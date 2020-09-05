Stock Market
U.S Stocks close lower, as Facebook, Amazon, Google drop 2%
Recent sell-offs were triggered by leading tech brands including Facebook, Amazon, Google.
U.S Stocks closed lower at the last trading session for the week after a volatile session. These recent sell-offs were triggered by leading tech brands such as Facebook, Amazon, and Google, which lost more than 2%. Netflix’s stock price lost 1.8% and Microsoft also dropped 1.4%.
However, Apple’s stock price ended the trading session up by 0.1% after falling as much as 8.3%. Tesla’s share price also reversed a drop of more than 8%, ended the trading session up 2.8%.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 159.42 points lower, or 0.6%, at 28,133.31 points. At one point, the 30-stock average fell as much as 628.05 points or 2.2%. The Dow was also higher for a moment yesterday.
The S&P 500 dropped 0.8% to 3,426.96 but finished well off its session low. The broader-market index plunged by 3.1% at its session low and briefly traded positive on the day. The Nasdaq Composite also dropped 1.3% to 11,313.13 but also closed well above its low of the day.
In an explanatory note to Nairametrics Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at AxiCorp spoke on the prevailing market conditions and the macros triggering the sell-offs. He said;
“This sell-off looks an awful lot like a retail meltdown, similar to what we see in China markets as a lot of weak retail longs getting taken to the cleaners by the aggressive short seller on the street in a vast momentum style clean out, but I think there is more than meets the eye.
“While I don’t think it’s a healthy meltdown, getting rid of some of the short-term speculator froth will offer up better levels for the Wall of Money to indulge as we know the Fed is going anywhere soon, although probably holding back the big guns for a possible rainy day in the future if the winter months prove to be explosive for the virus.”
However, there appears to be no particular driver of the recent sell-offs recorded in the world’s largest equity markets other than a reversal of the substantial gains seen over the past two weeks on the surface.
Nigerian stocks on 6-day gaining streak, investors gain N154.4 billion WoW
29 equities appreciated at price during the week, lower than thirty-one 31 equities in the previous week.
The Nigerian bourse closed the trading session for the week cumulatively bullish. The NSE All-Share Index appreciated by 0.35% to close the week at 25,309.37. Stock market capitalization stands at N13.203 trillion, and investors gained N154.43 billion WoW.
A total turnover of 1.072 billion shares worth N7.384 billion in 16,684 deals was traded this week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 950.414 million shares valued at N10.123 billion that exchanged hands last week in 16,647 deals.
The Financial Services industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 586.761 million shares valued at N4.022 billion traded in 8,483 deals; thus contributing 54.76% and 54.47% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.
The Conglomerates Industry followed with 307.744 million shares worth N799.159 million in 1,010 deals. In the third place was the Consumer Goods industry, with a turnover of 50.170 million shares worth N968.272 million in 3,018 deals.
Trading in the top three equities, namely Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc, UACN Plc, and United Bank for Africa Plc (measured by volume), accounted for 396.337 million shares worth N1.373 billion in 1,845 deals, contributing 36.99% and 18.59% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.
29 equities appreciated in price during the week, lower than 31 equities in the previous week. 36 equities depreciated in price, higher than 27 equities in the previous week, while 98 equities remained unchanged, lower than 105 equities recorded in the previous week.
Top 10 gainers for the week
- UNIVERSITY PRESS PLC up 31.45% to close at N1.63
- FTN COCOA PROCESSORS PLC up 20.00% to close at N 0.24
- CHAMPION BREW. PLC up 19.23% to close at N0.93
- NEM INSURANCE PLC up 14.97% to close at N2.15
- P Z CUSSONS NIGERIA PLC up 9.09% to close at N4.20
- UNITY BANK PLC up 7.69% to close at N0.56
- AXAMANSARD INSURANCE PLC up 7.60% to close at N1.84
- UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC up 7.53% to close at N15.00
- WAPIC INSURANCE PLC up 6.06% to close at N0.35
- FCMB GROUP PLC up 5.91% to close at N2.15
Top 10 losers for the week
- BETA GLASS PLC down 9.99% to close at N55.40
- ARBICO PLC down 9.52% to close at N1.14
- C & I LEASING PLC down 9.09% to close at N4.00
- CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE PLC down 8.11% to close at N0.34
- CUTIX PLC down 7.89% to close at N1.75
- FIDSON HEALTHCARE PLC down 7.25% to close at N3.71
- NEIMETH INTERNATIONAL PHARMACEUTICALS PLC down 7.00% to close at N1.86
- GUINNESS NIG PLC down 6.91% to close at N14.15
- AFRICA PRUDENTIAL PLC down 6.67% to close at N4.20
- TRANSNATIONAL CORPORATION OF NIGERIA PLC down 6.56% to close at N0.57
Outlook
The Nigerian stock market finished the trading week on an impressive note. That said, it should be noted that the bourse was all bullish throughout the trading week, as local investors increased their buying pressures on blue-chip stocks which include MTN, GTBank, Zenith Bank, Unilever, and not forgetting some tier 2 banks (Unity Bank and FCMB).
