The Ministry of Justice has announced a landmark increase in legal aid fees for immigration and asylum work, marking the most significant increment in the sector since 1996.

Following a consultation earlier this year, the government confirmed that the uplift will be implemented as soon as operationally possible, delivering long-awaited support to a sector facing mounting pressure.

Under the new measures, hourly rates for all forms of immigration and asylum legal aid work will rise sharply by up to 41% in some cases.

For instance, the hourly fee for legal work conducted in London will increase to £69.30, up from £52.65, while non-London rates will rise to £65.35 from £48.24. Fixed fees will also see notable boosts, with the fee for asylum legal help increasing by 35 percent, from £413 to £559.

The reforms will bring a 30% increase in overall spending on immigration legal aid, representing an additional £20 million annually once fully implemented.

These changes, the government says, are aimed at improving access to justice for vulnerable individuals while stabilizing a legal aid sector that has suffered from staff shortages, low profitability, and unsustainable caseloads.

Sarah Sackman, Minister of State for Courts and Legal Services, emphasized the government’s renewed commitment to civil legal aid. In a statement to Parliament, she said: “This represents a significant investment, the first of its kind in nearly three decades. Crucially, it will enable individuals to resolve their immigration issues earlier, while strengthening the sector’s capacity and sustainability.”

Some context

The consultation, launched in January 2025, came amid growing concern over the asylum backlog and the wider strain on immigration services. The government acknowledged that immigration legal aid providers, particularly those handling asylum cases, have been operating under acute pressure.

Sackman underscored that improving legal aid is key to the government’s broader immigration strategy, which includes ending hotel use for asylum seekers and accelerating the returns process.

The changes will be formalized through a statutory instrument amending the Civil Legal Aid (Remuneration) Regulations 2013, alongside updates to the 2024 Standard Civil Contract. The higher fees will apply to all new legal aid certificates or determinations issued after the implementation date, which will be set once operational and digital systems are updated.

What to know

In addition to the fee increases, the Ministry of Justice aims to simplify and harmonize billing practices to reduce administrative burdens for legal professionals. This includes aligning rates across similar case categories and exploring reforms to office and remote advice requirements.

The announcement has been cautiously welcomed by legal aid providers and campaigners, many of whom have spent years calling for substantial reform. While the increased funding is seen as a positive step, experts warn that ongoing evaluation will be necessary to ensure the changes translate into tangible improvements in service delivery and access to justice.