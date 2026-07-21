Tax-friendly countries: Top destinations for high-net-worth Africans in 2026

Here are some of the world's most tax-friendly destinations in 2026.

As governments around the world tighten tax enforcement to boost revenues, several countries continue to position themselves as attractive destinations for wealthy individuals, entrepreneurs and global investors through low-tax or tax-free regimes.

While no single jurisdiction is ideal for everyone, countries offering zero personal income tax, flat-rate taxation or territorial tax systems remain popular among high-net-worth individuals seeking to preserve wealth, diversify investments and establish international residences.

For African entrepreneurs, investors and business owners, however, tax is only one part of the equation.

Residency requirements, corporate taxes, cost of living, political stability and access to global markets also influence relocation decisions.

This list is based on insights from reports by the Private Global Mobility & Asset Structuring Advisory Desk, as well as Holborn Assets, a leading global financial advisory firm.

Here are some of the world’s most tax-friendly destinations in 2026.

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

The United Arab Emirates remains one of the world’s leading destinations for wealthy individuals, thanks largely to its zero personal income tax policy.

Individuals pay no tax on salaries, dividends, rental income or capital gains, allowing professionals and investors to retain virtually all of their personal earnings. The country also does not impose wealth or inheritance taxes, making it particularly attractive for long-term wealth preservation.

Although the UAE introduced a 9% corporate tax in 2023, the levy only applies to business profits exceeding AED375,000, leaving employment income and most personal investment earnings unaffected. Businesses are also subject to a relatively low 5% value-added tax (VAT), while multinational companies may face a 15% minimum tax under global tax rules.

Despite higher living costs in premium districts such as Dubai and Abu Dhabi, the UAE continues to attract entrepreneurs, executives and investors from across Africa seeking a tax-efficient base with strong business infrastructure.

Monaco

Monaco remains one of the world’s most sought-after destinations for ultra-high-net-worth individuals due to its absence of personal income tax for most residents, with French nationals being a notable exception under a bilateral agreement with France.

The Mediterranean principality also does not impose capital gains or wealth taxes on individuals. However, contrary to popular perception, Monaco is not entirely tax-free. The country levies inheritance and gift taxes on assets located within Monaco, regardless of the nationality or residence of the deceased or donor.

Tax rates depend on the relationship between the donor and beneficiary. Transfers between spouses and direct descendants are exempt, while civil partners pay 4%. Siblings are taxed at 8%, uncles, aunts, nephews and nieces at 10%, other relatives at 13%, and unrelated beneficiaries at 16%. Certain gifts to charitable organisations may also qualify for exemptions.

Despite these taxes, Monaco’s combination of zero personal income tax, political stability and proximity to Europe’s financial centres continues to make it one of the world’s premier wealth management hubs. Entry, however, remains expensive, with prospective residents required to demonstrate substantial financial resources and secure high-value accommodation.

Bulgaria and Andorra

For investors and entrepreneurs seeking low-tax European jurisdictions without relocating to traditional offshore financial centres, Bulgaria and Andorra remain among the continent’s most competitive options.

Bulgaria continues to operate one of the European Union’s simplest tax systems, with a flat 10% personal income tax and a matching 10% corporate income tax. The country has positioned itself as a cost-effective base for businesses and professionals looking to access the EU market while benefiting from relatively low operating and tax costs.

Andorra, meanwhile, offers one of Europe’s lowest personal income tax regimes through a progressive system rather than a flat tax. Residents pay no income tax on the first €24,000 of annual income, a 5% rate on income between €24,000 and €40,000, and a maximum rate of 10% on income above €40,000.

The principality also remains attractive because it does not impose wealth or inheritance taxes and maintains a relatively low indirect tax (IGI) of 4.5%, significantly below VAT rates in neighbouring Spain and France.

To qualify as an Andorran tax resident, individuals generally must spend at least 183 days a year in the country or establish it as the centre of their economic interests. While residents are taxed on worldwide income, the country’s relatively low rates continue to attract entrepreneurs, investors and high-income professionals seeking tax efficiency within Europe.

In June 2026, Andorra further strengthened its international tax framework by signing a double taxation agreement with Bulgaria. The treaty is designed to prevent the same income from being taxed in both countries while improving tax cooperation and providing greater certainty for businesses and investors operating across the two jurisdictions.

Panama and Georgia

Panama and Georgia have emerged as attractive destinations for internationally mobile entrepreneurs, investors and remote professionals because both operate territorial tax systems that generally exempt foreign-sourced income from local taxation.

In Panama, residents are taxed primarily on income generated within the country, while foreign-earned income is generally exempt. The country also does not impose net wealth, inheritance or estate taxes, making it an attractive jurisdiction for wealth preservation and international business structuring. However, income generated within Panama remains taxable, while capital gains on Panamanian real estate and certain securities are generally subject to a 10% tax.

