rose to $65.79 million in Q1 2026, accounting for 0.63% of total inflows.

The sector recorded one of the strongest growth performances among the major sectors, with investments increasing by 91.31% year-on-year and 63.99% quarter-on-quarter.

The rebound indicates renewed investors’ appetite for trade-related businesses as economic activities improved during the period.

4. Shares— $734 million

Foreign investments in Shares fell to $75.34 million, representing 0.73% of total capital importation.

The sector recorded a 34.64% year-on-year decline and a 28.64% quarter-on-quarter contraction, suggesting weaker portfolio activity in listed equities.

3. Producing/Manufacturing—$152.27 million

The Production/Manufacturing sector attracted $152.27 million, representing 1.47% of total capital importation.

Although the sector posted a relatively modest share of total inflows, investments increased by 17.20% year-on-year from $129.92 million in Q1 2025.

Compared with the previous quarter, however, capital inflows declined significantly by 63.84% from $421.04 million recorded in Q4 2025, suggesting that while investor interest in manufacturing remains positive on an annual basis, activity weakened considerably from the strong levels recorded at the end of 2025.

2. Financing— $2.43 billion

The Financing sector followed with inflows of $2.43 billion, representing 23.42% of total capital importation.

The figure represented 23.42% of total capital importation, making it the only other sector with a double-digit share, alongside the banking sector.

Compared with $2.10 billion in Q1 2025, capital inflows into the sector increased by 15.81% year-on-year. On a quarterly basis, however, the sector recorded a much stronger growth of 176.31% from $879.16 million in Q4 2025.

1. Banking—$7.55 billion

Nigeria’s Banking sector emerged as the largest recipient of foreign capital in Q1 2026, attracting $7.55 billion and accounting for 72.79% of total capital imported into the country. This represents a remarkable 141.38% increase year-on-year from $3.13 billion recorded in Q1 2025 and a 133.78% rise quarter-on-quarter from $3.23 billion in Q4 2025.

The sector’s dominance reflects heightened foreign participation in banking-related investments, particularly amid ongoing recapitalization efforts across the industry and increased confidence in financial sector reforms.

What you should know

Capital inflows into Nigeria in Q1 2026 continued to originate largely from traditional investment partners, as the United Kingdom remained the dominant source with inflow of $5.08 billion, reflecting long-standing financial linkages and the role of offshore investment hubs such as Mauritius in routing capital into Nigeria.

Other key sources of capital included:

United States — $3.18 billion

Republic of South Africa — $983.83 million

Mauritius — $390.07 million

United Arab Emirates — $194.51 million

France — $159.32 million

Belgium — $104.63 million

Also, the banking channel data further underscores the financial sector’s dominance of capital importation.

Notably, foreign-owned and investment-focused banks continue to dominate capital inflow channels, reflecting their role in orchestrating large-ticket financial transactions.

The top banks facilitating inflows in Q1 2026 include:

Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria — largest contributor with $4.41 billion

Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc — $2.78 billion

Rand Merchant Bank — $930.82 million

Citibank Nigeria — $782.84 million

Access Bank Plc — $710.03 million

What this means

The Q1 2026 data highlights a growing concentration of foreign capital within Nigeria’s financial sector. While the surge in overall inflows signals improving investor confidence, the relatively low level of FDI and weak performance across several productive sectors suggest that investment activity remains uneven.

Sustaining long-term capital inflows may depend on Nigeria’s ability to attract more diversified investments into manufacturing, technology, agriculture, infrastructure, and industrial development.