Brewery companies listed on the Nigerian stock market have delivered impressive performances so far in 2025, marked by rising share prices, higher trading volumes, and renewed investor interest across the sector.

Among them, Champion Breweries stands out with a 246.46% year-to-date gain in its share price, supported by strong market participation.

The stock opened the year at N3.81 and has recorded a market volume of 917 million shares so far, already higher than the 737 million shares traded in the whole of 2024.

Champion’s upward movement picked up pace in May, following the release of the company’s Q1 2025 results on April 25, which showed a return to profitability.

The company posted a pre-tax profit of N1.7 billion, a turnaround from the N798.4 million loss in the same period last year.

This was supported by a 93.75% rise in revenue to N8.4 billion and, notably, the absence of FX losses — a sharp contrast to the N743.2 million reported in the previous year, likely contributing to positive sentiment in the stock market.

Other brewery companies have also done well in 2025, contributing to the sector’s rally and the 57% year-to-date gain in the NGX Consumer Goods Index.

Here are the others:

International Breweries (Up 176.6%)

International Breweries is another strong performer so far in 2025, with its share price up 176.6% year-to-date.

The stock opened the year at N5.20, broke through the N10 mark, and has since climbed to N15.35 as of market close on July 4, with a market volume of over 400 million shares traded so far.

Like many consumer goods companies, the first quarter proved to be a major turning point.

The company posted a pre-tax profit of N35 billion, a sharp reversal from the N89.3 billion loss recorded in the same quarter of 2024.

This turnaround was largely driven by a 68.21% increase in revenue to N173.6 billion, and a significant drop in FX-related expenses, which fell from N87.5 billion to just N581.4 million.

A combination of stronger fundamentals and easing cost pressures likely helped boost investor confidence in the stock during the first half of the year.

Nigerian Breweries (Up 94.8%)

Nigerian Breweries has also delivered a solid performance in 2025, with its share price rising 94.8% year-to-date. The stock has reached N62.35, with total market volume so far hitting 1.1 billion shares.

Nigerian Breweries returned to form in the first quarter, posting a pre-tax profit of N69.9 billion, up from a N65.5 billion loss in the same period of 2024.

Revenue also climbed significantly to N383.6 billion, compared to N227.1 billion the previous year.

A major improvement came from a sharp reduction in FX losses, which were cut from N72.8 billion to just N178 million.

Investor sentiment appeared strongest in May, when the stock surged 32.56%, likely in response to its Q1 results released on April 17.

Guinness Nigeria Plc (Up 25.3%)

Guinness Nigeria Plc has also posted a positive performance in 2025, with its share price up 25.3% year-to-date.

The stock opened at N70.25 and has rallied to N88.00, likely reflecting investor response to the company’s first-quarter results released in late April 2025.

In its unaudited financial statement for the period ended March 31, 2025, Guinness reported a pre-tax profit of N10.2 billion, a notable turnaround from the N56 billion loss recorded in the same period the previous year.

This recovery was supported by a 52.29% increase in revenue to N118.3 billion, alongside a sharp reduction in finance expenses, which fell from N66.3 billion to N24 billion.