Georgia has built a similar reputation among entrepreneurs and expatriates through its straightforward territorial tax regime. Both residents and non-residents are generally taxed only on Georgian-source income, while income earned abroad by Georgian tax residents is exempt from personal income tax.

Individuals become Georgian tax residents after spending at least 183 days in the country within a 12-month period.

The country applies a standard 20% personal income tax on employment and commercial income generated locally, while dividends, interest and qualifying residential rental income are taxed at a reduced rate of 5%. Georgia also offers simplified tax regimes for small businesses, with eligible sole proprietors paying as little as 1% of annual turnover, making it particularly attractive to entrepreneurs and freelancers.

Another advantage is the absence of wealth and inheritance taxes. Georgia does not levy annual net wealth taxes or inheritance and gift taxes in most cases, although certain inheritances or gifts received from more distant relatives above specified thresholds may attract income tax.

Greece

Greece has strengthened its position as one of Europe’s leading destinations for high-net-worth individuals through its Non-Dom tax regime, offering wealthy foreigners a fixed annual tax on overseas income in exchange for relocating their tax residence to the country.

Introduced in 2020, the programme allows eligible individuals to pay a flat €100,000 annual tax on all foreign-sourced income, regardless of the amount earned, for up to 15 years. The arrangement provides long-term tax certainty, making it attractive for wealth preservation and succession planning.

The regime can also be extended to qualifying family members for an additional €20,000 per person annually, subject to eligibility requirements.

To qualify, applicants must not have been Greek tax residents for seven of the previous eight years and must commit to investing at least €500,000 in Greek real estate, businesses or other qualifying assets within three years of joining the programme.

Beyond the fixed tax, participants are generally not required to declare their foreign-source income in Greece, while movable assets held abroad remain exempt from Greek inheritance and gift taxes under the regime.

Cyprus

Cyprus has long positioned itself as one of Europe’s most attractive jurisdictions for internationally mobile entrepreneurs, investors and executives, thanks to its combination of EU membership, an English-based legal system and a favourable tax regime.

While the country’s corporate income tax rate increased from 12.5% to 15% in January 2026, Cyprus continues to offer significant personal tax advantages, particularly for expatriates and high-net-worth individuals.

One of its biggest attractions is the non-domicile (non-dom) regime, which exempts qualifying tax residents from taxes on dividend and interest income, making Cyprus especially appealing to investors whose wealth is generated through financial assets rather than employment.

Foreign professionals relocating to Cyprus can also benefit from generous employment tax incentives. Individuals earning more than €55,000 annually may qualify for a 50% exemption on employment income for up to 10 years, provided they were non-residents before taking up employment in Cyprus. Other qualifying expatriates may also benefit from a 20% income tax exemption for a limited period.

The country further exempts gains from the sale of most securities, including shares and bonds, while pensioners receiving overseas pensions can opt for a preferential 5% flat tax above a specified threshold.

Cyprus also remains attractive from an estate planning perspective. Unlike many European countries, it does not levy wealth tax, inheritance tax, estate duty or gift tax, while capital gains on the sale of non-Cypriot real estate are also exempt from tax.

Cayman Islands and The Bahamas

The Cayman Islands and The Bahamas remain among the world’s leading tax-neutral jurisdictions, attracting wealthy individuals, investors and entrepreneurs seeking to preserve wealth through favourable personal tax policies.

Both jurisdictions impose no personal income tax, capital gains tax, inheritance tax or wealth tax, allowing residents to retain a larger share of their investment returns and personal earnings. However, tax obligations in an individual’s home country may still apply depending on residency and citizenship rules.

Beyond their tax advantages, both territories operate under British common law, offering stable legal systems and well-developed financial services industries that have made them longstanding centres for international wealth management.

The Cayman Islands is generally regarded as the preferred destination for institutional investors, hedge funds and ultra-high-net-worth families because of its sophisticated financial infrastructure and strong regulatory reputation. However, establishing a presence there typically involves higher compliance requirements and operating costs, particularly for businesses subject to economic substance rules.

The Bahamas, by contrast, is often viewed as a more accessible option for private investors, family offices and entrepreneurs. Company incorporation is generally faster and less expensive, while the jurisdiction has increasingly positioned itself as a regional hub for fintech and digital assets through reforms such as the Digital Assets and Registered Exchanges (DARE) framework.

Neither jurisdiction is entirely tax-free in practice. While both maintain zero rates on most major personal taxes, The Bahamas applies 10% Value Added Tax (VAT) to certain domestic goods and services, while both territories require businesses engaged in specific regulated activities to comply with international economic substance and anti-money laundering requirements.