The recent stability in the foreign exchange market also provided the needed market confidence in boosting market liquidity relatively.
However, Nairametrics envisages cautious buying of stocks amid the gaining streak of Nigerian Stocks, as it’s expected that investors will take profits in subsequent trading days ahead.
GTBANK, STANBIC, SEPLAT record gains, as ASI up by +0.37%
Trading volume turnover closed up as Friday’s trading volume surged by +80.56%.
Nigerian Stock Exchange closed today on a positive note for the trading week. The All Share Index appreciated by +0.37% to close at 25,605.64 basis points as against +0.20% appreciation recorded previously. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at -4.61%. Nigerian Stock Market capitalization presently stands at N13.358 trillion
Trading volume turnover closed up as Friday’s trading volume surged by +80.56% as against the +28.18% uptick recorded on Thursday’s trading session. LASACO, ZENITHBANK, and ACCESS were the most active stocks boosting market turnover.
STANBIC leads the list of active stocks that recorded an impressive volume spike at the end of today’s session.
Market breadth closed positive as SEPLAT led 23 Gainers as against 12 Losers topped by INITSPLC at the end of today’s session – an improved performance when compared with the previous outlook.
Top gainers
- SEPLAT up 3.90% to close at N400
- GUARANTY up 3.31% to close at N26.55
- GUINNESS up 3.21% to close at N14.45
- CAP up 1.50% to close at N16.9
- STANBIC up 1.33% to close at N38
Top losers
- INITSPLC down 9.52% to close at N0.57
- NAHCO down 4.76% to close at N2
- OANDO down 2.17% to close at N2.25
- FBNH down 0.99% to close at N5
- UBA down 0.77% to close at N6.45
Outlook
Nigerian Bourse continued its bullish run throughout this week as major NSE30 stocks including, SEPLAT, STANBIC, triggered the upward run at Friday’s trading session.
Nairametrics however, envisage cautious buying, amid improved market conditions in Nigeria’s financial market.
U.S stocks suffer biggest drop since June
The plunge marked the biggest one-day drops for all three indexes since June.
U.S stocks suffered heavy losses at the last trading session, as investors retreated from risky assets (stocks) following an impressive rally in recent weeks.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) ended with a loss of 807.77 points, or 2.8%, at 28,292.73, after dropping more than 1,000 points at its session low.
The S&P 500 closed 125.78 points lower, down 3.5%, at 3,455.06.
The Nasdaq Composite, dropped 598.34 points or 5%, to close at 11,458.10.
The plunge marked the biggest one-day drops for all three indexes since June. The fall came a day after the S&P 500 claimed its 22nd record close of the year, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite arrived at its 43rd such all-time high, and the Dow topped the 29,000 level for the first time since February.
Thursday’s fall stopped a four-day win streak for the Nasdaq and a 10-day run of gains for the S&P 500’s tech sector.
In an explanatory note to Nairametrics, Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at AxiCorp, spoke about the present market correction at the world’s largest equity markets.
“Indeed, the losses overnight were driven by the same tech stocks that had underpinned the recent heady rises.
“So, this is leading to suggest we’re amid a “healthy correction,” but I see little health when Apple shares, which are one of the heavyweight champions of the tech sector and market leadership stalwart, can drop 8% in a session.
“While I don’t think it’s a healthy meltdown, getting rid of some of the short-term speculator froth will offer up better levels for the Wall of Money to indulge as we know the Fed is not going anywhere soon, although probably holding back the big guns for a possible rainy day in the future if the winter months prove to be explosive for the virus.”
However, the long-term structural support for tech stocks remains and support for equities have not changed either.