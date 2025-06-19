The UK has officially replaced physical visa stickers with eVisas for non-European skilled workers and students, starting June 15, 2025.

This shift is part of efforts to digitise the immigration system and simplify visa processing.

According to TravelBiz, the new system allows eligible applicants to receive a digital visa known as an eVisa accessible through a UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) account, instead of the traditional visa vignette sticker in their passport.

The eVisa serves as a digital record of an individual’s immigration status, replacing physical visa stickers, biometric residence permits (BRPs), and biometric residence cards (BRCs). It’s managed through a UKVI account, which must be linked to a valid passport for travel, work checks, and other immigration processes.

The new system currently covers non-European nationals in key visa categories such as Skilled Worker (including Health and Care), Global Business Mobility, Global Talent, International Sportsperson, Temporary Worker, Youth Mobility Scheme, and Student Visa.

Applicants in these categories are no longer required to submit their passports to visa application centres, reducing delays caused by document processing and courier services.

More insights

Travellers must link their eVisa to a valid passport before traveling. At the border, they’ll need to present that passport along with a UKVI share code. Expired BRPs or BRCs won’t be accepted, and failure to link the eVisa could lead to denied boarding.

Individuals with Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR) or Indefinite Leave to Enter (ILE) shown on old visa stickers or ink stamps are encouraged to switch to a No Time Limit (NTL) eVisa while those under the Windrush or EU Settlement Schemes can also update to an eVisa.

The rollout represents a major milestone in modernising the UK’s immigration infrastructure. By removing the need for physical documentation and embracing digital records, the process of visa management is expected to become faster, more secure, and more efficient.

What you should know

Children under 18 must have their own UKVI accounts, managed by a parent or guardian. However, travellers staying in the UK for fewer than 90 days and dependents of primary applicants will still receive traditional visa vignette stickers.

The UKVI account is the main platform for managing immigration details. It lets users view their visa status, update personal or travel information, and share their status with employers or landlords using secure, time-limited codes. The shift to eVisas doesn’t affect existing rights or immigration status.