The High Commissioner of Rwanda to Nigeria, Christophe Bazivamo, has reaffirmed his country’s commitment to strengthening partnerships with Nigeria in key sectors, including trade, aviation, and information and communication technology (ICT).

Bazivamo made this pledge on Friday in Abuja during the celebration of the 31st anniversary of Rwanda’s Liberation Day, known as Kwibohora, themed “The Journey Continues.”

Kwibohora31 is a significant occasion that commemorates the end of the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda.

Bazivamo said the collaboration between Rwanda and Nigeria was a catalyst for economic growth and development, adding that it would boost trade and bilateral relations.

“Rwanda is fully committed to collaborating closely with Nigeria to cultivate a thriving economic environment that benefits both our Nations. Trade serves as the heartbeat of any economy.

“By deepening trade connections, we can generate opportunities and enhance the well-being of our citizens,” Bazivamo said.

Focus on trade, aviation, and digital innovation

He also expressed pride in Rwanda’s partnership with Nigeria across various sectors, including trade, aviation, and digital innovation, with the aim of collectively shaping a prosperous Africa.

Bazivamo said that Rwanda was working towards establishing a Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement with Nigeria to encourage increased investment ventures.

He emphasized the significance of the aviation industry in facilitating seamless connectivity between Rwanda and Nigeria and enhancing business activities and tourism.

He highlighted the potential of ICT in driving innovation and economic transformation, emphasizing the benefits of investing in ICT partnerships for both nations.

Commitment to regional stability and long-term vision

The High Commissioner also underscored Rwanda’s commitment to regional stability, referencing a recent peace agreement with the Democratic Republic of Congo.

He pointed out that Rwanda’s progress in various areas, such as technology, gender equality, and economic growth, was due to deliberate choices and a unified national purpose.

Vision 2050: A roadmap for sustainable development

Bazivamo said that Rwanda’s Vision 2050 was a strategic framework focused on inclusivity, sustainability, and innovation.

He added that the vision aimed to elevate the country to an upper-middle-income status by 2045 and a high-income, knowledge-based economy by 2050.

He emphasized that this vision was not merely aspirational but rooted in a clear plan designed to benefit every Rwandan citizen.

What you should know

Nigeria and Rwanda are strengthening their economic relationship through a series of key agreements and investment activities that signal deepening bilateral ties.

A major development came on June 27, 2025, when both countries signed an Agreement on the Avoidance of Double Taxation and Prevention of Fiscal Evasion.

This pact is designed to ease cross-border investment by eliminating tax-related barriers, encouraging private-sector participation, and supporting intra-African trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) framework.

In terms of investment flow, Nigeria has emerged as a significant player in Rwanda’s economy. In 2024, it had become the fourth-largest source of foreign direct investment (FDI) in the East African country.