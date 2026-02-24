The Bayelsa State House of Assembly has confirmed the appointment of Peter Akpe as the new Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, following his nomination by Governor Douye Diri.

Akpe’s confirmation comes in the wake of the vacancy created by the death of the former deputy governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, who passed away in December 2025.

Until his elevation, Akpe, a clergyman ordained by the Reedem christian church of God, served as Chief of Staff at Government House in Yenagoa, a role that placed him at the centre of policy coordination and administrative oversight in the state.

The confirmation followed weeks of tributes and official mourning after the death of Ewhrudjakpo, who collapsed while on duty and was later confirmed dead at the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa. In a statement announcing the incident, the state government described his passing as a moment of “deep regret and profound shock.”

Peter Akpe’s early life

Peter Pereotubo Akpe was born in Bayelsa State and hails from Sagbama Local Government Area.

From an early stage, he demonstrated a strong commitment to scholarship and public service, laying the foundation for a career that blends academic rigour with political administration.

He began his tertiary education in the field of Education at the Rivers State College of Education.

Driven by a desire to deepen his expertise in governance and systems management, he proceeded to earn a Master’s degree and later a Doctorate in Educational Management and Planning from the Rivers State University.

His academic training equipped him with analytical and organisational skills that have proven valuable in navigating complex public-sector environments.

His experience

A seasoned public administrator and politician, Akpe brings extensive experience to the office. He is a former two-term member of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly and rose through the state civil service to the rank of Director before transitioning into senior political appointments.

Dr. Akpe started his professional journey in academia as a lecturer at the Niger Delta University, where he contributed to teaching and research in education policy and management.

His experience in the classroom and academic research helped shape his methodical approach to governance, emphasising planning, evaluation, and accountability.

He later transitioned into public service, serving in advisory roles including legislative aide and Special Adviser on Political Matters.

These positions exposed him to grassroots political dynamics and administrative processes, quickly establishing him as a dependable voice within state governance circles.

Akpe holds a doctorate degree and is also widely known as a Christian minister at the Redeem Christian Church of God. He is often addressed as Hon. (Dr) or Pastor Peter Akpe, reflecting his combined public service and faith-based engagements.