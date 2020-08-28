Business News
Nigeria might fall into recession – Budget Office
A back to back negative GDP growth per quarter would be Nigeria’s second recession since 2016.
The Director-General of the Budget Office, Ben Akabueze, said Nigeria may fall into recession by next quarter due to the effects of the pandemic on the economy and global crude oil demand.
Akabueze disclosed this on Thursday during a press parley.
Nairametrics reported on Monday that Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) declined by 6.10% (year-on-year) in real terms in Q2 2020, according to the second quarter (Q2) GDP report, released by the National Bureau of Statistics.
According to the numbers contained in the GDP report, the performance recorded in Q2 2020 represents a drop of 8.22% points when compared to Q2 2019 (2.12%), and 7.97% points decline when compared to Q1 2020 (1.87%).
The significant fall in Nigeria’s GDP numbers reflects the negative impacts of the disruption caused by COVID-19 pandemic and crash in oil prices on the Nigerian economy.
Nigeria’s biggest revenue earner, oil sector, recorded 6.63% (year-on-year) contraction in Q2 2020, indicating a decrease of –13.80% points relative to the rate recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2019.
A back to back negative GDP growth per quarter would be Nigeria’s second recession since 2016. The DG said, “Because of the twin effect of COVID-19 pandemic and the drop in oil price, subsequently that it is expected that Q3 will be negative and the country might fall into recession.”
FEATURED
World Bank predicts Nigeria’s impending recession will be worst in 40 years
New World Bank report paints a grim picture of Nigeria
A new world bank report seen by Nairametrics has painted a very grim picture of the economy today and in the future. According to the World Bank, Nigeria is facing “potentially the most severe downturn in four decades…even if the outbreak is contained”.
The report was included in a webinar presentation “ALIPA Webinar” dated August 27, 2020.
According to the World Bank, the double whammy of the oil price fall, and the COVID-19 pandemic has put Nigeria on the path to economic ruin and may not get out of it quickly if significant policy changes are not made. The report pointed out that the Oil Price Collapse is Destabilizing the economy and affecting fiscal and external balances, and growth.
It also lamented that the Covid-19 Pandemic is reducing foreign remittances and adding to the households’ loss of income and consumption. It also exclaimed that foreign capital inflows are also expected to decline adding to external payment pressures.
With all these grim predictions it projects a GDP contraction of -3% for 2020 “possibly triggering the worst recession in four decades.” The National Bureau of Statistics on Monday reported the Nigerian economy contracted by 6.1% in the second quarter of the year due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the crash in oil prices.
The fallout of an Economic Contraction
- Jobs, already scarce from the 2016 recession, will be that much harder to find
- Many Nigerians are expected to fall into poverty as incomes fall while the population continues to rise
- Women and workers in the informal sector are likely to be more affected
The presentation also suggested what Nigeria must do to get out of the woods.
- Containing the COVID-19 outbreak and preparing for a more severe outbreak.
- Enhancing macroeconomic management to boost investor confidence
- Safeguarding and mobilizing revenues
- Reprioritizing public spending to protect critical development expenditures
- Supporting economic activity and providing relief for poor and vulnerable communities
Key Policy changes for Nigeria proposed
The World Bank also outlined suggestions for Nigeria’s foreign exchange management as well as some of its economic policies
- Unify exchange rates into a single window, and increase exchange rate flexibility now, before foreign exchange reserves are further depleted and pressures mount for a much larger and disruptive devaluation that would hurt the poor
- Ease foreign exchange restrictions to limit inflationary pressures and increase supply of food and key staples (e.g., health-related products).
- Refocus management of monetary policy toward the primary objective of price stability
- Phase-out land border closures to limit inflation and direct private sector development to more competitive ends
- Continue making management of public debt more transparent
- Review prudential requirements related to bank sales of non-performing loans to AMCON and similar companies to transparently streamline the process for efficient resolution of nonperforming loans
Go deeper==> download the report below;
FEATURED
Contactless payments: What buying and selling would look like post COVID-19
Contactless payment solution seeks a dispensation where contact is totally avoided.
Thanks to the global pandemic, a lot has changed about consumer buying behaviours. And these changes are more than just customers’ choices of goods and services. Current data trends show a major shift in preferred modes of payments, and this is re-modifying the business landscape.
Bola Asiru, a Principal/Divisional Lead at MasterCard Advisors (Sub-Saharan Africa) said this shift stems from “the hygiene concerns about cash” and has seen a corresponding rise in e-commerce transactions and even a growing dependence on internet connectivity for both work and lifestyle needs.
This can be seen reflected in the fact that some of the companies posting profits in this pandemic are telecommunication companies, e-commerce platforms or alternate payment solutions providers.
READ: XRP plunges more than 10%, biggest daily percentage drop since March 12
Speaking during the American Business Council Economic Update in partnership with MasterCard, Asiru noted that the changes in payment patterns also stems from a rising consciousness that limiting contacts with cash will not be sufficient if payment cards still have to be handled by different parties before payment is made.
In the bid to limit contact, “businesses need to adapt their strategic plans in order to add value to evolving consumer needs,” Asiru noted in his presentation during the virtual conference.
Why contactless payments?
If contact with cash is not considered safe, then contact with payment cards and other technologies may also not be safe.
The use of POS machines and ATMs in Nigeria currently requires an individual to provide the card for the cashier to swipe, or inserting one’s card into the machine to retrieve cash. After this, the buyer still replaces the card in his wallet.
Contactless payment solution seeks a dispensation where contact is totally avoided. This means a secure payment method using a debit or credit card, smartcard, or another payment device by using RFID technology or near-field communication, so that the customer can effect payment without the card having any direct contact with the machine with his hand or card.
It could also take the form of scanning barcodes to effect payment without any contact. There is no doubt that consumers want to stay safe and this can be seen in the increased usage of e-commerce platforms for convenience and safety.
As businesses seek to protect staff and customers by way of physical distancing, contactless payments will soon become the way to go.
Fear of frauds
A major hindrance to the “cashless society” picture being put forward by the apex bank is the fear of digital frauds.
Not a few people have lost some money after entering their payment card details into the wrong sites, and this consciousness continues to keep them in the cash era.
Answering questions on this, Asiru noted that despite the fears, frauds resulting from contactless payments are much lower than is seen in other forms of payments.
He however added that web developers will have to do more to prevent fraud and drive security on their platforms, especially as traffic is expected to push upwards.
Is Africa ready for contactless solutions?
Among other things, contactless solutions will depend largely on assured security of the space and reliable internet connectivity.
On this note, Asiru posited that East and North Africa will lead the revolution in contactless payments, while other countries will follow closely behind.
“Contactless technology has proven to be an asset in a world where consumers must limit contact with cash” and consumers are already itching for this solution.
For instance, POS transaction volume and value have reached a 4 year high with N416 billion worth of transactions in July, while Mobile Transactions value also reached a 4-year high at N275billion of transactions. There has also been an increased use of Digital & Mobile platforms, as can be seen in the GDP report where the Telecoms sector posted an impressive growth.
“Our partners in Nigeria are already issuing contactless enabled cards and we are working with our stakeholders to ensure an increase in transaction limits and a deeper penetration of contactless for health and convenience of cardholders and merchants,” Asiru stated.
Policy framework and strategy
Although contactless cards and payments are already in circulation in several countries, industry stakeholders in Nigeria are yet to define standard transaction limits to be done without pin (Cardholder Verification Method).
Without a standard alignment across the industry, Nigerians cannot get the full benefit of contactless technology, and it falls on the Central Bank of Nigeria to issue a Cardholder Verification Method (CVM) policy on contactless payments, in line with global standards
Businesses will also need to revalidate their business strategies, with flexible and tactical action plans that will change alongside an unpredictable customer base.
They would also need to invest in Predictive Analytics “to model future trends and also as a hedge against unpredictable times” and also drive up cybersecurity on their platforms.
What you should know
American Business Council is an affiliate of the US Chamber of Commerce in Nigeria, and is considered the voice of over 50 American Businesses in Nigeria, working with US missions and othe partners to drive trade and investment opportunities.
READ: ABC survey shows US companies contributed over N111 billion to Nigeria in 2017
The body is an advocacy instrument to promote development of commerce and investments between the United States of America and the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and holds regular talks and conferences to proffer solutions to foster socio-economic growth.
Business
UPDATED: Helicopter crashes into building in Lagos, claims lives of two crew members
The incident occurred at about 12. 17pm, at Salvation Road, Opebi, Lagos.
Panic has enveloped Opebi area, Ikeja, Lagos as a helicopter Bell 206 with registration number 5N-BQW belonging to Quorum Aviation has crashed into a building in the area.
The incident occurred at about 12. 30pm, at 16A Salvation Road, Opebi, Lagos.
But the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said rescuers are on their way to the scene.
READ: Billionaires Watch: Sayyu Dantata of MRS Oil flies his expensive helicopter to work
Meanwhile, the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority (LASEMA) has confirmed that the helicopter, which was carrying three passengers, claimed two lives while one is in the intensive care unit at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital.
READ ALSO: Actress Omotola Ekeinde tests positive for COVID-19
Director-General, LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyitolu, said, “We have deposited the two bodies in the mortuary. We are on top of challenges especially crowd control Operation is ongoing and updates will follow.”
Quorum Aviation has identified the three victims of the accident. It noted that those aboard the crashed helicopter are its crew members. This was contained in a statement issued by the company after the crash on Friday.
The statement read, “As soon as we received news of the accident, we promptly informed the aviation authorities, Accident Investigation Bureau and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority. Preliminary reports indicate that of the three souls on board – all crew, two of the crew members lost their lives whilst the third one is currently receiving treatment at a hospital.
“We have been made to understand that nobody in the building, nor in the vicinity was injured for which we are grateful. In accordance with aviation regulations, the AIB has taken over the investigation process. We hereby ask members of the public to await the outcome of the investigation.
“We hereby express our heartfelt condolences to the families of the crew who lost their loved ones in this tragic accident.”
About Quorum Aviation
Quorum Aviation Limited (QAL) is an Aviation and Logistics air transportation company. The company operates both Rotary (Helicopters) and Fixed Wing aircraft.